How Sony Was Prepared For A Mediocre 'Men In Black' Box Office Bow

Sony’s other summer films, which also include new sequels from “Spider-Man” and “Angry Birds,” plus Quentin Tarantino's latest project, will help balance out its box office earnings this season.

The movie may not have done well domestically, but internationally more than made up for the loss with totals that should help movie the film towards at least breaking even.

Many see the reason why the film underperformed as being a combination of factors including a weak script and not going deep enough with the re-boot aspect.

Investors shouldn’t panic, though, as Sony’s team knew this could be an option and quickly safeguarded themselves by slashing the budget ahead of time and bringing on financing partners.

(Image: Sony)

Stop me if you’ve heard this before… a new sequel flopped with audiences.

This is quickly becoming the story of the summer, even though it’s not entirely accurate. A few years ago, yes, it may have been fair to say that sequel-itis has sunk in, but this is a very different climate we are living in at the moment. We are seeing a new demo emerge that has said they’ll see sequels – but only if convinced ahead of time it’s worth their time and money.

This weekend’s Men In Black International did disappoint at the box office as did last weekend’s double-shot of X-Men: Dark Phoenix and The Secret Life Of Pets 2, as well as the prior weekend’s Godzilla sequel. However, as I previously explained, Pets 2 was inexpensive to make and it’s already recouped its production costs in just two weeks, so yes, it didn’t go gangbusters like the original, but its still going to be profitable. We are in a similar position with MIB: International and that’s because Sony (NYSE:SNE) safeguarded the film for shareholders.

Early estimates for the movie had the reboot at $40 million, and then on opening day, that dropped to $30 million and now the film looks like will end up around $28.5 million. There’s no way to make that number look good to investors as it represents at least a $15 million swing the wrong way – but the budget on the film wasn’t exorbitant.

While we’ve heard both $94 million and $110 million – and yes, both are still large numbers – they are nothing compared to what the other MIB sequels cost ($140 million and $215+ million, respectively). That was part of the equation in Sony taking a cautious approach – the other part was bringing on partners to bring down Sony’s investment, which as Deadline explains cut down their exposure to roughly half.

The studio knew that while the film may have a rough go of it here, international has always been a solid driver in the past. Yes, International didn’t have the star power that comes with Will Smith – who after Aladdin has proven he still is global star – but it still packed a nice punch.

Internationally, the movie cashed in with audiences and did three-times what it did here – roughly $75 million, which combined brings it right near (or over its budget) in week one. It’s not how Sony had wanted to do it, but it was much better than the alternative.

So now that also begs the question of what happened?

How did such a strong franchise flounder this much? Well, it’s very similar to the Godzilla sequel which is also being saved by international audiences despite a dismal US haul. The films were meant to be reboots, but they missed the mark and audiences decided their money was best spent elsewhere. Warner Bros.’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters lacked the elements that made the first film stand out as well as the character-driven component of its pseudo-sequel Kong: Skull Island (remember this is a connected universe).

For MIB, the suggestion has been made that Sony tried to rebuild the franchise but didn’t take it down far enough before building it back up. If the film was to have been successful, it needed to be knocked to the ground, keeping only mystique intact. By keeping the same humor and same type of formula intact, it was really just MIB 4 minus the leads that made it pop.

And by the way nobody is taking anything away from Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth as audiences generally liked them and their characters – at least those who came to theaters. For others it wasn’t enough to justify them spending the money on tickets. It also didn’t help that many critics decimated the movie – maybe even to the point of it being overkill and borderline mean. Salon.com’s Matthew Rozsa explores this a little more in a well-thought piece where he says:

"Every so often a movie gets so thoroughly shellacked by critics that, when you see it and realize it's actually quite good, you can't help but feel sorry for the filmmakers."

And that’s a valid point as director F. Gary Gray is a talented filmmaker whose Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of The Furious were well-received. Here though there were reports of on-set tension that stemmed from script issues - some of that may be true and some it may be overblown, but it wasn’t just one thing that sunk the film domestically.

Still, Sony had hedged its bets early and there’s no point in kicking the studio while they are down because in a few weeks they are going to be sky-high. The studio’s Spider-Man: Far From Home is not only coming off its successful reboot of the brand a few years ago but also will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film since Avengers: Endgame and that alone is worth multi-millions in revenue.

Throw in awards play Once Upon A Time In Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino and Angry Birds 2 which may prove to be a fun late summer option and Sony’s looking to rebound rather quickly. Altogether this may not have been the most welcomed start to the studio’s season, luckily the new-look team over there were playing the long game and investors should be appreciative.

As I said prior, while it may not have panned out, the idea to reboot this world-renowned franchise was sound and you can’t say that about every film these days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.