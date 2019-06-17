2 New Companies I Just Bought For My Retirement Portfolio

Combined with my current 5.3% yield, that should deliver about 12.3% CAGR total returns, likely more given my portfolio is 19% undervalued (per Morningstar's conservative DCF-based estimates).

Over the last five years, my companies have hiked their dividends 14.2% CAGR, and Morningstar's conservative growth estimate over the next five years is 7.0% CAGR.

In the last two weeks, I bought more ALB and opened starter positions in SWKS and AVGO. I now own 29 companies, paying me $14,662 in annual dividends.

Despite the heightened trade uncertainty and recession risk that's at its highest level in 10 years (12-month recession risk about 40%), I continue to steadily buy stocks.

(Source: imgflip)

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating bi-weekly schedule. This means an update every two weeks on:

My retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings)

The model Bunker Dividend Growth Portfolio (100% undervalued dividend aristocrats and kings)

2 New Tech Companies Added To My Retirement Portfolio

Now that I've finished recession-proofing my retirement portfolio (where I keep my entire net worth), I'm free to keep putting my high savings to work in the best "fat pitch" Buffett style investing opportunities I can find.

I use a 189-company watchlist (all level 8+ quality blue-chips on my 11-point quality score) to help me keep track of the steady stream of great long-term income growth opportunities the market provides at any given time.

In the last two weeks, I've bought the following companies

Second purchase of 23 shares of Albemarle (ALB) @ $68.97 ($0.38 commission with Interactive Broker's Tiered pricing)

A starter position of 29 shares in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) @ $70.89 with a $0.40 commission

A start position of 10 shares in Broadcom (AVGO) @ $258.11 (the day of its post-earnings crash) with a $0.37 commission

I'm always seeking to put my weekly savings to work in highly undervalued dividend growth blue-chips. My second Albemarle purchase allowed me to reduce my cost basis while paying about 10 times forward earnings, 13 times cash flow for a rapidly growing dividend champion (and future dividend aristocrat). The PEG on that second purchase was under 1.0, compared to the broader market's 2.7.

The chip makers I've bought most recently is to increase my exposure to tech, especially the most trade sensitive names. I'm confident that the trade war will eventually end (if only because its continuation would almost assure President Trump's defeat and the next president could end it overnight with the stroke of a pen).

But most likely the current trade conflict won't last that long. As Marko Kolanovic, J.P. Morgan’s global head of quantitative and derivatives strategy recently wrote:

“The U.S. economy is facing a quite unique situation in which one individual can disrupt global trade and investment plans of U.S. corporations, tax consumers on a broad range of imports, etc...Given all of this — why are we not bearish on equities and the economy? Because this situation can also be undone on short notice and many market segments already price in worst-case outcomes...This would translate into a quick [approximately] 5% rally in broad markets, and a 10-20% rally in value and high beta. As a strong market and avoiding a recession would boost re-election odds, it would only be rational to expect this outcome.” - JPMorgan (emphasis added)

Chip makers are naturally volatile, due to the cyclical and economically sensitive nature of their business models. They also happen to be the most exposed to the current US/China trade war.

(Source: UBS, Lipper Financial)

I paid about 10 times cash flow for Skyworks (a PEG of about 1) and about 11 times FCF/share for Broadcom, based on management's most recent guidance.

Remember the cornerstone of good value investing is time arbitrage, or buying what the market hates today, over short-term fears, because I have confidence that within 5-10 years FCF/share and dividends will be much higher.

I don't care if 2019 is a bad year for chip makers, or that short-term results are being hurt by the Huawei blacklisting and slowdown in global growth caused by the Trade War. Unless that war goes on forever, both companies are likely to deliver on their long-term growth expectations (9.5% CAGR growth over 5 years per analyst consensus for SWKS and double-digit growth over time per AVGO guidance).

Buying quality companies at low double-digit cash flow multiples (and 15% to 34% discounts to fair value according to Dividend Yield Theory and Morningstar's conservative DCF models) is a good use of my weekly savings. And if I and JPMorgan are right, then a trade deal in late 2019 or early 2020 should send chip makers (and all undervalued and trade/economically sensitive stocks) significantly higher, resulting in a nice 12-month total return.

Plan Going Forward

Broadcom is my second favorite chip maker behind Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN). TXN is one of two gold standard of this industry and is the more conservative choice thanks to its lower-risk business model that focuses on organic growth rather than M&A.

Broadcom is the other gold standard, thanks to CEO Hock Tan's mastery of extremely profitable strategic M&A (he's the Warren Buffett/Jeff Bezos of his industry).

And since I believe a trade deal is inevitable (only the timing is in doubt) I'd like to buy as much Broadcom and other chip makers as possible while the market is freaking out over tariffs and disruption to the tech industry.

Should Broadcom fall below my initial cost basis then I'll make that my next weekly purchase (preferably by June 20th so I can get the next quarter's dividend).

If Broadcom continues recovering (up about 3% since I bought it), then I'll buy something else, but always with an eye towards quality, low valuation, and maximizing long-term income by a combination of yield + long-term growth potential.

That will continue my new 100% undervalue blue-chip approach which I adopted for my retirement portfolio on March 13th.

Retirement Portfolio Buys Since March 13th, 2019

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of June 14th

This portfolio within a portfolio (I call it the Eternal Daily Dividend Growth Endeavor or EDDGE 4.0) has been dominated by Walgreens (WBA) so far, because of six limits triggering on the day it gapped down 12% following its horrible Q1 earnings.

Now that I've run out of dry powder, I'm using market orders, one per week, on a selected ultra value blue-chip. I'm also following my latest risk management rule guidance, which I've crafted based on my portfolio's historical results, decades of market studies, and consultations with several asset managers, some with decades of experience in the mutual/private equity/hedge fund industries.

The rules were last revised in May, and I grandfather in all my previous holdings (no selling overweight positions, just diluting them down with fresh buying).

I've achieved my sector limit goals and have just seven stocks that are overweight and need to be diluted to 5% or less.

My Retirement Portfolio Today - 29 Holdings

(Source: Morningstar) Data as of June 14th.

I have a long way to go to hit my 5% max position size goal which will take approximately three to five years to achieve based on my current savings rate.

Top 10 Income Sources

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

My portfolio income is dominated by my 10 biggest names, which I plan to diversify over time. But since nothing in my portfolio has a quality score lower than 8/11 (blue-chip quality) and safe/very safe dividends supported by good balance sheets and sufficient cash flow, I'm not losing sleep over this high income concentration.

(Source: Morningstar)

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days, when it was pretty much 100% small-cap value. I'm now mostly focused on large-cap value blue chips, but have a nice amount of foreign exposure (mostly Canada where companies tend to follow the US style of steady dividend growth over time).

Due to my personal situation (very low monthly expenses and about $15,000 gross monthly income, $10,000 of that investable), I have a high-risk tolerance and 100% stock portfolio. Most investors need to diversify into cash/bonds in order to decrease portfolio volatility and avoid having to sell stocks during corrections/bear markets.

40% to 60% of your portfolio in cash equivalents (such as T-bills) and bonds is a good rule of thumb for most people. That balances the strong price appreciation of stocks but with far less volatility (making it easier to stay calm and avoid panic selling stocks during market declines).

(Source: UBS Bear Market Guidebook)

(Source: Morningstar) - Note the lack of speculative growth or distressed assets. I'm focused on a low-risk strategy that tries to avoid such companies.

I'm a big fan of hard assets (real estate, infrastructure, utilities, and renewable energy). That's because these businesses have highly stable cash flow that's ideal for paying generous, safe and steadily rising income. What's more, they are backed by large, decades-long secular economic megatrends.

Sector Concentration

I've managed to diversify down from 59% energy to just 23%, and am now within my personal sector cap limits.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

25% is a high sector concentration that is at the extreme end of safe for most people, but a level I'm comfortable with given my high-risk tolerance (especially regarding volatility).

(Source: Morningstar)

As you can see, my portfolio has a very low forward P/E of just 13.2. For context, the S&P 500's forward P/E bottomed on December 24, 2018, at 13.7, roughly the typical recessionary bear market bottom valuation. The forward PE on what I've been buying since March 13th is 11.0, near the S&P 500's March 2009 low of 10.3.

My portfolio is trading at such levels and Morningstar estimates its weighted valuation (based on conservative DCF models) is 19% below fair value (24% upside to fair value). The companies I've bought since March 13th are on average, 25% undervalued per Morningstar's estimates.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Even during the Great Recession, the worst economic downturn since 1946, my current holdings kept growing their dividends. This is one reason I'm confident in what I own and feel no need to sell my overweight positions to achieve my 5% position cap goal.

The S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate is 6.6%. My goal is to have an overall portfolio yield about double that of the market, with long-term dividend growth of 7+% (at least slightly faster than the S&P 500's). Based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (highly effective at forecasting dividend stock total returns since 1954 and what Brookfield Asset Management and NextEra Energy use for their return models), that would ensure market-beating returns.

The portfolio's growth rate over the past decade has indeed been impressive, with 2018's tax cut funded payout boom resulting in sensational one-year organic income growth. The S&P 500's dividend growth over the past year is 9.9%, while I achieved nearly double that.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

If I could maintain a 14.1% dividend growth for decades, my portfolio would become a cash-minting machine and within 20 years I'd be enjoying nearly $210,000 per year in safe and rapidly growing passive income. That would equate to my dividend income putting me in the top 7% of all Americans by income.

But even at 7% projected dividend growth (my long-term goal), that still achieves great income growth. I consider 6% to 10% long-term dividend growth a reasonable goal for most people, depending on how you prioritize growth vs. yield and weight your portfolio.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

$56,000 in dividends plus my $20,000 pension would allow me to comfortably live on and retire at the age of 52, should I wish to do so (I don't plan to ever stop doing this though, just cut back to four day work weeks).

Portfolio Statistics

Annual Net Dividends: $14,662 (vs $11,997 on March 13th)

Monthly Average Dividends: $1,222

Daily Average Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $40.17 (finally cracked two "free" $20 bills per day).

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.99 (down from high of 1.29)

Dividend Yield: 5.4% (YOC 5.2%)

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth (Morningstar's conservative estimate): 7.0%

Projected Annual Total Return (No Valuation Change): 12.4%

Morningstar's Estimated Weighted Portfolio Valuation: 19% undervalued

Projected Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 14.6% to 16.8%

Margin of Error Adjusted Long-Term Total Return Expected: 11.7% to 20.2%

Bottom Line: A Trade Deal Is Inevitable So The Time To Opportunistically Load Up On Trade Sensitive Dividend Blue-Chips Is Now

I understand why some investors might question my steady weekly buying given the rising recession risks created by the US/China trade war. However, remember the wise words of Warren Buffett:

"The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient... We don't have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest."

As long as you have enough time, and the discipline and patience to wait out the market's short-term obsession with this year's earnings results, it's not hard to find good places to put your discretionary savings (that you won't need for three to five years) to work.

Ultimately, I don't care what my portfolio does this week, this quarter or even this year. My focus in entirely on safe and exponentially growing dividends (including during a recession) which, when combined with a generous portfolio yield, is what will achieve long-term double-digit total returns (of approximately 15.5%).

As for the short-term outlook, I can't tell you with certainty what the market will do (I'm not a market timer), but I'm confident that the trade war will end eventually, most likely in late 2019 or early 2020. But even if it takes until February 2021 (when the next president ends it upon being sworn in), I have no little concern that my trade sensitive tech blue-chip buys will need to cut their dividends.

Which is why I plan to take advantage of the trade war bargains we're seeing now, for as long as they last. I've been through enough big market/sector crashes (three of at least 50+% severity) to know that quality companies will pull through and that buying shares opportunistically is likely to prove a highly profitable endeavor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY, ABBV, ET, BIP, NEP, EPR, MPLX, IRM, AM, ENB, SPG, BLK, AOS, AAPL, UNH, MMM, ALB, LAZ, TXRH, BTI, LOW, WBA, SWKS, AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.