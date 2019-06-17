Diamondback Energy: Share Repurchases May Be Weighted More Towards 2020

Diamondback Energy (FANG) is now expected to end up with close to breakeven cash flow (before asset sale proceeds) in 2019 due to the effect of lower oil prices. This may result in it being restrained in its share repurchases at the moment, although it does expect a large amount ($750 million) in positive cash flow in 2020 at $55 WTI oil.

Asset Divestitures

Diamondback is expected to receive gross proceeds of $322 million from a couple of divestitures it announced in May. It is divesting 103,423 net acres in the Central Basin Platform, Eastern Shelf and the Northwest Shelf that it had acquired in the Energen deal, and is also divesting 6,589 net acres of non-core Southern Midland Basin acreage.

The Southern Midland Basin acreage has minimal associated production, but the Central Basin Platform assets have around 6,500 BOEPD in associated production. These are high production cost assets that appear to have lease operating expenses that may exceed $25 per BOE, as Diamondback notes that its lease operating expenses will decrease by around $0.50 per BOE after the deal closes at the beginning of July.

2019 Outlook At Current Strip Prices

The recent decrease in oil prices and the sale of its Central Basin Platform assets has reduced the expectations for Diamondback's revenues in 2019. At mid-$50s WTI oil, Diamondback is now expected to generate approximately $3.925 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges, with its hedges adding another $43 million in value.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 70,392,075 $50.00 $3,520 NGLs (Barrels) 16,445,221 $18.00 $296 Natural Gas [MCF] 91,081,224 $1.20 $109 Hedge Value $43 Total Revenue $3,968

Diamondback has trimmed its expenditures a bit, helped by a $0.50 per BOE reduction in expected lease operating expense during the second half of 2019 after selling its Central Basin Platform assets. This still leaves Diamondback a bit short of neutral cash low. It is projected to have around $46 million in cash burn at current strip prices now, although that includes the effect of its dividend as well as capex spend that is expected to drive exit rate production growth of approximately 20% (proforma for its Central Basin Platform divestiture).

$ Million Lease Operating Expense (Including Gathering And Transportation) $515 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $275 Cash G&A $60 Midstream Services Expense (Net of Revenue) $5 Dividend $123 Interest $186 Capital Expenditures $2,850 Total Expenses $4,014

The cash burn projection doesn't include the $322 million Diamondback is receiving from its asset divestitures, so including that, Diamondback may have around $276 million to put towards debt reduction and share repurchases.

Share Repurchases

Diamondback also announced a $2 billion share repurchase program that is scheduled to last until the end of 2020. When it announced the program, the oil price outlook was significantly (around $10) higher for the second half of 2019, which would have allowed it to generate several hundred million in positive cash flow for 2019 before the effect of asset sales. With the lower oil price projections, Diamondback's share repurchase program may get off to a slower start. Diamondback did indicate that it expected to generate over $750 million in free cash flow in 2020 at $55 WTI oil, so I'd expect more substantial share repurchases then.

About Valuation

Despite lower oil prices, Diamondback's leverage should remain reasonable, with its net debt projected to be around 1.3x EBITDAX at the end of 2019. Diamondback is currently trading for around 6.5x its estimated 2019 EBITDAX at strip prices. This is fairly high compared to many other producers at the moment, but Diamondback has historically traded at even higher multiples than that.

I believe that an 8x EBITDAX multiple could be justified for Diamondback, which would put its value at around $127 per share. This does not include the potential positive effect of share repurchases at prices lower than that as well. A high multiple is justified due to Diamondback's large amount of (and good quality) acreage in the Midland and Delaware Basins.

Conclusion

Diamondback remains a top Permian Basin company with a healthy balance sheet. With the decline in oil prices, it is now expected to produce a large amount of positive cash flow (excluding asset sales) in 2020 instead of 2019 now though. This may result in it limiting its share repurchases in 2019 unless its share price falls significantly further (without a corresponding change in its cash flow expectations). I still expect it to do a significant amount of share repurchases in 2020 as long as oil remains $50+ though.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FANG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.