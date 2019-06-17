Sprouts Farmers Market: A Diamond In The Rough

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) hasn't done well in the past few years. Since it IPO'd at around $40 in 2013, it has dropped 50% to below $20 as of today. At its current price, Sprouts has much going for it, including strong growth, major secular tailwinds and a very conservative valuation. We believe Sprouts has strong upside and will be a great performer in both the short and long term.

Strong secular tailwinds

As consumers become more health conscious and more socially responsible, consumers will be more willing to pay a higher price for ethically sourced products and healthier products, as we discussed in our article on Shake Shack. This trend is only accelerating in recent years and Sprouts, having a reputation for healthy, organic products that are sustainably sourced, will benefit significantly from this shift

Unlike Whole Foods, Sprouts is also very affordable. Even with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) slashing prices for Whole Foods, Sprouts is still leading in affordability, as this review shows. Customers can expect to pay significantly less for items like salads, sandwiches, and other items.

Source: technavio

This chart from technavio shows that the organic food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% to $14.4 bil. This is a major opportunity for Sprouts, and we expect this to be a significant growth driver in the next few years, given that 90% of Sprouts products are from organic and natural products.

Source: May investor presentation

Solid financials and capital allocation

Although Sprouts does have some long-term debt, its overall balance sheet is quite solid. Shareholders' equity remains at around $650 mil and current ratio is near 1. Most of Sprouts' debt comes from a credit line which is due in 2023 and Sprouts pays interest of only LIBOR +1.5%, plus a small fee on the unused portion of the credit line. About $500 mil out of the $700 mil is borrowed currently, so there is some flexibility should Sprouts need to borrow more in a hurry. Although Sprouts seems like it has very little cash, it has plenty of liquidity as it primarily uses OCF to finance its activities, which it generates more than $100 mil every quarter.

Sprouts mainly uses its cash generated for share buybacks and store openings. As you can see from the chart below, most of Sprouts' capex spend is spent on growth initiatives.

Source: May investor presentation

Sprouts also repurchase shares heavily, having retired over 27% of shares outstanding using debt, including over 8 mil shares in the last 2 years. We aren't that worried about the leverage given that Sprouts generates significant cash flows and it has a target debt/EBITDA ratio. Interest is also more than covered by operating income.

Source: 10-Q 2019

Future growth drivers

Despite being in a pretty competitive arena, Sprouts has multiple growth drivers that will allow it to grow revenues at a steady pace in the future.

Firstly, Sprouts has opened stores in only around half of the US. This means that the market is quite unsaturated and there is room for many more potential stores.

In fact, 55% of stores Sprouts is opening in 2019 are set to be opened in new markets.

Historically, two thirds of our stores in any given year opened up in our existing markets, sort of Texas West. This year, 55% of our new stores, the 28 stores that will open, are opening up in new markets. Some of our largest grand opening week and the openings in new markets this year are the top in company history. So we're very excited about what's happening for the consumer adoption of the Sprouts Farmers Market brand across the U.S. Source: Q1 earnings call

Secondly, Sprouts owns its own private label brand, and this segment has stronger growth than overall net sales, with over 20% growth compared to 15% for overall sales. Private label is now 13% of sales and Sprouts now offers over 2400 private label products.

Source: May Investor presentation

Private label also has a 50% higher basket size than normal, possibly because consumers think private label products are cheaper. Either way, private label is growing fast and will likely remain a strong revenue growth driver in the long term.

Lastly, Sprouts also has the potential for strong e-commerce growth, with over 2.35 mil email subscribers, a new app launched, and Instacart implemented in over 200+ stores.

Source: May investor presentation

Valuation

Using our RCFI calculation on Sprouts shows that it generated 270 mil in RCFI in 2018 and is estimated to generate 353 mil in RCFI in 2019. Although this is partially due to accounting changes, overall, the trend is clear, RCFI is growing modestly.

Source: WY Capital

Given Sprouts' low risk and moderate growth, we believe Sprouts should trade at 12-13x 2019E RCFI, or about $4.4 bil, or around $37 per share. We believe continued share repurchases or revenue growth should bring Sprouts to this price target in the mid term.

Risk

The main problems we have with Sprouts concerns its insider ownership. Although Sprouts is a fairly small company, executives and directors own less than 1% of the stock, which is quite odd given that this company doesn't seem overpriced and performance has been strong for the past few years.

Source: 14A filing

Takeaway

Overall, Sprouts is a high-quality company with a strong growth runway and a reasonable valuation buying back shares at an absolutely insane pace. Other than a few risks surrounding corporate governance, we think this company would make a good long-term buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.