Prospect Capital's Calendar Year 2019 Dividend And NAV Sustainability Analysis - Part 1 (Includes Per Share Projections)

Summarized results, in regards to PSEC’s updated dividend sustainability for calendar year 2019, are stated within the “Conclusions Drawn” section. I also provide my current PSEC recommendation and price target.

This article also provides cumulative UTI coverage ratios for fourteen BDC stocks I currently cover (only contributor to provide this ratio; very good dividend sustainability metric).

The first test analyzes PSEC’s NII which is based on GAAP. The next two tests analyze PSEC’s net ICTI and cumulative UTI which are based on IRC methodologies.

Following continued requests by readers, Part 1 of this article analyzes PSEC’s dividend sustainability by performing three tests based on recent (and projected) quarterly results.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this two-part article is to provide a very detailed analysis of Prospect Capital Corp.’s (PSEC) dividend and net asset value (“NAV”) sustainability. I am covering this “in-depth” topic due to the number of readers who have specifically requested such an analysis be performed on PSEC at periodic intervals (especially in light of recent “headlines”). For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of each part of the article.

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to provide a detailed analysis with supporting documentation (via three tests) on the dividend sustainability of PSEC for the remainder of calendar year 2019 (monthly dividends through December 2019). This analysis will be provided after a brief overview of PSEC’s regulated investment company (“RIC”) classification per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). The first test will focus on PSEC’s net investment income (“NII”). This test will be termed “TEST 1”. The next two tests will focus on PSEC’s net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”) and cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”). These two tests will be termed “TEST 2” and “TEST 3”.

Understanding the tax and dividend payout characteristics of PSEC will provide investors with an overall better understanding of the business development company (“BDC”) sector as a whole. Due to the fact PSEC has produced an annualized dividend yield of at least 10% since I began covering this stock in 2013, many investors have chosen this stock (and other sector peers) for an income-producing equity investment. From reading this article, investors will better understand how a RIC per the IRC comes up with the company’s current dividend per share rate and specific signs when an impending increase or decrease should be implemented. For readers who like to pursue more active investing strategies, understanding/being provided this information can enhance one’s total return (or minimize one’s total loss) on a stock by more appropriately timing market purchases and/or sales.

At the end of PART 1 of this article, there will be a conclusion based on the results obtained from TEST 1-TEST 3 about the dividend sustainability of PSEC through the end of calendar year 2019. I will also provide my current PSEC price target and BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation. PART 2 transitions to a more “forward-looking”, longer-term dividend sustainability analysis and will discuss some topics/trends to consider in a net rising (and declining) interest rate environment.

Side Note: It should be noted PSEC’s fiscal year-end, based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), is June 30th of a given year. However, PSEC’s tax year-end, based on IRC methodologies, is August 31st of a given year. Readers should understand there is a two month “gap” per se between PSEC’s GAAP fiscal year-end and the company’s IRC tax year-end as the analysis is presented below. Understanding this distinction is important.

Brief Discussion of PSEC’s RIC Classification per the IRC:

In prior articles, I have discussed PSEC’s RIC classification per the IRC in detail. This included specific provisions that PSEC must adhere by to remain in RIC compliance. There is one specific provision which pertains to PSEC’s dividend sustainability that should be mentioned. As a RIC, PSEC is required to distribute to shareholders at least 90% of the company’s “ICTI” and “net capital gains” (in excess of its capital loss carryforward balance; if applicable) in any given tax year in order to be eligible for the tax benefits allowed in regards to this type of entity (dividends paid deduction at the corporate level). When these two figures are combined, this comprises PSEC’s net ICTI which is also known as the company’s annual distribution requirement (“ADR”). There is one specific exclusion to this rule, which is mentioned later in the article (the “spillback provision”). Readers can take a look back at the following article for a further discussion of this topic:

Assessing Main Street Capital's 2019 Dividend Sustainability (Includes Special Periodic Dividend Projection)

Two Main Factors PSEC Considers Regarding Setting an Appropriate Dividend Per Share Rate:

Management continues to either state or imply PSEC’s dividend is mainly based on the following two factors:

First Factor: Intend to cover the company’s monthly dividend payout level with NII (“expected NII” over the foreseeable future)

Second Factor: Intend to cover the company’s annual dividend payout level with net ICTI/cumulative UTI

First Main Factor - Intend to Cover the Company’s Dividend Payout Level with NII:

To test management’s first main factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss PSEC’s prior quarterly NII figures to see if the company’s dividend distributions were covered. This will lead to a better understanding of why PSEC needed to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate heading into the fall of 2017 (first half of fiscal year 2018). I also believe it is desirable to analyze and discuss my projected PSEC NII figures for the next several quarters to see if the company’s projected dividend distributions will be covered.

Table 1 below shows PSEC’s reported annual NII for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018. Table 1 also shows my projected PSEC NII for the fiscal year 2019, first quarter of 2020, and second quarter of 2020. This table compares PSEC’s NII figure to the company’s dividend distributions figure showing the quarterly/annual underpayment (overpayment).

Table 1 - PSEC NII Analysis (GAAP Based on GAAP Fiscal Year-End Timeframes)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 will be the main source of information as TEST 1 is analyzed below. Now let us begin PSEC’s dividend sustainability analysis.

TEST 1 – Quarterly/Annual NII Versus Quarterly/Annual Distributions Analysis:

See Red References “C, D, E, (D / C)” in Table 1 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I take PSEC's quarterly/annual "NII" figure (see red reference "C") and subtract this amount by the quarterly/annual "distributions from NII" figure (see red reference "D"). If PSEC's red reference "C" is greater than the company’s red reference "D", then PSEC technically had enough quarterly/annual NII to pay out the company’s dividend distributions for a particular quarter. If PSEC's red reference "C" is less than the company’s red reference "D", then the company technically did not have enough quarterly/annual NII to pay out its dividend distributions for a particular quarter/year.

TEST 1 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, PSEC reported NII of $371.1, $306.1, and $286.9 million for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. In comparison, PSEC had dividend distributions of ($356.1), ($359.0), and ($277.2) million, respectively. When calculated, PSEC had an underpayment (overpayment) of NII of $15.0, ($52.9), and $9.6 million (rounded) for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 96%, 117%, and 97%, respectively (see red reference “(D / C)”). As such, PSEC had a very minor underpayment (at or greater than 95% but less than 100% payout), modest overpayment (at or greater than 110% but less than 120% payout), and very minor underpayment of NII for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.

In my opinion, considering TEST 1 on a “standalone basis”, this evidence supports the notion there was mounting pressure for PSEC to reduce the company’s dividend per share rate heading into fiscal year 2018. Moving to fiscal year 2018, it should be noted PSEC’s fiscal first quarter of 2018 had two months where the higher dividend rate of $0.0833 per share was recorded. During PSEC’s fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 (the first three quarters when the reduced $0.06 monthly dividend per share rate was accrued for each month), the company had an underpayment of NII.

Moving to fiscal year 2019, I am projecting PSEC will report NII of $312.2 million. In comparison, I am projecting PSEC will have dividend distributions of ($263.6) million. When calculated, I am projecting PSEC will have an underpayment of NII of $48.6 million for the fiscal year 2019. This projection calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 84% which would be considered a modest underpayment (at or greater than 80% but less than 90% payout) of NII for the fiscal year 2019. In addition, if this projection comes to fruition, this would be the first time since the end of the fiscal year 2014 PSEC would have a cumulative undistributed NII balance (has been negative for the prior five fiscal years). I believe this should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

Moving to fiscal year 2020, I am currently projecting PSEC will report NII of $72.1 and $74.7 million for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2020, respectively. In comparison, I am currently projecting PSEC will have dividend distributions of ($66.2) and ($63.3) million. When calculated, I am currently projecting PSEC will have an underpayment of NII of $5.9 and $8.4 million for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2020, respectively. When combined, this projection calculates to a semiannual dividend distributions payout ratio of 90% which would be considered a minor underpayment (at or greater than 90% but less than 95% payout) of NII for the fiscal year 2020.

However, TEST 1 does not specifically account for PSEC’s net ICTI figures/cumulative UTI balances. As such, TEST 2 and TEST 3 will now be performed to gain further clarity on PSEC’s dividend sustainability.

Second Main Factor - Intend to Cover the Company’s Annual Dividend Payout Level with Net ICTI/Cumulative UTI:

To fully understand and accurately project a BDC’s dividend sustainability, readers must understand the subtle differences between a company’s NII and net ICTI figures/cumulative UTI balances. NII is a GAAP figure which is based on the accrual method of accounting. ICTI and net ICTI are IRC figures which are “generally” based on the cash method of accounting (some exceptions to this notion [for instance payment-in-kind income and differing depreciation/amortization timetables] but I am keeping it simple for this discussion).

In order for PSEC to come up with a proper ICTI figure, there are specific GAAP to IRC adjustments (reversals) that need to be performed each quarter. Income and expense recognition of certain accounting transactions differ between GAAP and the IRC (book versus tax accounting treatments). Due to the fact this topic has been discussed, at length, in prior PSEC articles, further discussion of these adjustments is unwarranted.

Once PSEC’s ICTI is known, one adds all net capital gains to this figure (if a capital loss carryforward balance does not exist). Net capital gains consist of realized short-term net capital gains in excess of realized long-term net capital losses for each tax year. Since PSEC had a material capital loss carryforward balance as of 8/31/2018, this balance will continue to remain $0 over the foreseeable future, even if the company realizes material net capital gains on its debt/equity investments. After this calculation, PSEC’s net ICTI figure is known which is also known as the company’s annual distribution requirement (“ADR”).

Regarding PSEC’s ADR, the company has an additional option available if it fails to distribute 90% of its net ICTI within a given year. PSEC is allowed to carryover its net ICTI into the following year. However, PSEC needs to distribute the company’s remaining net ICTI for a given tax year through declared dividends prior to the filing of its tax return for that applicable year. This is also known as the spillback provision which PSEC has utilized in the past. If PSEC fails to comply with this provision, the company would be declassified as a RIC per the IRC. If this were to occur, all of PSEC’s net ICTI would be subject to taxation at regular corporate tax rates at the company level.

Now, there is one extraordinary measure that could be taken by a RIC for relief of the spillback provision (which a certain BDC peer recently utilized; a “deemed” distribution) but that is a scenario I believe shareholders would strongly be against. In a nutshell, a RIC would pay corporate taxes on the retained undistributed capital gains at the BDC level while shareholders would receive a tax credit currently equal to 21% of the deemed distribution. In my professional opinion, it would make much more sense to “pass-through” the company’s capital gains to shareholders via the spillback provision versus paying taxes on such gains. Simply put, I do not believe PSEC will experience this potential scenario over the foreseeable future.

To test management’s second main factor, I believe it is necessary to analyze and discuss PSEC’s prior annual net ICTI figures to see if the company’s dividend distributions were covered. This includes PSEC using the company’s cumulative UTI balance on any annual net ICTI overpayments (if such a balance exists at the time). This will lead to an even greater understanding of why PSEC needed to reduce the company’s monthly dividend per share rate heading into the fall of 2017 (fiscal year 2018). I also believe it is desirable to analyze and discuss my projected PSEC net ICTI figures for the next several quarters to see if the company’s projected dividend distributions will be covered. By using this methodology, I have consistently provided highly accurate projections within the BDC sector over multiple years (including the most accurate projections on Seeking Alpha).

Table 2 below shows PSEC’s annual net ICTI for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018. Table 2 also shows my projected PSEC net ICTI for the fiscal year 2019, first quarter of 2020, and second quarter of 2020. This table compares PSEC’s net ICTI figure to the company’s dividend distributions figure showing the quarterly/annual underpayment (overpayment). Table 2 below then shows PSEC’s cumulative UTI balance for the same timeframes. Table 2 is providing IRC information based on GAAP fiscal year-end timeframes to better compare and contrast PSEC’s NII (discussed within TEST 1 above) to the company’s net ICTI (discussed within TEST 2 below).

Table 2 - PSEC Net ICTI and Cumulative UTI Analysis (IRC Methodologies Based on GAAP Fiscal Year-End Timeframes)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Table 2 will be the main source of information as TEST 2 and TEST 3 are analyzed below. Now let us begin the next phase of PSEC’s dividend sustainability analysis.

TEST 2 – Quarterly/Annual Net ICTI Versus Quarterly/Annual Distributions Analysis:

See Red References “K, D, L, (D / K)” in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Using Table 2 above as a reference, I take PSEC's quarterly/annual "net ICTI" figure (see red reference "K") and subtract this amount by the quarterly/annual "distributions from net ICTI" figure (see red reference "D"). If PSEC's red reference "K" is greater than the company’s red reference "D", then PSEC technically had enough quarterly/annual net ICTI to pay out the company’s dividend distributions for a particular quarter/year. Any excess net ICTI left over, after accounting for the dividend distributions, would be added to PSEC’s cumulative UTI balance. This particular balance will be further discussed within TEST 3 later in the article. If PSEC's red reference "K" is less than the company’s red reference "D", then the company technically did not have enough quarterly/annual net ICTI to pay out its dividend distributions for a particular quarter/year and must use a portion of the remaining cumulative UTI balance to help with the overpayment (if such a balance exists at the time; or add to the deficit balance).

TEST 2 - Analysis and Results:

Still using Table 2 above as a reference, PSEC reported net ICTI of $377.4, $280.0, and $280.5 million for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. This excludes a ($3.2) million prior period adjustment (for 2018) that was reported in a subsequent period (during the fiscal first quarter of 2019). At the time, final taxation figures had yet to be provided by management. In comparison, PSEC had dividend distributions of ($356.1), ($359.0), and ($277.2) million, respectively. When calculated, PSEC had an underpayment (overpayment) of net ICTI of $21.3, ($79.0), and $3.2 million for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively (see red reference “L”). This calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 94%, 128%, and 99%, respectively (see red reference “(D / K)”). As such, PSEC had a minor underpayment, notable overpayment (at or greater than 120% payout), and a very minor underpayment of net ICTI for the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively.

Originally, management did not provide any IRC amounts when the company reported results for the fiscal year 2018. Having a professional background within the accounting/auditing/taxation field, I am usually able to accurately project (within a reasonable range) certain taxable income (“TI”) reconciling items that should be reported by companies when it comes to IRC methodologies. This projection considers various NII to net ICTI reconciling items that can be obtained through research and from using skills built up through my professional career that most analysts cannot perform/provide. I believe my past net ICTI projections were close-extremely close to figures that were ultimately reported by PSEC. Simply put, 2018 was no exception. I projected PSEC’s net ICTI would be $266.4 million for tax year 2018 (9/1/2017 – 8/31/2018). In comparison, PSEC reported net ICTI of $263.2 million. When calculated, this was a variance of only $3.2 million or 1.2%.

I believe it is very important to provide readers a general “ballpark” figure/range when it comes to PSEC’s IRC metrics as this directly impacts the company’s dividend sustainability. By understanding the moving variables regarding PSEC’s NII to net ICTI reconciliation, in particular the company’s collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) portfolio (for instance various refinancings/resets/reissues which bore certain “upfront” costs), I can provide projected net ICTI figures (only contributor to provide this specific projection; highly valuable).

In my opinion, considering TEST 2 on a standalone basis, this evidence supports the notion there was mounting pressure for PSEC to reduce the company’s dividend per share rate heading into fiscal year 2018. It should also be noted PSEC’s fiscal first quarter of 2018 had two months where the higher dividend rate of $0.0833 per share was recorded. Similar to TEST 1, during PSEC’s fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 (the first three quarters when the reduced $0.06 monthly dividend per share rate was accrued for each month), the company had an underpayment of net ICTI.

Moving to fiscal year 2019, I am projecting PSEC will report net ICTI of $302.0 million. In comparison, I am projecting PSEC will have dividend distributions of ($263.6) million. When calculated, I am projecting PSEC will have an underpayment of net ICTI of $38.3 million for the fiscal year 2019. This projection calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 87% which would be considered a modest underpayment of net ICTI for the fiscal year 2019.

Moving to fiscal year 2020, I am currently projecting PSEC will report net ICTI of $69.8 and $72.1 million for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2020, respectively. In comparison, I am currently projecting PSEC will have dividend distributions of ($66.2) and ($63.3) million. When calculated, I am currently projecting PSEC will have an underpayment of net ICTI of $3.7 and $5.8 million for the fiscal first and second quarters of 2020, respectively. When combined, this projection calculates to a semiannual dividend distributions payout ratio of 93% which would be considered a minor underpayment of net ICTI for the fiscal year 2020. I believe this should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend.

Ultimately, PSEC’s net ICTI is based on multiple GAAP to IRC reconciliations, including the number of CLO refinancings/resets/reissues that occur. Currently, I am projecting PSEC will have six-eight refinancings/resets/reissues during fiscal year 2019. Now let us take this analysis a step further and perform TEST 3.

TEST 3 – Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio Analysis:

See Red References “N, M, (N / M)” in Table 2 Above Next to the December 31, 2019 Column

Once again using Table 2 above as a reference, I take PSEC's "cumulative undistributed UTI” figure (see red reference “N") and divide this amount by the "outstanding shares of common stock" figure (see red reference "M"). From this calculation, PSEC's "cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio” is obtained (see red reference "(N / M)"). The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding PSEC’s dividend sustainability.

TEST 3 - Analysis and Results:

Continuing to use Table 2 above as a reference, PSEC had a cumulative UTI (deficit) balance of $76.9, ($25.1), and $3.2 million at the end of the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. One should note these figures include any prior period adjustments that were reported by PSEC in subsequent periods. PSEC had disclosed prior period adjustments to the company’s cumulative UTI balance of $2.5, ($13.7), and $0 million during the fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018, respectively. These types of prior period adjustments generally occur when PSEC performs the company’s annual tax return (initial misclassifications by the company).

PSEC had a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.22, (0.07), and 0.01 as of 6/30/2016, 6/30/2017, and 6/30/2018, respectively. This includes all prior period adjustments that were reported by PSEC in subsequent periods. PSEC’s cumulative UTI balance through 8/31/2018 (based on a tax year-end), both prior to and after all company adjustments, has been reconciled back to prior and current supporting documentation. These specific adjustments were fully discussed in prior PSEC articles. I would also point out PSEC’s cumulative UTI balance has been (and continues to be) notably higher when compared to the company’s cumulative undistributed NII (deficit) balance. As such, this is why I believe net ICTI figures should always be analyzed in any BDC’s dividend sustainability analysis (and typically is of greater importance).

Now, I believe there is an extremely important point/consideration to understand when it comes to a RIC’s cumulative UTI balance. If a RIC’s cumulative UTI balance is negative at the end of any taxable year, this figure is “zeroed out” to begin the new tax year. Many readers (and most contributors/analysts) did not know/understand this concept until I “brought it to light” several years ago. Simply put, this is an extremely important point to understand when it comes to a RIC’s dividend sustainability.

To get even more technically “precise”, PSEC’s fiscal year-end is June 30th of a given year while the company’s tax year-end is August 31st. Per an IRC tax year-end standpoint (tax year 2019 began 9/1/2018), I am currently projecting PSEC will have a cumulative UTI balance of approximately $30 million at the end of the tax year 2019 (as of 8/31/2019). I believe this important piece of data should be highlighted for readers. A positive balance is better when compared to a negative/zero balance at the end of a fiscal/tax year-end.

Per a GAAP fiscal year-end standpoint, I am currently projecting PSEC will have a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.10, 0.11, and 0.12 as of 6/30/2019, 9/30/2019, and 12/31/2019, respectively. More importantly, per an IRC tax year-end standpoint, I am currently projecting PSEC will have a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.08 as of 8/31/2019.

I currently believe the main “threat” to PSEC’s NII and net ICTI are the potential future events surrounding Pacific World Corp. (Pacific World) and Interdent, Inc. (Interdent). This includes some type of “debt-to-equity” conversion and/or additional non-accruals. These two portfolio companies need heightened monitoring as fiscal year 2019 progresses. My projected figures above already take these possibilities into consideration.

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 3, PSEC should be able to maintain the company’s monthly dividend rate of $0.06 per share through at least December 2019. Furthermore, the “cushion” PSEC has to maintain this per share rate has gradually net increased over time.

The following were the 3/31/2019 cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratios for PSEC and fourteen of the BDC stocks I currently cover (very good comparison tool/metric):

1) TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX): 1.12 (1.22 as of 12/31/2018)

2) Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC): 0.94 (0.76 as of 12/31/2018)

3) Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN): 0.89* (2.29 as of 12/31/2018)

4) Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN): 0.77 (0.68 as of 12/31/2018)

5) FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) : 0.36 (0.36 as of 12/31/2018)

6) Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC): 0.34 (0.31 as of 12/31/2018)

7) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT): 0.33 (0.31 as of 12/31/2018)

8) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT): 0.25 (0.15 as of 12/31/2018)

9) PSEC: 0.07** (0.05 as of 12/31/2018)

10) Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC): 0.06 (0.03 as of 12/31/2018)

11) Oaktree (OAK) Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL): 0.05 (0.04 as of 12/31/2018)

12) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC): 0.04 (0.06 as of 12/31/2018)

13) Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI): 0.01 (0.01 as of 12/31/2018)

14) Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV): 0.00; No cumulative UTI (0.00 as of 12/31/2018)

14) Medley Capital Corp. (MCC): 0.00; No cumulative UTI (0.00 as of 12/31/2018)

* = Declared a $1.52 per common share deemed distribution during the calendar first quarter of 2019

**= Based on an IRC tax year-end of August 31st (tax year 2019 began 9/1/2018)

As readers can see, some BDC peers like to be cautious when it comes to distributing out its cumulative UTI (for instance TSLX, ARCC, and even some could argue MAIN and FSK) while some companies like to distribute some/most of its “built-up” cumulative UTI annually; whether it is through a special periodic dividend twice a year (for instance GAIN), at the end of the calendar year (for instance GBDC), or through an increased dividend towards the second half of the year (for instance NEWT).

Conclusions Drawn – PART 1:

To sum up the information in PART 1 of this article, three dividend sustainability tests were performed on PSEC. The first test was based on PSEC’s NII figures which are based on GAAP. The next two tests were based on PSEC’s net ICTI figures which are based on IRC methodologies. TEST 1 provided the following information in regards to PSEC’s NII for fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018:

PSEC’s NII Payout Ratio for Fiscal Year 2016, 2017, and 2018, Respectively: 96%, 117%, and 97%

TEST 1 also provided the following information in regards to my projected PSEC NII for fiscal year 2019, first quarter of 2020, and second quarter of 2020:

My Projected PSEC NII Payout Ratio for Fiscal Year 2019, Q1 2020, and Q2 2020, Respectively: 84%, 92%, and 89%

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 1, PSEC’s ability to match NII with dividend distributions notably worsened during fiscal year 2017. This trend put mounting pressure on PSEC to reduce the company’s dividend per share rate heading into fiscal year 2018 (reduction occurred in September 2017). However, TEST 1 also showed that once PSEC’s new monthly dividend rate of $0.06 per share was recorded throughout an entire fiscal quarter, the company recorded a minor-modest underpayment of NII. In addition, I am currently projecting PSEC will record a minor-modest underpayment of NII during the fiscal year 2019 and the first half of the fiscal year 2020.

Next, TEST 2 provided the following information in regards to PSEC’s net ICTI for fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018:

PSEC’s Net ICTI Payout Ratio for Fiscal Year 2016, 2017, and 2018, Respectively: 94%, 128%, and 99%

TEST 2 also provided the following information in regards to my projected PSEC net ICTI for fiscal year 2019, first quarter of 2020, and second quarter of 2020:

My Projected PSEC Net ICTI Payout Ratio for Fiscal Year 2019, Q1 2020, and Q2 2020, Respectively: 87%, 95%, and 92%

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 2, PSEC’s ability to match net ICTI with dividend distributions also notably worsened during fiscal year 2017. This trend put mounting pressure on PSEC to reduce the company’s dividend per share rate heading into fiscal year 2018 (reduction occurred in September 2017). However, similar to TEST 1, TEST 2 also showed that once PSEC’s new monthly dividend rate of $0.06 per share was recorded throughout an entire fiscal quarter, a more stabilized/more attractive net ICTI payout ratio occurred. In addition, I am currently projecting PSEC will record a minor-modest underpayment of net ICTI during the fiscal year 2019 and the first half of fiscal year 2020.

Finally, TEST 3 provided the following information in regards to PSEC’s cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio at the end of fiscal year 2016, 2017, and 2018:

PSEC’s Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 6/30/2016, 6/30/2017, and 6/30/2018, Respectively (Per GAAP Fiscal Year-End of June 30th): 0.22, (0.07), and 0.01

TEST 3 also provided the following information in regards to my projected PSEC cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio at the end of fiscal year 2019, first quarter of 2020, and second quarter of 2020:

PSEC’s Cumulative UTI Coverage of Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 6/30/2019, 9/30/2019, and 12/31/2019, Respectively (Per GAAP Fiscal Year-End of June 30th): 0.10, 0.11, and 0.12

To get even more technically “precise”, PSEC’s fiscal year-end is June 30th of a given year while the company’s tax year-end is August 31st. Per an IRC tax year-end standpoint (tax year 2019 began 9/1/2018), I am currently projecting PSEC will have a cumulative UTI balance of approximately $30 million at the end of the tax year 2019 (as of 8/31/2019).A positive balance is better when compared to a negative/zero balance at the end of a fiscal/tax year-end.

In my opinion, when looking at the results from TEST 1-TEST 3, PSEC should be able to maintain the company’s monthly dividend rate of $0.06 per share through at least December 2019. Furthermore, the cushion PSEC has to maintain this per share rate has gradually net increased over time.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (17.5%) discount to the mean of my projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 range, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (17.5%) but less than a (27.5%) discount to the mean of my projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 range, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (27.5%) discount to the mean of my projected NAV as of 6/30/2019 range. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately one month ago).

Therefore, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY. As such, I currently believe PSEC is undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.45 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a ($0.05) per share decrease when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $6.55 per share. This price is also a ($0.05) per share decrease when compared to my last PSEC article.

For additional support on my BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, I recently discussed some of PSEC’s positive and negative catalysts/factors to consider in the following article (read the Conclusions Drawn section for quick access):

Fully Assessing Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q3 2019 (Includes Current Recommendation And Price Target)

In addition, I recently wrote the following sector comparison articles which provided various metrics between fifteen BDC peers (including PSEC):

Ares Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers - Part 1 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings)

Ares Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Versus 14 BDC Peers - Part 2 (Post Q1 2019 Earnings)

Final Note: The three tests provided within PART 1 do not “completely” consider certain future events that could occur beyond the first half of fiscal year 2020. Such events could have a direct impact on PSEC’s “longer-term” dividend sustainability. As such, I believe it is only prudent to include additional analysis regarding PSEC’s dividend sustainability for the next several fiscal years. As such, a “full” conclusion regarding PSEC’s future dividend sustainability will not be provided yet. PART 2 of this article will just pick up where PART 1’s analysis ends. Since PART 1 of this article mainly covered PSEC’s past, current, and future near-term performance, PART 2 will transition to a more longer-term dividend sustainability analysis and will discuss some additional topics/trends to consider in a net rising (and declining) interest rate environment that may counter (or confirm) the evidence obtained within PART 1. PART 2 will also perform an analysis on PSEC’s future NAV sustainability.

At the end of PART 2, I will include the following PSEC projections: 1) monthly dividend declarations for the remainder of the calendar year 2019; and 2) NAV per share range for the next several quarters. PART 2 of this article will be available to readers sometime in the near future.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Recent/Current BDC Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/2/2018, I re-entered a position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $37.425 per share. On 2/5/2018, 3/1/2018, 10/4/2018, 10/23/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in MAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $35.345, $35.365, $37.645, $36.674, $35.305, and $33.045 per share, respectively. When combined, my MAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $34.713 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each MAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on MAIN.

On 6/5/2018, I initiated a position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $18.502 per share. On 6/14/2018, I increased my position in TSLX at a weighted average purchase price of $17.855 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my TSLX position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each TSLX trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TSLX.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.40 per share. On 12/10/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in ARCC at a weighted average purchase price of $16.195, $15.305, and $14.924 per share, respectively. When combined, my ARCC position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.293 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each ARCC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on ARCC.

On 10/12/2018, I re-entered a position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $18.355 per share. On 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NEWT at a weighted average purchase price of $15.705 per share, respectively. When combined, my NEWT position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.462 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 4/8/2019 and 4/11/2019, I sold my entire position in NEWT at a weighted average sales price of $21.157 per share as my price target, at the time, of $21.10 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 28.5% and a non-annualized total return (when including weighted average dividends received) of 34.0%. These NEWT trades were disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $20.655 per share. On 12/18/2018, I increased my position in SLRC at a weighted average purchase price of $19.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my SLRC position has a weighted average purchase price of $19.909 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each SLRC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on SLRC.

On 3/13/2019, I initiated a position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.625 per share. On 6/6/2019, I increased my position in GAIN at a weighted average purchase price of $11.085 per share. When combined, my GAIN position has a weighted average purchase price of $11.257 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each GAIN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on GAIN (very close to my BUY range though).

All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, at the end of May 2019 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 87.5% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 40 total positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out [no realized total losses]). I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC, ARCC, BLK, GAIN, MAIN, SLRC, TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AINV, BDCL, BDCS, BIZD, FSK, GBDC, MCC, NEWT, OAK, OCSI, OCSL, PFLT, or TCPC.