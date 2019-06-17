British Pound: There Could Be Upside, But It's Best Avoided

Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation is now all but certain, and with Boris Johnson having significantly beaten his peers in the first round of voting for the Conservative leadership, it is looking more likely than ever that a no-deal is on the cards.

In particular, Boris Johnson has stated that as prime minister, he would be willing to withhold the EUR 38 billion withdrawal bill to the EU should the existing deal not be significantly improved. The EU has taken a dim view of this, arguing that refusing to pay the withdrawal bill would amount to the equivalent of a “sovereign default,” and that the United Kingdom’s standing in the international community would be severely damaged as a result – greatly restricting the country’s ability to open up new trade deals with other countries in the future.

In spite of these risks, the GBP/USD has barely budged from the same level it was last month at 1.26, when I argued that economic growth in Britain was still performing quite well, and that a renewed upside to 1.30 remains a possibility.

Source: investing.com

When the price of an asset moves significantly, this is usually due to a shock, or uncertainty that the market had not anticipated beforehand. The strong upward movement in the Swiss franc back in 2015 was a classic example of this – no one had foreseen that the Swiss National Bank would depeg its currency from the euro, and this is why markets reacted in such a dramatic fashion.

However, Brexit is a different story. All the possible outcomes have been discussed and exhausted, and there remains very few, if any, scenarios that would significantly surprise the markets. In this regard, it is little surprise that the British pound has not moved significantly lower with the prospect of a no-deal increasing – the information already appears to be priced in.

If there were to be a no-deal, the odds are that it would not be a deliberate one. Rather, a likely scenario is a “game of chicken,” where Britain refuses to agree to the deal currently on the table – hoping that the EU will amend the deal at the last minute to avoid a no-deal scenario, or provide a further extension. However, the EU has insisted that all contingency planning for a no-deal is complete, and that the agreed deal with the UK is not open to renegotiation.

One reason that the pound is maintaining its strength is the prospect of a major trade deal with the United States once the UK leaves the EU. However, as in the negotiation with the EU, the US would hold much more leverage in the negotiations, given that it will be vital for the UK to strike new trade deals with major economies in order to sustain economic growth.

Moreover, this assumption presupposes that a Democrat administration will not replace the current Republican one come 2020 – this could significantly change the dynamic of a potential trade deal between the two countries (assuming one still goes through in the first place).

Even though the pound has maintained its current level, there has not been any particular strength either. Should there be a resolution to Brexit in advance of November, then the pound is likely to see significant gains, and I would anticipate a high likelihood of above 1.30 in this scenario. However, while I have argued that a no-deal is priced in, there is always the possibility that markets simply do not believe it to be an outcome. Should a no-deal materialise, then there is always the risk of a sudden crash in the pound, and on a risk-reward basis may not be worth the potential upside.

To conclude, the pound may well have some upside from here. However, this is uncertain, and in my opinion the currency is not particularly suited for directional positions at this point in time. I was somewhat overoptimistic on the pound’s prospects in my last article, and in my view the currency is best avoided until greater certainty surrounding Brexit emerges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.