Apple Card Will Boost Goldman's Revenue

The Apple Card is seen as a status symbol and will have a plethora of unique features driving in millions of users to use the Goldman sponsored card.

Apple Card will only be sold in the United States but has the potential of expanding globally increasing their total addressable market over nine times.

Intro:

Goldman Sachs (GS) has recently been trading at below their tangible book value and their partnership with Apple (AAPL) should allow them to carve out some market share in the credit card industry and trade closer to book value.

Apple Card:

The Apple card does not have an extraordinary rewards program to draw in users, but they do add a plethora of other features that are unique to their card. These features are integral to the adoption of the card and will subsequently help Goldman bring in more revenue. Apple wanted to make a card that was different from its competitors and it did so by producing a white titanium card. Not only is it stylish, but they are catering to an increased status driven population and the prestige that is associated with that card.

This is important because Apple is making credit cards trendy. This should attract a larger crowd of people who are interested in the card because of the 'trendy' factor.

One of the features associated with this card is the ability to pinpoint where and when a transaction was made. According to Jennifer Bailey, the vice president of Apple Pay, one of the top customer complaints is not being able to identify the name of a merchant or where a purchase was made. With the Apple Card, Apple Maps is used to transform these cryptic names and locations into something that you will recognize. This cuts down on the need for customer representatives associated with the card, a task that Goldman would be required to handle. This is standard among credit card partnerships for the bank to handle this responsibility. With this, Goldman’s retail banking division, Marcus, has recently won an award recognizing their superior customer support. Along with verbal support, Apple Card and Goldman are catering to younger generations who prefer to text rather than call. Information such as updating an address can be changed via text.

Current Reach:

These were only a few features the card offers to entice users and so far the idea of the card has been met with a positive response. This card has the potential to reach 105.1 million users, which is the current number of iPhone users in America. According to a recent study by Business Insider, 42% of iPhone users were extremely interested in the card and another 17% were very interested. This represents over 50 million users expressing interest in the card. Although there is a slim chance that they are able to captive all of those users, it shows that the Apple Card is a sought after item.

Source: Business Insider via CultofMac

If only 15% of the users decided to use the card, that would represent a user base of 15.765 million people.

We can use American Express to extrapolate what Goldman’s value may increase by. I chose American Express because they focus almost exclusively on credit and charge cards which should allow us to extrapolate their revenue per customer to get an idea of how Goldman's top line could be impacted.

AMEX has revenues of $33.47 billion and 62.7 million users which can be seen as $533 per active user. The exact interest revenue split between Apple and Goldman Sachs is unclear, but in the event of a 50/50 revenue split, Goldman could expect to see a revenue increase of over $4 billion. This is also just in the American market. Goldman has stated that in the future, it is possible that they introduce their card into the global market which would extend their total addressable market to around 900 million users.

Valuation:

Goldman still trades below their tangible book value by over $4 billion, which is currently at $74.98 billion.

Many banks have been trading significantly below their tangible book values, but Goldman is by far the cheapest. They trade at .9x tangible book value while competitors such as Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan trade at 1.33 and 2.02 times, respectively.

In terms of how the added revenue of the Apple Card would affect the price of Goldman’s stock, we can look at their price to sales ratio. This metric is used to determine how much one is paying for the stock in terms of sales generated by the company.

Source: Ycharts, Author

As seen in this graph, Goldman finished the trading day of June 14th with a P/S ratio of 2.287. These assumptions will be made that Goldman and Apple have a 50/50 revenue split which should allow Goldman to boost revenues by around $4 billion. If they were able to hold a ratio around their recent 2-2.4 range, they would have a new market cap between $80 billion on the low end and $96 billion on the high end. This would represent a stock price of $219 on the low end and $262 on the higher end. This would put Goldman well above their tangible book value and put Goldman back to their 2017-2018 price range.

Source: YCharts

Conclusion:

Goldman Sachs is currently trading well below their tangible book value and I believe that the Apple Card will be able to bring in a plethora of users that will ultimately increase the revenue of Goldman Sachs. The only immediate apprehension I have is the global market slowdown and the uncertainties revolving around the trade war. These events could slowly drag down the broader market and Goldman would be included in this deceleration of growth. But with this said, I do believe that in the long run, their partnership with Apple will bring in billions of revenue which will ultimately serve as a catalyst to boost their stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.