Oil Supply Swamping Demand

I am just finishing Chris Turner's important book The Patch: the people, pipelines and politics of the oil sands.

Every Canadian could benefit from reading it and learning more about this history and what present challenges import for Alberta and the Canadian economy going forward.

Even while optimistically assuming that the global economy strengthens rather than weakens in 2020, the International Energy Agency ((IEA)) is forecasting that demand for crude oil will slump for a third consecutive year to 29.3 million barrels a day.

This is 650k barrels less per day than the 14 OPEC members (who produce 40% of world supply) are presently pumping under their reduced output agreement.