My Recession Buy List - Finland

To follow up my last article, I'm looking into the companies I'd buy in a recession, located in each nation.

In one of my previous articles, entitled "My Recession Buy List - Sweden", I showed you some of the companies that I consider chronically overvalued outside of a recession, or perhaps with yields so low that an investment doesn't make sense to me outside of undervaluation. I also showed you the economic character of Sweden and why I believe it beneficial to invest in our nation.

Today, I intend to do the same for one of our neighboring countries, Finland. I've found that very few non-European investors show great understanding for the nation or understand the background or companies active here. It is my hope to shed some light on Finland from an investment perspective through this article.

Let's get going!

Companies you should buy in a recession

In this article, we'll focus on Finnish companies. A few rules apply:

I will focus on companies that are purchasable through ADRs or are listed on the NA stock exchange somehow. Companies without an American/OTC ticker may be included, but if so, I will justify it.

The reasons for their place on the list may vary. The most common is chronic overvaluation or lack of volatility outside of a recession.

As a result of their rare undervaluation, annual rates of return outside of buying them in a downturn is simply too small to justify an investment into the company.

For many of the mentioned stocks, specific articles will be written to cover what makes the company such a great company (beyond the short descriptions here).

Their current yield is usually small at today's prices and barebone acceptable in a recession (~3.5%). Important to note is, however, that companies from Finland and Norway tend toward higher yields than Sweden and Denmark.

This list focuses primarily on large-cap companies.

Finland - Characteristics as an economy

Finland is a highly technological economy with a per/capita output ranking on levels with Germany but below that of Sweden. The key economic sector for foreign trade/export is manufacturing. International trade accounts for a third of the country's GDP, with 60% of trade done within the EU. Its largest partners are Germany, Russia, Sweden, the US, the Netherlands, and China. Finland is, generally speaking, among the largest free trade supporters among the Nordic countries.

Finland is the only country in the Nordics to have joined the eurozone, and as such, all Finnish stocks noted on the Helsinki market are traded in EUR.

Finland's history of industrialization was somewhat problematic, and the country struggled to get the communications, production, and modernization up to par. The entire economy of Finland was predominantly agrarian up to the late 1950s, and the country did not open up with free trade agreements until 1973. Once it began though, support for capitalism was widespread, and there was, and is, quite common cooperation in terms of investments and credit between the state and corporations - the results of which can still be seen today in the form of partial state-ownership in many companies.

Thanks to the Paasikivi-Kekkonen doctrine, establishing Finland's neutrality in the wake of their immediate proximity to the Soviet Union, the nation was able to trade freely with both blocs, and their overall economic development shared characteristics with export-led Asian nations.

Important sectors in Finland

In terms of important sectors, forestry is a key industrial sector. Finland is one of the world's largest wood producers and home to many timber, paper, and paper product companies. Much like in the agrarian sector, the government has long played a leading role in legislation, such as of tree cutting, technological improvements, and long-term forestry plans to maintain international competitiveness as a major fiber and paper supplier. The country's predominantly wet climate, combined with a rocky soil, makes the nation's land ideal for forests. Huge swathes of the nation are covered with trees, apart from areas north of the Arctic circle.

The much spoken about electronics industry, led abroad by Nokia (NOK), is characteristic for the country - heavy investments into R&D with dependence on globalization. The nation's technology companies are active in areas such as industrial automation as well as medical and meteorological technologies, apart from telecommunications.

Finland is also a nation rich in terms of metals.

(Source: GeoFoorumi)

Copper, zinc, lead, nickel, cobalt, silver, gold, palladium, platinum and molybdenum can be found in mineable quantities across the nation. Several of Finland's larger companies are metal-focused, though the current mining/harvesting of these resources is limited. Current exports include steel, copper, chromium, zinc and nickel, as well as products made from these metals (such as pipes). Large metal companies include Outokumpu (OTC:OUTKF) and Talvivaara (NASDAQOMXH: TLV1V).

(Source: This Is Finland)

Finland does not manufacture cars but is a large manufacturer of tractors (Valmet (OTC:VOYJF)), forest machines, military vehicles, and trucks as well as car parts. In addition, there's industrial giant Wärtsilä, which produces the world's largest diesel engines for, among other things, ships and tankers, and has a market share of 47%. Companies in the nation also manufacture trains and rolling stock.

(Source: Yle)

The chemical industry is also large, producing plastics, paints, chemicals, pharma, and petrochemicals. It has long been thought that the chemical industry would act as the "new Nokia", but this has not yet materialized fully.

The Finnish state maintains several companies as strategic assets or natural monopolies, and as a whole, is very active in the ownership and handling of companies from the country.

The Future/Risks

Finland does not have the same challenges as Sweden, where challenges are focused on integration, social challenges, and a failing welfare system. Where Sweden is struggling with the integration of approximately 3-4% of new population in a system currently underdimensioned to do this, Finland was never really a target for low-education immigration in the way that Germany, Sweden, or Denmark were.

Many refugees who came to Finland in the wake of the previous war in Syria, for instance, returned home once the conflict was considered over. This does not mean that there aren't people from other nations, but simply in smaller proportions. No ethnic data is kept in Finland, instead going by native language. According to this data, Finland is a very homogenous country, with 98.7% either speaking Finnish or Swedish as their native tongue. Including Russian and Estonian in this group brings this percentage up to 99.3%.

In simple numbers, this means that less than 0.7% of the population speaks a different language than these four fairly local languages. Finland's population is also quite small in total, meaning that ethnic groups such as Arabic, Somali, Turkish, etc., which are abundant in neighboring nations, number under 1000 or 3000 individuals in Finland according to recently available data.

This homogenous structure brings with it advantages for the economy, as Finland does not have to commit many resources to integration, but at the same time, it may hamper growth and competitiveness going forward as we move to an increasingly globalized world with different requirements.

Our growing ethnic diversity is one of our great potential future strengths in Sweden and Denmark. Finland, on the other hand, faces an increasingly aging population without meaningful replacements once these retire due to low birth rates. This will result in spiking pension costs, healthcare costs and associated costs. The fall of the labor force, combined with ever-falling fertility rates and with an increase in life expectancy to over 80 years of age on average, poses one of the greatest risks going forward, oft-quoted by research institutes and banks.

This, among other things, makes Finland the European country most impacted by its aging population and fall of the labor force, according to European Banks such as Societé Generale. One can easily draw parallels to Japan when it comes to challenges for Finland, and an oft-heard phrase is Demographic time-bomb. (Source: Financial Times)

This brings the current long-term risks for Finland to a close.

Finland in a nutshell

Finland is a highly industrialized, highly technical nation which relies heavily on foreign trade, exporting among other things petroleum oils, paper, machinery, electronics, and chemicals. The former positive trade balance has turned export-negative since 2012 but is expected to improve during 2019. Future challenges are mainly focused on demographics and socioeconomic factors leading to a lack of labor force and an aging population that's "too large" for the system built to maintain it. The country overall is, however, a world leader in several fields and an advanced economy with excellent ongoing state support in key fields.

Notable companies from Finland that may or may not be included in the list are:

UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK:UPMKF), the world's third-largest paper manufacturer

Aker Finnyards (no symbol), the manufacturer of the world's largest cruise ships

Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF), a large, 50.1% state-owned oil company

The Finnish List

When the recession hits and a general downward trend starts affecting the market, the following Finnish companies are companies I will be looking to either buy or increase my exposure to.

Ahlström-Munksjö (OTC:MNKKF) is a fiber product supplier, fairly recently merged from two large Scandinavian companies. It currently trades at 1.2 P/B value, but in times of economic trouble, it has gone down to below 0.7.

Cargotec (OTCPK:CYJBF) is a logistical company with a not-too-poor dividend outside of a recession, but due to its cyclical tendency, will most likely bottom out during a downturn.

Elisa (OTCPK:ELMUF), despite being a telecommunications company, is very rarely truly undervalued. Valuations have been 15+ (currently 21) in terms of P/E for years. During the last crash, one could scoop this up for below 12.

Finnair (OTC:FNNNF) is the 6th-oldest airline in the world and the flag carrier for Finland. With no fatal accidents since 1963, it is considered one of the safest airlines on the planet. It's also one of Europe's largest airlines in terms of flights to Asia, and is owned to ~56% by the Finnish government.

Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) is by far my favorite energy company/utility, and a recession will make further exposure here incredibly appealing.

Kemira (OTC:KMRAF) is one of Finland's chemical giants, and is very rarely at an extreme undervaluation.

Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF) is one of the most well-known Finnish companies globally. Fair value is usually the best you can expect here, outside of a recession.

Neste Oil is the largest producer of renewable diesel in the world, with additional stakes in Bahrain as well as naphthenic oil and bitumen.

Outokumpu is a group of companies employing ~11,000 people in 30 nations. The group is the largest producer of stainless steel in Europe, and the second-largest in the Americas. The company also currently mines chromium in Finland. The government owns 26.6% of the company.

Sampo (OTCPK:SAXPF) is an investment company that owns a large stake in the bank Nordea, as well as holds several large insurance companies around Scandinavia.

Stora Enso (OTCPK:SEOJF) is the largest paper manufacturer in the world. While not chronically overvalued, a recession will present more of an appeal than the current market.

Wärtsilä (OTCPK:WRTBF) can be considered volatile, as any cyclical, but only a recession makes this company, in my view, worth owning outside of an investment company stock.

ETF investments possible

If one were so inclined, one could also gain exposure to Finland through the purchase of strategic ETFs, such as the iShares MSCI Finland Capped Investable Market Index ETF (EFNL), which currently yields about 3.5%. The only drawback I see to this ETF is the overexposure towards key companies such as Nokia, Sampo, and Kone. While great companies, I prefer greater diversification.

Wrapping up

I believe the diversified investor could easily invest in Finland through a myriad of different ways. Doing so is something I personally find very appealing. The nation features some of the largest companies on earth in key areas, and the degree of state ownership and state involvement represents a kind of moat for the national companies next to outside interests.

For international investors, it may make sense to either invest in specific companies that appeal during a downturn or invest broadly in the country-specific ETFs, which contain many of the companies mentioned on these lists.

This article is not meant to tell anyone to invest in country A or B, but merely give an overview and shine a light on countries that are usually, in my experience, underrepresented on Seeking Alpha. Norway makes up a significant portion of my core investment portfolio in Scandinavia, but many of the companies here are virtually unknown outside of Scandinavia and Europe.

I hope this article was helpful to those curious about these nations. If you have any questions, let me know and I'll do my best to answer them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAXPF, NTOIF, UPMKF, MNKKF, FOJCF, KMRAF, KNYJF, SEOJF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.