Rate Cuts And The Trade War: Catch-22

Economic indicators are getting worse in China, and economic data in the United States is trending in a similar direction. Things have changed a great deal in the span of the last two months. After correctly predicting a massive run up to start 2019, and a further peak subsequent to my last writing, trade talks have suddenly shifted gears. A combination of misplaced Chinese confidence in their relative strength in the conflict, and what should have been a very predictable U.S. presidential response, have sent what seemed to be a near-final trade agreement into a tailspin of uncertainty. Coupled with a threat of tariffs on Mexico, the markets got the jitters in a hurry.

Markets have stabilized to a surprising degree since. Macroeconomic data is weakening, and, even with the threatened tariffs on Mexican products on indefinite hold, a Chinese détente is far from certain. The Chinese, to this point, won’t even acknowledge that they’re meeting with the U.S. president at the G-20 conference, despite his very public proclamations to that effect.

Instead, traders have again pivoted to watching the Fed, and, dangerously, anticipating its next move. Popular opinion is that the Fed will bail out markets, bowing to trade uncertainty and weakening fundamentals, and cut rates significantly. I believe this optimism (pessimism?) is misguided, making the current rally quite tenuous. The Fed, after all, has been consistently more upbeat in its economic assessments, and far more supportive of rate increases than cuts under Jerome Powell, particularly relative to market expectations.

There is significant risk that the Fed will portray recent economic data as mixed rather than weak, sorely disappointing markets. Without a rate cut forthcoming in the immediate future, much less the 50 basis-point cut some have come to expect, I believe that markets would drop significantly, barring intervening macroeconomic developments.

If I’m right, the U.S.-China trade talks provide the best hope of avoiding a market meltdown over rates. Unfortunately, we’ll hear from the Fed a week before there’s anything definitive on the trade front, with the G-20 kicking off on June 28th in Osaka. If the Fed doesn’t cut next week, which I think is the most likely scenario, and spooks markets with a more positive assessment than expected, a surprise Twitter-announced postponement of further tariffs, and optimism regarding G-20 talks, would be the near-term prescription for nervous markets.

In the less immediate term, I expect a resolution to the trade impasse soon. I also expect that the announced agreement will be short on details and measurables and long on promises and optimism. The President will undoubtedly call it a win. Presumably, the Fed will, too, taking the pressure off, from their vantage point, of the need for the potential rate cuts the markets are currently fixated on. Ultimately, then, market direction will be driven by how participants weigh the trade news and the impact the agreement has on future rate movements.

My assessment is that a tentative trade deal prior to the July Fed meeting will forestall any rate cuts. A lack of a deal in that timeframe will spur either a quarter-point cut, or Fed inaction will risk significant market turmoil. The Catch-22 today, then, is that the trade talks themselves are by far the greatest influence on how rate policy plays out in the near term: while a trade resolution is good for the economy, it would be bad for rates, which in turn would be bad for the economy.

A quarter-point cut in July, and signaling openness to further cuts if appropriate, would go a long way toward buying the markets some breathing room. If such a cut does not transpire prior to a trade deal being agreed, there is great risk of this rally becoming a bubble waiting for a pin.

Finally, it is important to keep in mind that the current trade situation is not predominantly responsible for most of the weakness presently seen in U.S. macroeconomic data, nor for the fundamental weaknesses that have become increasingly apparent in the Chinese economy over the course of the last year. The temptation will be to assume that the trade deal will cure all current ills: it will not. If anything, it is likely that the trade resolution drives further inflation of asset prices relative to underlying risks, while masking some of those risks. Weakening but ‘good enough’ economic readings driving rate policy, coupled with market exuberance, would set the stage for a very ugly end to the bull market.

