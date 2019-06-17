SPGSHO: Don't Be Greedy Yet

Investment thesis

Recently, heating oil futures have been in for a bumpy ride, following the recent correction in crude oil markets and rising global economic uncertainty. The SPHSHO Index tracking the movements of heating oil has not been spared and the bearishness is likely to persist, given that distillate storage continues to rise, oil cracks tighten and net speculative positioning on the complex dips.

Source: Tradingview

SPGSHO – S&P GSCI Heating Oil Index Spot

The S&P GSCI Heating Oil Index Spot (SPGSHO) tries to replicate the performance heating oil markets through direct investments in first nearby future contracts. In addition, the Index is one of the most widely recognized benchmarks that is broad-based and production weighted to represent the global commodity market beta. Furthermore, SPGSHO is designed to be investable by including the most liquid commodity futures.

Besides, SPGSHO tracks accurately the movements of the NY Harbor Heating oil futures:

Source: Nasdaq

One downside of SPGSHO is high sensitivity to short-term changes in spot price, which can result in heavy roll costs.

Distillate stocks and cracks

According to the latest EIA report, distillate storage used to obtain diesel and heating oil accelerated in the May 24-31 period, up 1.39% (w/w) to 234.1m barrels. With this third consecutive weekly build, distillate seasonality remains in a slight deficit compared to the five-year average of 3.2% or 4,270k barrels, while accelerating its surplus versus 2018 level, up 10.8% or 12,578k barrels. Thus, the distillate storage picture provides a slim bullish momentum for SPGSHO shares and heating oil futures.

Source: EIA

Nevertheless, crack spreads dipped vigorously in the May 31-June 10 period, with distillate cracks declining 8.61% to $13.83 per barrel and 3:2:1 cracks retreating 8.53% to $20.9 per barrel. In addition, the gasoline and distillate spread widened, indicating that refiners may take advantage of this evolution to produce more distillates and heating oil, which is negative for SPGSHO.

Source: Quandl

Furthermore, since the beginning of March, lower-than-average refining utilization rates have contributed to limit petroleum output, hence providing marginal support to heating oil pricing, though SPGSHO followed the recent crude oil deep plunge.

Source: EIA

On the positive side, American distillates balance enhanced moderately for the week ending May 31, following a robust advance in US distillate exports, up 12.84% (w/w) to 1,476k barrels and dipping imports of the refined product, down 36.72% (w/w) to 112k barrels. Concomitantly, distillate output advanced moderately, up 4.25% (w/w) to 5,368k barrels, whereas net refiner production of distillates plummeted 20.9% (w/w) to 3,387k barrels. That being said and given the weak seasonal demand for heating oil, these developments may continue to impact negatively SPGSHO shares.

Source: EIA

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders reports released by the CFTC and covering the May 28–June 4 period, net speculative positioning decreased slightly, down 1.61% (w/w) to 20,716 net short contracts, whereas NY Harbor heating oil dipped vigorously, down 9.41% (w/w) to $75.82 per barrel.

Source: CFTC

This slim decline is attributable to moderate long liquidations, down 3.85% (w/w) to 131,207 contracts and is partly offset by short coverings, down 5.39% (w/w) to 54,303 contracts. Given that, speculators are further betting towards a depreciation of heating oil prices and this bearishness is not ready to end, given that the momentum is on since October 2018, when crude oil suffered its most severe plunge of its recent past.

However, since the beginning of 2019, net spec length on Nymex heating oil crude plummeted significantly, down 166.6% to 20,716 net short contracts, whilst SPGSHO advanced marginally, up 1.72% to $219.69 per share.

Backdrop changes

Heating oil prices retreated vigorously since the middle of May, amid strong crude oil price pullback, triggered by looming recession anticipations and intensifying trade war quarrel. However, mounting fears about a possible recession somewhat eased, with hopes of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks slowly pricing in.

Concomitantly, more and more OPEC members are now hinting towards an extension of oil production quotas at least until the end of the year, providing additional support to heating oil futures and SPGSHO shares.

Nevertheless, crude oil markets and thus heating oil futures will likely remain under pressure in the short term, until these new catalysts unfold.

That being said and given healthy distillate storage, weakening oil cracks and falling net speculative positioning, I expect heating oil futures and SPGSHO to head further south.

I look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPGSHO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.