Uncertainty Around United Tech's Merger Is A Good Moment To Buy

The merger of equals (United Tech and Raytheon) has puzzled investors. The Companies' CEOs will try to justify their decision in a special joint question & answer session on Monday, June 17.

United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN) announced a merger on June 9. If successful, Raytheon's shareholders will end up with 43% in the new company named Raytheon Technologies and be given 7 representatives from 15 directors on the board.

The deal was immediately resisted by an activist-shareholder due to a lack of strategic sense. It seems right. The overlap in aerospace sales is less than 1%, according to the United Tech's CEO himself. The deal is complementary in nature. United Tech will get significant free cash flow generation from missile defense sales, and Raytheon will benefit from stable service revenue. Overall it will bring diversification to the companies in the face of cyclical uncertainty, as analysts said.

I suppose this uncertainty, which management of United Tech and Raytheon are likely concerned about, was the reason for the sell-off in the sector. The shares of the companies fell below the pre-announcement level. This uncertainty brought an opportunity to buy at lower levels.

Source: tradingview.com

The merger needs to be clarified. The companies' CEOs will try to explain their motivations in a special joint question & answer session on Monday, June 17.

United Tech has to deal with high debt loadings. United Tech's management showed how exactly they are going to strengthen the company's balance and apparently shareholders did not like it.

On the other hand, Raytheon's decision to diversify away from an attractive exposition on missile defense is harder to justify. About 20% of the company's revenue is classified, and management suddenly wants to lower this exposition. What is there to be afraid about?

This brings parallels with recent mergers in the sector of auto-manufacturers. The auto industry has been going through hard times for a while already. It seems prudent when Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) and Fiat-Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) are making plans on mergers to lower production costs due to stronger bargaining power with suppliers and risks of joint investments in research & development.

Uncertainty around Raytheon's decision to be acquired looks concerning. In the case of United Tech, even if the merger is unsuccessful due to regulation and shareholders' resistance, the shares will be likely driven higher to their fair value by the planned spin-offs of Otis (elevators and escalators) and Carrier (HVAC, refrigeration, building automation, fire safety) divisions. Otis and Carrier are looking substantially undervalued as a part of the conglomerate. My SOTP valuation is slightly higher than the average target price from sell-side analysts and about 20% above the current price.

Sum-Of-The-Parts

United Tech unites three main segments: Aero (Collins and Pratt & Whitney), Otis and Carrier. Otis and Pratt & Whitney have got stable and very attractive service-based revenue (mostly from maintenance and modernizing of sold goods). Otis and Carrier benefit from their sectors' leader positions with substantially higher profitability compared to peers.

In my opinion, Otis can claim the biggest multiple among United Tech's segments. Its closest competitor, Kone (OTCPK:KNYJF), is valued at the 15 EV/EBITDA level. Otis has a bigger market's share and higher profitability.

Sources: Companies' data, Bloomberg

Otis holds almost 30% of the global elevator & escalator market. Carrier's commercial building markets are more competitive. Hence the lower multiple (12.5x) for the division looks appropriate.

United Tech's positions across commercial building markets

Sources: Kone, JPMorgan, Tyco, McKinsey, Markets and Markets, Transparency, Security Sales

Apart from the Pratt & Whitney division, the profitability of segments is at a quite attractive level. Otis has lost more than 5% in operating margins in the last years due to competition for the market's share in China. According to management, Otis's margins have likely bottomed. It is our base-case scenario as well. However, the Chinese economy is an important factor to consider going forward.

Operating margins, %

Sources: Company's data, Bloomberg

United Tech's sales have increased from 2010 mostly through the aerospace division. Otis has managed to increase revenue sacrificing margins as we mentioned above. It can be summed up that management's focus has already been concentrated for the last decade on developing its Aero business, which is staying as RemainCo after the divestitures. The multiple for RemainCo is the lowest among the three separated segments at the 10.5x level.

Segments by sales, $bn

Sources: Company's data, Bloomberg

Interestingly, Carrier's share in overall operating profits surged to 41% last year from 24% in 2010 due to the improved profitability. It will return below 30% in 2020 due to the recent Rockwell Collins acquisition.

Segments by EBIT share, %

Sources: Company's data, Bloomberg

I divided the company's Net Debt among the segments according to their expected shares in operating profits in 2020. By the end of 1Q19, United Tech had got about $47bn of Net Debt on balance. From this $7.5bn goes to Otis, $13.4bn- to Carrier, $26.3bn - to the Aero segment.

Given segments' EBITDA forecasted in 2020 and the multiples (EV/EBITDA) selected from the table above, I have got equity valuations for Otis ($25bn), Carrier ($32bn) and the Aero segment ($70bn). In total, sum-of-the-parts valuation for United Tech came in at $127.5bn. It is higher by $4.2bn or 3% than the current consensus target price suggests ($151 per share from 22 analysts). Given the long been known company's intentions to separate into three independent companies, United Tech's target price has supposedly been assessed through a valuation of each of the three segments separately. The current market cap is about 20% below the SOTP valuation. This gap might be lowered as the company is closer to the three-way business separation by early 2020.

In my opinion, the merger with Raytheon is likely accretive to the value of United Tech. It could add to the value of Aero division (Collins and P&W) through synergies and possibly higher multiple. I used the 10.5x EV/EBITDA multiple for United Tech's Aero division and 10.8x for Raytheon Technologies (the company after the merger). According to the announced deal, United Tech's Aero segment will take 57% in Raytheon Technologies. Expected synergies are about $500mn. In this case, the target price for United Tech's shares should be higher as well. I am not considering this in my valuation due to the current high level of uncertainty around the merger. However, the selling-off in the shares due to this uncertainty gave an opportunity to buy at lower levels.

Bottom Line

In my opinion, the merger with Raytheon is likely accretive to the value of United Tech. I am not considering this deal in my valuation for United Tech's shares due to a high level of uncertainty around the merger. The selling-off in the shares due to this uncertainty gave an opportunity to buy at lower levels.

The current share price is about 20% below the SOTP valuation for United Tech. This gap might be lowered as the company is closer to the three-way business separation by early 2020.

Major risks are a possible economic slowdown in China due to ongoing trade wars and longer than expected approval for Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737Max.

Additionally, United Tech's debt loadings seem too high for this late cycle time (Net Debt to EBITDA is 3x). This acquisition of Raytheon is meant to lower leverage below 2. However, United Tech is already a diversified company with a substantial part of the revenue from after-market service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. Please do your own due diligence before making any investment decisions.