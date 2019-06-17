Amazon Needs To Compete Against Asia's Richest Person (It's Not Alibaba's Jack Ma)

Amazon has a number of advantages against RIL, but we could see bigger losses from its Indian operations in the near term.

Reliance Industries, RIL, has a market cap of over $120 billion and is now looking to its retail segment to drive future growth.

Amazon will need to improve its game in India as Asia's richest person with a net worth of $55 billion is making a big bet on retail.

Amazon (AMZN) has shown good growth in several international regions. This has helped the company in diversifying its revenue base and also gives a better growth runway. Amazon has achieved a decent amount of success since it launched its operations in India. Growth of Amazon Prime in international regions like India has boosted the subscription revenues of the company.

However, in the past few quarters, there has been an increase in the competitive environment in this region after Walmart's (WMT) acquisition of Flipkart. Now, India's richest person, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, is making a big bet on retail to drive its future growth. According to Bloomberg, Amazon has invested close to $4.7 billion in building its e-commerce operations in India. The standalone valuation of Amazon's Indian business should be quite high when we look at the price paid by Walmart to acquire Flipkart.

Reliance Industries, RIL, has a good cash flow business in its oil refinery and petrochemical segment. Its 4G telecom play, Reliance Jio, has also turned profitable and has over 300 million customers. RIL operates over 10,000 retail shops in India with close to $19 billion in sales. This should allow the company to scale its operation and build an omnichannel retail business. It recently acquired UK toy maker Hamleys for $90 million.

Barclays has estimated that Amazon's GMV is close to $11.2 billion in this region. Higher competition should force Amazon to ramp up its investments and absorb bigger losses to protect its market share.

Retail scene in India

The retail sales in India are close to $700 billion. But only 10% of this is organized retail. The rest is operated by small mom-and-pop stores. Amazon made an entry in this region in 2013 and has built a strong delivery network. It is also heavily investing in Amazon Pay, the digital wallet platform. Barclays has estimated that Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart are both at the same GMV annualized rate of $11.2 billion. Due to the high growth runway, many retail platforms have been valued at a premium.

DMart is a major brick and mortar retailer in this region which has a market cap of INR 816 billion ($11.5 billion). It is trading at one of the highest PE multiple for any brick and mortar store in the world at close to 90 times. DMart's revenue is close to $3 billion.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Amazon has a significant market share in e-commerce segment of India. Walmart paid $17 billion to gain a majority stake in Flipkart. The price premium paid by Walmart for Flipkart shows the long-term bullish projection in this region.

Source: Forrester, FT

Advantages with RIL

In the last few quarters, RIL has announced its intention to increase the investment pace in the retail segment. The company is looking to increase its store presence and also build a strong e-commerce business. The company was able to leverage this cash flow segment to invest $40 billion in building a 4G service called Reliance Jio. The revenue share of Jio within the telecom industry is over 30%. It is currently in the second position behind Vodafone Idea.

Fig: Revenue mix of Reliance Industries. Source: Forrester, FT

The launch of Jio led to a massive consolidation in the telecom industry which reduced the players from close to a dozen to only 3. A similar scale of investment can also upend the retail ecosystem within India. Besides the massive resources, RIL has a home team advantage. The protectionist policies within India can increase after the incumbent government showed a massive victory in the recent elections. FDI norms prevent Amazon from launching several important retail initiatives. RIL does not face any such roadblocks.

RIL's core oil products business provides close to $7 billion in annual profits. This cash flow will give the company enough room to increase its investments in retail. If RIL decides to invest an amount similar to its Jio service in retail, it can end up increasing the losses for Amazon.

Advantages with Amazon

Despite several challenges, Amazon has increased its GMV to a decent run rate. As more retail sales move to organized sector, we should see an increase in Amazon's GMV due to a growth in overall pie. Recently, Amazon launched its flight booking option from within its retail platform in India. Amazon Pay users would be given discounts of up to INR 2000 ($30) to choose this option. Last year, Amazon invested $170 million in Amazon Pay.

Amazon has also built a strong Prime membership base. The company does not reveal the numbers, but this should be in the millions. Amazon Prime is available at INR 999 per year ($15/year) which makes the service more attractive than Netflix (NFLX). Amazon is also building its advertising business and has the tools to show rapid growth in this segment. Growth in retail business increases the ability of Amazon to improve the presence of its AWS business in this region. Hence, there are a number of options with Amazon to monetize its loss-making retail business in India.

The company is looking to enter grocery delivery and make partnerships with other retail chains to expand its footprint. The biggest advantage of Amazon against other competitors including RIL and Walmart is its technological capabilities. Walmart has only lately started focusing on advertising in its domestic US e-commerce platform. It would take several quarters for other companies to come close to Amazon. RIL is also in the early stages of building its e-commerce platform. It will need to make a massive investment in technology and logistics to catch up with Amazon.

Long-term forecast

RIL should be able to increase its market share in retail as new stores are opened. Launch of e-commerce operations will also help the company in building a strong omnichannel presence. But Amazon has a number of advantages which should allow the company to have a decent presence in the e-commerce segment. Launch of new services should allow Amazon to expand its GMV and also increase its Prime membership base.

The overall retail market is growing rapidly in India and more sales are being shifted to organized retail. This will be positive for both Amazon and RIL. However, heavy investments by RIL and other players like Walmart and Paytm will certainly force Amazon to increase its own investment pace. This should lead to an increase in losses in this region in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon would need to compete with a major retail player in India. Reliance Industries is focusing on the retail segment to drive its future revenue and profitability growth. RIL has announced investment of billions of dollars to improve its store presence and build its e-commerce business. The scale of these investments can force Amazon to increase its own investments in this region. This can lead to heavier losses in the near term.

Recent reports estimate that Amazon's GMV in this region is $11.2 billion. It also has a good Prime membership base and is expanding its local video content library. If Amazon can retain its market share in the e-commerce segment of India and launch new services, it will improve the long-term growth runway for the company. On the other hand, a declining market share after heavy investment in the past few years should be a big negative for the company. Investors should closely follow the growth of Amazon's India business to look at the long-term growth capability of the company in India and other South Asian and Southeast Asian markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.