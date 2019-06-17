More On Industry Risk And Returns

As Seeking Alpha readers look to maximize returns for their given risk tolerance, understanding this relationship has important portfolio construction consequences.

Over various time horizons, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 90-year intervals, the relationship between industry risk and the return has been negative.

In a pair of recent articles, I have demonstrated to Seeking Alpha readers the long-term relationship between realized total returns and realized volatility for market industries.

In The Negative Relationship Between Sector Risk and Return, I used the twenty-plus-year history of the Sector SPDR ETFs to demonstrate that the relationship between realized returns and realized volatility has been negative. Industries that have experienced higher volatility have delivered worse returns to investors, while lower risk industries have delivered higher total returns. I thought this topic was especially pertinent to Seeking Alpha readers as the Sector SPDR ETFs have more than $125B bet on sector-specific bets. (Technology (XLK) and Financials (XLF) - the two worst performers over the lifespan of the funds - are the biggest at $21B and $18B respectively).

Readers responded that this two-decade sample period might not be appropriate to extrapolate into the future. This period featured sharp drawdowns from financials (Global Financial Crisis in 2007-2008), tech (the bursting of the Tech Bubble (2000-2002), and commodity-centric investments (2015-2016). This two-decade sample period also featured steadily lower interest rates, which might benefit lower risk defensive industries.

Acknowledging these criticisms, I penned "Beer and Smokes", which showed the relationship between realized risk and return across a broader subset of industries stretching back more than 90 years.

This work again showed that the relationship between realized returns and risk has been negative over a substantial portion of the modern history of the U.S. stock market. Readers responded that this ultra-long sample period might be less salient to their investment horizons.

In this article, I am going to try and split the difference. Drawing again from the Kenneth French dataset that underpinned "Beer and Smokes", I depicted returns by the industry for trailing 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50-year periods. Hopefully, this helps fill in the gaps for readers from periods that are too short to that are too long.

For the trailing ten years, a period coincident with the longest economic expansion on record, realized returns have still had a negative relationship with realized risk. Even in a time horizon that begins just after stocks bottomed in 2009, lower risk industries still generated higher realized returns than higher risk industries.

Stretching this data another decade, a period co-terminus with the Sector SPDR data from my aforementioned previous work on this subject, and the negative relationship has continued. This was a fairly weak period for investment returns given that it included two large equity market drawdowns, which is why I have aimed to expand the study horizons.

Stretching back 30 years, and the relationship remains negative even after including robust equity market returns for much of the 1990s.

Expanding into the 1980s, the negative slope between risk on the x-axis and return on the y-axis steepens further. The three most volatile industries - coal, steel, and precious/industrial metals - delivered the worst total returns over this horizon.

Stretching back through the 1970s includes a stagflationary period that featured sharply higher interest rates. Given that lower volatility stocks tend to do better during periods with falling interest rates, including this period, further shapes our narrative around the risk/return relationship. Even including this period, that relationship remains sharply negative.

The tables below list the annualized total returns for the various industries over the five-time horizons newly depicted in this article.

I also ranked the returns for each period in the table below to better illustrate these relationships.

Like with the return data, I have depicted realized volatility for each of the industries over the various time horizons. Here, realized volatility is calculated as the annualized standard deviation of monthly returns.

Below, I have ranked those realized volatilities. Lower risk industries have lower numbers. For example, Food has been the lowest or second lowest volatile sector for each of the periods.

Seven graphs and four tables is perhaps the most data-intensive article I have authored on Seeking Alpha. To me, brevity is often the key to translating an idea to the widest group of readers.

Why did I pump so much data into this article? Understanding the inter-relationship between risk and return is fundamental to an investor's financial well-being. All investors seek the highest returns for a given amount of risk. While some readers will counter that volatility is not risk in their purview given their long horizons and tendency to buy-and-hold, I believe this still offers an interesting roadmap towards long-run investing success given the tendency of lower risk industries to outperform.

For investors seeking higher returns, it is not as simple as investing in riskier companies or riskier sectors of the market. This article shows that riskier industries have actually delivered lower returns over 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 and 90-year intervals. I think this evidence is relatively unique in the literature on financial markets and wanted to further illustrate this long-run relationship for Seeking Alpha readers.

