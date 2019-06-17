Sunoco: Fragile But Still A Good Dividend Pick

Sunoco LP (SUN) last reported earnings after the market closed on May 8th, 2019, and their next projected earnings for the second quarter of the year should come early August. Meanwhile, the stock remains in a range of $29-$32 with no clear technical events emerging. In addition to the consolidation, volume has calmed with relative volume dropping to about 0.65x on June 11th, 2019. Investors in SUN have also had to shirk two analyst downgrades in the last three months as Barclays reduced its SUN rating from “overweight” to “equal weight” and Robert W. Baird from “outperform” to “neutral.” Both analysts reduced the price target to below $34 as well. Analysts could be overlooking a premium dividend stock that could become a valuable portfolio asset despite its apparent debt troubles.

From Finviz

As is understandable, SUN’s revenues are closely related to the movement in energy prices. Recent earnings reveal a mixed bag of beating and missing Wall Street estimates with large year-over-year displacements. Even though the most recent earnings report showed just a -1.5 percent drop in revenue, SUN saw positive year-over-year differentials of 31 percent, 86 percent, and 92 percent in the three quarters before. One thing has remained the same, though; SUN hasn’t posted EPS below Wall Street estimates since 2016. The gas company has proven itself to be a good manager of its profits.

The main objective for an investor looking to invest in SUN is trying to determine whether the company can maintain profits at a high enough level to support its high yield dividend and afford its debt. After the reshaping of its business through the sale of its retail locations to 7-Eleven, this should be easier to do as analysis can be focused on the midstream fuel distribution business. The deal also provided SUN with about $3.3 billion in cash, a welcome receipt for the firm’s debt-heavy balance sheet.

From SUN balance sheet

How much debt is SUN looking at? As of the May 8th earnings, the company had $3.58 billion of total debt most of it being long-term. The current portion of debt did notch up from $5 million to $30 million. SUN also extended the deadline of some of those liabilities through “$600 million of 6% 8-year senior unsecured notes“ according to the conference call. While definitely high, SUN’s cash generation has kept its short-term financial situation secure as the current ratio jumped to its highest of the four earnings, 1.31x. After the $600 million shuffling of debt, SUN has just $150 million of debt to pay down on its 2018 revolving credit facility with the next round of senior notes not due until 2023. In this time, management hopes to continue to “pursue opportunities” like the J.C. Nolan Pipeline, which takes advantage of diesel demand in West Texas.

The opportunities have helped build motor fuel volumes grow, up 4.52 percent from 1.86 billion gallons in 2018 Q1 to 1.94 billion gallons in 2019 Q1. However, margins contracted as profit earnings per gallon dropped 0.6 cents, mostly caused by a dip in gasoline prices. Now that SUN has offloaded most of its retail store sales, investors will have to pay even more attention to fuel revenue and margins as it will be more crucial to cash flow generation. Often this can be linked to the prices set by the crude oil and retail gasoline markets.

From EIA

Prices have since improved from what is typically a quarter of weak demand, but current pricing trends reported by the Energy Information Agency (EIA) suggest another dip could be in the cards. As of June 14th, US regular gas prices were down $0.179 (-7.0 percent) and US diesel prices down $0.161 (-5.5 percent) from a year ago going into the summer. More discouraging is that the EIA expects summer gas prices to not budge much beyond the last reading of $2.73 from June 10th. It’s Shot-Term Energy Outlook projects prices to average $2.76 a gallon through the summer and around $2.64 at the end of the year. Both price trends are a result surging crude oil production leading to weekly surpluses and growing stockpiles.

One of the closely monitored SUN metrics is the coverage ratio which management wants to “maintain at or above 1.2x.” Of course this comes at a time when current debt is low, but spending on acquisitions, in particular “the J.C. Nolan and the two terminals,“ could start to weigh on the metric. The company also plans on increasing capital expenditures to $135 million which is its highest since 2016. On the positive side, the new projects give SUN more access to the Permian basis which is now the highest producing oilfield in the world.

SUN provides investors with an enormous yield of about 11% as of June 14th. The company’s dividend has been safe so far with management successfully navigating a high debt load and optimizing its portfolio to focus on its midstream gas operations. However, its opportunities to continue to grow cash flow are being pressured by high US oil production and shrinking gasoline margins. Investors should monitor the projects it plans on investing in as it seeks to maintain its cash flow that covers its financing. There is hope in the latest project in the Permian basin which is currently a hotspot for the energy sector. For this reason, SUN could become a quality asset to own especially if the market rotates away from growth into dividend stocks. Although, once bought, the owner should be sure to monitor leverage and coverage ratios to ensure SUN is fundamentally sound and won’t capitulate into a downtrend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.