Alibaba: Maturing Core Segments' Growth And Profitability Are Declining With Heavy Investment Leading To Losses

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) is a Chinese e-Commerce company. Its shares are listed on the NYSE as American Depository Shares (ADS). BABA’s ADS share price has declined from its high of $210 to a recent price of $160, a decline of over 25%. I decided to conduct research into BABA’s business model.

Top line growth comes with declining profitability

On the surface, BABA is a rapidly growing e-Commerce company. However, the growth comes with lower profitability in the last several years. This is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: YoY growth in revenue with corresponding declining profitability. Source: 20-F reports.

There are two scenarios that may explain the growth with declining overall profitability. The first is that BABA’s core business is doing well, and the declining profitability is a result of heavy investment in growth segments that will eventually contribute to profit. This is the story that management and many sell-side analysts are propagating. The second is that the profitability of the core business is declining and the heavy investment elsewhere adds to the profitability decline. Understanding which scenario is behind Figure 1 is the important insight needed to determine the investment thesis for BABA.

Most profitable Core Commerce segment has decelerating revenue growth and declining profitability

While BABA has many growth initiatives outside of its Core Commerce business, Core Commerce is still its largest business segment and generates all its profits. Figure 2 shows the dominance of the Core Commerce business within BABA.

Figure 2: Revenue mix. Source: 20-F reports.

Even with the higher growth rate of Cloud Computing and Digital Media and Entertainment, these two segments still represent only 13% of total revenue. For the next few years, the key driver for the business and hence the ADS price will still be the Core Commerce segment. Hence, this is the segment that I will focus on to get a better understanding of BABA’s business model.

Within the Core Commerce segment, there are many businesses. The mix of businesses within Core Commerce is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Business mix within Core Commerce. Source: 20-F reports.

Figure 3 shows that several segments emerged within the span of the last three fiscal years: Other Commerce Retail, which move from 1.8% to over 10%, Cainaio Logistics Services and Local Customer Services went from 0% to 3.9% and 4.8%, respectively. At the same time, the dominant segments of Customer Management and Commissions declined relatively, even though these business segments grew in absolute terms.

On the surface, Core Commerce growth accelerated with the addition of the new business segments. Core Commerce YoY growth is shown in Figure 4. However, the most profitable segments inside Core Commerce, Customer Management and Commission, see their growth decelerating, especially in FY2019. This is shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4: YoY growth in Core Commerce and Customer Management and Commission. Source: 20-F reports.

As the most profitable business segments, Customer Management and Commissions, are experiencing decelerating growth, the less profitable and loss generating business segments (Other Commerce Retail, Cainaio Logistic Services and Local Customer Services) are experiencing rapid growth. The net result is that the operating profits of Core Commerce has declined over the years as shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5: Operating profitability metrics show declining profitability. Source: 20-F reports.

The decline of operating profitability metrics in Core Commerce comes about as BABA invest in businesses within Core Commerce: New Retail (Freshippo), Lazada (on-line shopping platform in Southeast Asia), direct import, Cainaio Logistics Network, and Ele.me, the on-demand food delivery platform. Some of these businesses have low margin (Freshippo). The food deliver business, and others, are in extremely competitive arenas.

Why has BABA expanded into lower margin or otherwise highly competitive businesses? I believe when the growth of its traditional business segments is decelerating, BABA has to venture into other areas to drive top line growth.

We can understand the slowing growth within the most profitable segments (Customer Management and Commission) by looking at the key operating metrics that drive the revenue for these two segments: Gross Merchandize Volume (GMV) within Taobao and Tmall. The data are shown in Figure 6.

Figure 6: YoY growth in GMV is decelerating. Source: 20-F reports.

According to BABA’s F-1 Filing,:

“The revenue we generate on our retail marketplaces is highly correlated to the amount of GMV transacted”.

As GMV growth decelerates, revenue growth from Customer Management and Commission decelerates as well. In fact, this is the case for BABA.

We can further look beneath the cover and understand why GMV growth is decelerating. The growth in Annual Active Consumer on BABA’s platform is decelerating as we can see in Figure 7. In addition, the growth in GMV per Annual Active Consumer is small and rapidly decelerating as well.

Figure 7: Decelerating YoY growth of Annual Active Consumer and GMV/Annual Active Consumer. Source: 20-F reports.

At the end of FY2019, BABA has 654M Annual Active Consumers. This is a big number. The population of China is estimated to be around 1,420M . The average number of persons per Chinese household is estimated to be 3.17. This means that there are approximately 448M households in China. This means that there are already more Annual Active Consumers than the number of households in China. I believe that people budget and purchase on the basis of a household, even if there are more than one active user per household. As such, it is not surprising that even as Annual Active Consumers still grows at a healthy rate, the growth in GMV per Annual Active Consumer has ground to a halt.

BABA management mentioned in its latest CC that it has been expanding its active consumer base from its traditional Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities to the lower tier cities. In fact, 77% of the new adds in FY2019 were from the lower tier cities. The per capita GDP of the lower tier cities is much lower than that of the upper tier cities. Hence, the GMV per consumer in a lower tier city is expected to be lower than that of the GMV per consumer from a higher tier city. Hence, it is not surprising that BABA is experiencing decelerating growth in GMV as there are less and less high value consumer to target. This is the sign of a maturing business.

For many years, there are only two major competitors in Chinese e-Commerce: BABA and JD.com (JD). In the last several years, Pinduoduo (PDD) has taken Chinese e-Commerce by storm, gaining active users and GMV at phenomenal rates. In its 1Q2019 earnings release, PDD reported that its Active Buyer in the TTM grew 50% to 443M. Its TTM GMV grew 181% to RMB557B. Many investors believe that PDD’s primary focus is on the 3rd and 4th tier cities. Since PDD’s active buyers already numbered 443M, one has to believe that many of its active users are from the upper tier cities. As such, PDD must be taking shares from BABA, and hurting BABA where it hurts the most – its most profitable core.

Given the analysis above, my conclusion is that BABA’s decelerating growth and declining profitability in its core come about because of market maturity and losing share to upstarts like PDD. This conclusion leads me to understand why management is aggressively investing in many other growth areas, even at the expense of sustaining heavy loss.

New Core Commerce growth initiatives have lower profitability and are incurring loss

To sustain its growth, BABA is investing in many different areas of Core Commerce: New Retail (Freshippo), Lazada (on-line shopping platform in Southeast Asia), direct import, and Cainaio Logistics Network. BABA recently consolidated Ele.me, the on-demand food delivery platform. Most of these businesses either have low margins (Freshippo) or where margins are compressed by extreme competition (Ele.me). The company in its latest earnings release disclosed that “We expect that our core commerce adjusted EBITA margin will continue to be affected by the pace of our investments in new businesses and revenue mix shift to self-operated New Retail and direct sale businesses.” In addition, BABA continues to invest in Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment and other innovative initiative. All these non-Core Commerce businesses are not profitable, dragging down BABA’s overall profitability as shown in Figure 4 above.

Why is BABA expanding into these other areas of Core Commerce? When BABA has saturated the commerce segments it is in, it will have to seek new areas for growth. When one studies the following chart (Figure 8) from the F-1 filing, I believe that “food and non-alcoholic beverages” (Freshippo and Ele.me) is the next obvious segment to enter. It is the biggest segment and closely aligned with Core Commerce.

Figure 8: Chinese consumer spending by segment. Source: F-1.

BABA’s strategy to compete in the “food and non-alcoholic beverages” segment is through Freshippo and Ele.me. Freshippo is a chain of hi-tech brick and mortar grocery stores that doubles as distribution centers for order-fulfillment for on-line grocery orders. It also has a restaurant that features on-line ordering and robot food runners. While the technologies within Freshippo are amazing, it does not eliminate the fact that brick and mortar grocery store is a low margin business and required significant capital investment. We need to look no further than Whole Food of Amazon (AMZN) to see that brick and mortar grocers have low margins. In the last decade of operations, the most profitable year for Whole Food was in 2013 with a 6.8% operating margin. No matter how you slice it, continued expansion of Freshippo will continue to drag down BABA’s profitability metrics. My guess is that BABA is still in the investment mode in Freshippo, and management has not provided a guidance for when Freshippo will be profitable.

In addition, Freshippo is not the only hi-tech grocery store in China. JD also is investing in a similar concept called 7Fresh. One can only expect competition to be intense in this space, impacting profitability.

In addition, the brick and mortar stores require a higher level of capital investment compared to BABA’s traditional business model. Indeed, BABA’s capex spend as a percent of revenue continues to increase in the last several years as shown in Figure 9.

Figure 9: Capex as percent of Revenue is growing. Source: 20-F reports.

While on-demand food delivery is a large market and one with excellent consumer demographics, it is also an intensely competitive business, where competitors are giving away margins to gain market share. Ele.me plays second fiddle to Meituan, owned by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). With this space consolidating, new entrance finds it harder to compete as Didi has found out. As such, Ele.me may become profitable in such a duopoly environment. How profitable can Ele.me be? Meituan is not profitable and is not expected to be profitable in the foreseeable future. Hence, Ele.me is probably operating at a loss. Grubhub (GRUB) saw its operating margin dropped from the mid-teens to less than 10% when competition became intense. I expect that the same competitive economics applies in China.

BABA does not disclose the profitability of the new initiatives individually. However, BABA disclosed that collectively, they are not profitable as shown in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Profitability of new initiatives in Core Commerce. Source: 20-F reports.

Table 1 offers two noteworthy observations. The first one is the growing loss as BABA invests in the new initiatives. The second is the decelerating profitability growth of the Marketplace segments (Customer Management and Commission). Customer Management and Commission generate most of the profits and cash to fund BABA’s investment and their profit growth is on the decline.

As my earlier analysis showed, the decline is due to the maturing of the e-Commerce market in China and to competitive pressure from the likes of PDD. The question is at what lower level will the profitability of its core settle out? Management has not provided guidance. However, the fact is that BABA’s core profitability is declining and its core business model is showing cracks.

Despite lower ADS price, valuation is still rich given declining growth and profitability

As one of China’s largest and faster growing e-Commerce business, BABA can be an attractive vehicle to participate in the growth of the Chinese middle class and consumer. As in any investment, the key to fair return is to buy at a fair price, rather than over paying, even for a great business. In the case of BABA, there is enough concern in its core business model, decelerating profitability and intense competition and questionable profitability in many of the new initiatives that buying at a fair price is important for a decent ROI.

There are many metrics that I use to estimate the fair value of a business. The one that I find very useful and has served me well is a “Growth and Profitability Metric (GPM)” where I compare EV/Sales to the sum of its Sales growth rate and EBIT Margin. To get the GPM, I add the revenue growth rate to the operating margin of the company and multiply the sum by 10. Then I compare the GPM with the EV/Sales ratio. I consider the company to be over-valued if the EV/Sales ratio is much higher than the GPM, and I consider buying when the EV/Sales ratio is comparable to or lower than the GPM. I use the GPM and other financial metrics to triangulate before I invest.

For BABA, I use the GPM to estimate a target price for the ADS one year out. I use a sales growth rate for FY2020 of 33% according to guidance from management in the latest CC. I also use an operating margin of 15.1%, same as FY2019. Given the fact that management guided that profitability will continue to decline, I am being generous. Using these assumptions, I get a “fair” price of the ADS of $138 one year hence, which is my price target for the end of FY2020 (March 2020). The analysis is shown in Table 2. Clearly, this price target is less than the current $160 price. My analysis suggests that BABA’s ADS is over value at this time. If its operating margin for FY2020 is lower than 15%, the price target will be correspondingly lowered. For example, if operating margin declines to 13%, my price target is lowered to $130.

Table 2: Valuation of BABA against GPM, showing price target of $138 per ADS for end of FY2020. Source: FY2020 revenue growth guidance from latest CC. Other data from 20-F and author’s analysis.

It is reported that BABA intends to raise about $20B of new capital in a new listing in Hong Kong by C3Q this year. I wonder why BABA is rushing to raise new capital when its shares are down 25% from its high. Perhaps we will see even lower prices.

Conclusion

BABA’s largest and most profitable segments, Customer Management and Commission, are experiencing decelerating growth and declining profitability. This is likely a result of market maturity as well as losing market share to others such as upstart PDD. Meanwhile, BABA is investing heavily in many different initiatives, which drive high top line growth. However, most of these new initiatives are not profitable. Some of these initiatives have low profit margins. Management is guiding that profitability will continue to decline. Given the growth and profitability trend, my twelve-month price target is in the $130 range versus a price of $160 today.

