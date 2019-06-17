Crown Castle International: A Great Dividend Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) leases their towers to all the big cellphone carriers and other small providers. The increased use of smart phones and the increase appetite for more and more mobile data will continue to require the use of the infrastructure that Crown Castle can provide. Another important point is the advent of 5G and with the rollout of that technology it will lead to more demand for the services that Crown Castle can provide. It seems like the combination of steady cash flows to fund sustainable dividend payments and the growth that will take place as the company grows out increased infrastructure for 5G will bring increased growth to the company and the stock price.

Introduction

Crown Castle International Corp. owns, operates, and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX and has elected to be taxed as a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust).

Image Source: Crown Castle Investor Presentation 2019

Crown Castle’s 4 largest tenants are AT&T, T-mobile, Verizon Wireless and Sprint. These companies make up 73% of the site rental revenues. This is a large amount but it is not troublesome because they need the site rentals that they provide. All these cell phone carriers are always looking for ways to increase their coverage and they enter into long term contracts to make that they can provide phone service to their customers.

Image Source: Crown Castle Annual Report 2018

Numbers/Outlook

In 2018 Crown Castle had full year results of $4.7B in revenues and net income of $671M. It also reported adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $2.27B. They also reported their first quarter results for 2019 with revenues of $1.2B and net income of $210M. And the AFFO for the quarter was $606M. The outlook that the company gave for the full year 2019 is revenues of $4.9B with net income of $781M-$861M and funds from operations (FFO) of $2.2B-$2.3B.The company currently pays a dividend of $4.50 which is a 3.46% yield for the stock with the current price per share.

Valuation

Crown Castle currently has a market capitalization of $55.4B and a price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 85. That is a high P/E ratio when looking at valuation and not look like a sound investment with that high of a multiple. But when you calculate the price to the earnings per share based on the earnings per share using the AFFO you get a multiple of 24.36. This multiple looks a lot better and gives you a better perspective on the funds that the company generates relative to the price of the stock.

The company has a high level of debt at $22.8B but the company does have very stable cash flows and it can forecast the debt load and the money that is going to be coming in to make those payments and make sure they can re-structure any of the debt that they need to before it becomes an issue. With that knowledge the high debt load is not a problem for the company and is not a valid reason to withhold investment in the stock.

Investor Takeaway/Conclusion

Crown Castle International Corp. looks like a great company and a great stock. As a dividend stock it is great with a 3.46% yield and with the growth of 5G and the rollout of that there is a lot of growth potential for the company. I think that this company is a great investment for those seeking great dividend paying stocks. The potential growth for the company with the upcoming 5G technology is just the cherry on top. There are many other companies that you could invest in for growth, but this company is definitely a slower growing steady cash flow company, and I think predictable - and that is always a great trait for a stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.