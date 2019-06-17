Seanergy Maritime - Discussing Q1 Results And Fallout From Recent Capital Raise

Even after the recent share price decline, the stock is not a bargain from a net asset value perspective. Larger and better-capitalized peers offer a more balanced risk/reward profile.

Cashless exercise feature of Class C Warrants will increase share count from 8.8 to 27.0 million without providing any further proceeds to the company.

I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

If anything, my badly failed bottom fishing attempt following Seanergy Maritime's recent capital raise should be viewed as strong remainder to never, ever make an investment decision before all required information has become available, particularly when it comes to assessing highly complex financing transactions like the one executed on by Seanergy Maritime last month.

My failure to wait until the company filed the exact warrant terms with the SEC, resulted in an embarrassing misjudgment of the transaction's potential dilution to existing shareholders.

Photo: 2012-built Capesize Drybulk Carrier "Partnership", most modern vessel in the company's fleet - Source: Company Website

Given that I have been a vocal advisor against basically any kind of investment into the shipping industry for many years now, my obvious failure to perform sufficient due diligence here is basically inexcusable.

Thankfully, fellow contributor Kurt B. Feierabend did not make the same mistake and instead took a deep dive into the warrant terms, once filed with the SEC by the company.

His respective article discusses in great detail the ugly price-protection mechanism built into the Class C warrants in form of a so-called "cashless exercise" feature which will likely result in the issuance of an additional 11.5 million shares.

But that's not all.

Remember, the company also conducted a private placement with its controlling shareholder, Jelco Delta Holding ("Jelco"), for $6.2 million of units at the public offering price in exchange for a waiver or forgiveness of certain payment obligations, resulting in the issuance of approximately 1.8 million units to Jelco including the very same Class B and Class C warrants obtained by the buyers of the public offering.

As a result, Jelco will also benefit from the cashless exercise feature, likely resulting in the issuance of another 5 million shares.

Moreover, underwriters exercised their overallotment option with regards to the Class B and Class C warrants, purchasing an additional 630,000 warrants of each class at a price of just $0.01 per warrant. Additional cashless exercise dilution calculates to roughly 1.7 million shares this way.

In total, the cashless exercise feature embeded in the Class C warrants will result in the issuance of more than 18 million additional common shares:

Unfortunately, there is potential for additional dilution due to an upcoming exercise price reset for approximately 4.8 million Class B warrants in six months:

In addition, on the seven-month anniversary of the issuance date of the Class B Warrants, the exercise price of the Class B Warrants will adjust to be equal to the greater of $1.00 and 120% of the previous trading day’s market price of our common shares, provided that such value is less than the exercise price in effect on that date.

At least, these potential future exercises can't be made on a cashless basis, resulting in potential minimum cash proceeds to the company of $4.8 million but this would require the stock price to move back above the $1 mark (without simply utilizing another reverse split).

Lastly, the company also issued a so-called "Representative's Warrant" to the underwriter Maxim LLC with the right to purchase up to 210,000 shares at basically the same terms as set forth in the Class B warrants.

So, at this point, the company's share count can be assumed at roughly 27 million shares which at Friday's closing price of $0.65 calculates to a market capitalization of $17.5 million.

That said, the share price will likely experience further pressure after the company reported an abysmal Q1/2019 in Friday's after hours session:

During the first quarter of 2019, the Company’s financial performance was negatively impacted by the severe disruptions in the iron ore trade due to the tragedy at Vale’s Brumadinho mine. Other factors impacting the market were the adverse weather conditions in Australia, first quarter seasonality and trade tensions between the US and China. Year on year our daily TCE in the first quarter declined by approximately 35%, largely in line with a 33% drop in the Baltic Capesize Index (“BCI”) in the same period.

The fallout from the VALE incident in January has indeed been substantial with revenues down more than 40% and EBITDA down more than 90% sequentially.

While EBITDA remained in slightly positive territory, debt service obligations caused the company to use roughly $6 million in cash during Q1.

That said, management provided a decisively more positive outlook:

However, the negative impact of all these events appears to be behind us. During the second quarter we have seen a strong recovery in the Capesize market which has so far been reflected in our operating performance. From a low rate of $3,500 per day the capesize market is currently trading around $14,000 per day. We therefore expect the multiyear low rates of Q1 to end up being the lowest point in our financial performance for this year.

In addition, Q2/2019 will be up against a rather weak year-over-year comparison, so expect numbers, while still affected from weak capsize rates and the scheduled drydocking of one vessel in April, to be up substantially both sequentially and year-over-year, potentially providing a much-needed catalyst for the company's beaten down shares as otherwise another reverse split might become necessary to comply with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Q3 and Q4 results will likely be impacted by the scheduled installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems ("scrubbers") on five of the company's ten vessels but, according to management, the new charter agreements for the scrubber-outfitted vessels largely provide for reimbursement of the additional off-hire cost.

With wide-spread anticipation of increasing dayrates due to industry disruption caused by ongoing preparation for new 2020 regulations with regards to ballast water treatment and marine fuel sulfur content, a potentially rising tide might also lift Seanergy Maritime's boat going forward as the company's massive leverage generally works in both ways.

But even after last month's steep share price decline, the company can't be considered a bargain here. Estimated net asset value per share remains at basically zero due to the company's large debt position while much larger and better-capitalized peers like Starbulk Carriers (SBLK), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Genco Shipping and Trading (GNK), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) and Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) are all trading at very sizeable discounts to net asset value offering solid price appreciation potential at considerably lower risk relative to Seanergy Maritime.

Bottom Line:

Time for a mea culpa. I disregarded my very own rules for doing sufficient due diligence on complex financing transactions before making a decision and, even worse, publishing an article on the topic.

My sincere apologies to the Seeking Alpha community for not living up to my and the platform's high standards in this particular case.

The share price hit my stop loss within days after the article was published, a well-deserved lesson, in fact.

Investors looking to position for an anticipated stronger dayrate environment starting in the second half of the year should rather pick one or more of the above discussed market leaders instead of betting on Seanergy Maritime.

In any case, don't bet the farm on a highly speculative stock like Seanergy Maritime and adequately manage your risk.

I will update investors on the company going forward, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.