The 6 Highest Yielding 'Investment Grade' Cumulative Preferred Stocks

As an income investor, I feel that it is very important to diversify my holdings and to build a portfolio on a strong foundation of securities where the parent is relatively safe and has the ability to pay a reliable and sustainable distribution. Preferred stocks & ETD securities are a key part of the foundation from which I build upon. There are many risk levels within each asset class and type of investment that an investor can choose from. This includes preferred stocks and ETD securities. If an investor is looking to reduce his or her risk, one good place to start is by looking at the Moody’s and S&P ratings to find “Investment Grade” securities.

This article will do 3 things:

Provide information about investment grade ratings from Moody’s and S&P. Provide a list of all parent companies who have cumulative preferred stocks that are rated “investment grade”. Display 8 of the highest yielding cumulative preferred stocks now available in the marketplace. I will then review each company using the Where’s the Metrics analysis system that uses 5 important areas of analysis: earnings, payout ratios, debt ratios, credit rating and dividends.

The Rating Services

Moody’s and S&P (Standard & Poor’s) are 2 of the big 3 credit rating services in the U.S. They both originated over a 100 years ago; and in 1975, they were both identified as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. The rating services are used to rate stocks, bonds, preferred stocks and government agencies. They assign ratings on the basis of assessed risk and the borrower's ability to meet its financial commitments. The top tier of ratings is considered as Investment Grade ratings and have the following ratings starting with highest rating on the left.

Moody’s Investor Services / Investment Grade Ratings

Aaa Aa1 Aa2 Aa3 A1 A2 A3 Baa1 Baa2 Baa3

S&P Financial Service / Investment Grade Ratings

AAA AA+ AA AA- A+ A A- BBB+ BBB BBB-

Please note that the ratings assigned to the securities in our list may not be correct. The ratings can change and it is difficult to maintain the most current ratings. I obtain the ratings from Quantumonline and directly from S&P on a monthly basis. It is left to the investor to verify the rating from their own sources, including the 2 rating agencies. These ratings and the other financial metrics we provide are a good starting point for investors who want to continue their research.

There are currently 243 Investment Grade rated securities in the I Prefer Income database of over 600 preferred / ETD securities. These include 82 ETD (baby bonds), 2 trust preferreds, 86 non-cum preferreds and 73 cumulative preferred stocks. This article will focus on cumulative investment grade preferred stocks.

Table 1 provides a list of all the parent companies of these 73 Investment Grade Cumulative Preferred Stocks. Besides their symbol and name, the table also shows the industry they are in, the number of investment grade preferred stocks they have, and their ratings.

COMPANIES WITH “INVESTMENT GRADE” CUMULATIVE PREFERRED STOCKS

From this above list, I have narrowed the list to 6 parent companies with the 8 highest cumulative preferred stock yields in the marketplace. There are 4 REITS, 1 bank and 1 financial company.

Introducing the highest yielding cumulative investment grade preferred stock now available in the marketplace

I will do an overall review of these companies by using the Where’s the Metrics analysis system that uses 5 main metrics to help determine the overall financial health of the parent company and their ability to pay a reliable and sustainable distribution. If you have not read about the Where’s the Metrics analysis system, please click on this link to review it. The purpose of this general review is not to give recommendations; but rather, to show areas of strengths and weaknesses from each company. From this review, readers will have a better understanding of the company and able to do further research if warranted.

The 5 metrics that are used to analyze these securities are listed below:

Earnings – GAAP and Non-GAAP Payout ratios Debt Ratios Credit Ratings Dividend Metrics

The table below contains the 6 parent companies located in the gray rows. Directly under the parent company are their 8 cumulative preferred stocks. There are 22 columns of information, to include general information and financial metrics. Each of the 5 areas of metrics are displayed below within the black rectangles.

(Click on image to enlarge)

(Table 2)

When doing a general review, I analyze the metrics of the parent company in all areas except credit ratings. The goal is to get a better idea of the overall financial health of the parent because they are responsible for maintaining and paying the distributions on the preferred stocks. A quick look of the 6 parent companies in gray shows relatively good metric scores in all 5 areas of review – earnings, payout ratios, debt ratios, credit ratings and dividends.

Review of each parent company

Before we start, please review Table 2 and the 5 metric areas of Earnings, Payout Ratios, Debt Ratios, Credit Ratings and Dividend Metrics. There is a black rectangle around the 5 areas. One thing I like about reviewing several stocks is that I can then compare each to the others in the group.

EPR Properties (EPR) is a triple net lease REIT company that acquires and owns a portfolio of entertainment, recreation and education businesses. Their net operating income breakdown is 49% entertainment, 32% recreation and 18% education. Some of the businesses include megaplex theaters, recreation centers, golf entertainment courses, ski areas, charter and private schools. EPR has 1 preferred stock with a price of $24.82, yield of 5.8% and Y-T-C of 6.%.

Earnings: GAAP earnings are a perfect 5 years and 5 quarters of profits. Like most REITS, they also report Non-GAAP earnings. Here is a table of the comparison between EPS and AFFO:

(Table 2, EPR earnings comparison)

It is easy to see that AFFO earning are growing and are much higher than EPS in every year and every quarter.

Payout ratios: The payout ratios show that the common stock dividend is covered with a .70 payout ratio, and the preferred dividend is covered with a .05 payout ratio. Those are both excellent ratios.

Debt ratios: The debt ratios are good and fairly consistent with the other REITS in the table.

Credit rating: EPR-G is rated Baa3 / BB.

Dividend: EPR shows excellent dividend history (see table 2a) and ever-increasing dividends since 2010. They have a 3-year average annual dividend growth rate of 5.8%. And finally, they are a designated dividend diamond with 9 consecutive years of ever-increasing dividends.

(Table 2a, EPR dividend history)

EPR Review Results: The results are excellent. Earnings are high and growing. Payout ratios are sufficient to cover common and preferred dividend. Debt ratios are good and consistent with the other REITS in the table. Credit rating is investment grade. Dividend metrics are good and growing.

Federal Realty Trust (FRT) is a REIT that owns, operates, and redevelops high-quality retail-based real estate in what they consider to be some of the country’s best markets. FRT has one preferred stock (FRT-C) with a price of $25.10, a yield of 5.4% and Y-T-C of 5.2%.

Earnings: FRT reports profits during every period of the last 5 years and 5 quarters. They also report Non-GAAP earnings of FFO (funds from operations) with the following comparison to EPS:

(Table 3, FRT earnings comparison)

The FFO earnings are growing and are about 2 times the EPS in many years and quarters.

Payout ratios: Both payout ratios are excellent. Common dividend payout is .65 and preferred dividend payout is .03. The earnings are high enough to cover both the common and preferred stock dividends.

Debt ratios: The debt ratios are good and fairly consistent with the other REITS in the table.

Credit ratings: FRT-C has a Moody’s & S&P rating of Baa1 / BBB-. The Moody’s rating is the best of the 5 companies in the table.

Dividend: FRT has one of the best dividend records of all public companies. They have increased their dividend 51 years in a row and are a dividend diamond. Dividend growth is 3.2%.

(Table 3a, FRT dividend history)

FRT Review results: FRT has excellent results. They have been profitable 5 out of 5 years and 5 out of 5 quarters. FFO is much higher than EPS and it has grown every year for the last 5 years. The payout ratios show they are easily covering both the common and preferred dividends. Debt ratios are good and consistent with the other REITS in the table. Credit ratings are excellent and dividend metrics are also excellent with FRT increasing their common dividend 51 years in a row.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a REIT that claims to be North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2019, the company has been in business for more than 60 years and owns interests in 430 U.S. shopping centers. They have 2 cumulative preferred stocks in this table with prices ranging from $24.11 to $24.24, yields of approximately 5.4% and Y-T-C over 6%.

Earnings: KIM has reported GAAP profits the last 5 years and 5 quarters. They have high depreciation so they report FFO earnings. The comparison between EPS and FFO is shown in table 4.

(Table 4, KIM earnings comparison)

This comparison shows stable FFO earnings that are much higher than EPS. The only concern is that while earnings are stable, they are not growing. They do provide good coverage of the common stock dividends.

Payout ratios: The payout ratios show excellent coverage for both common and preferred stock dividends.

Debt ratios: The debt ratios are good and fairly consistent with the other REITS in the table.

Credit rating: KIM’s 2 preferred stocks are rated Baa2 / BBB-

Dividends: KIM has paid a continuous dividend for years. They stumbled a bit in 2009 and 2010, but have then increased the dividend every year since then resulting in them designated as a dividend diamond with 8 consecutive years of ever-increasing dividends. They also have a dividend growth rate of 3.9%. Most of the concern has to do with malls. Since KIM owns shopping centers (not malls) and has been very pro-active in making changes as needed, some of that concern may not be warranted.

(Table 4a, KIM dividend history)

KIM Review results: KIM has good to excellent metrics in all 5 areas; however, there are 2 concerns. Earnings are stable and high enough to cover the dividends, but over the last 5 years there has not been growth. The second area is probably the cause of no growth. That is the Amazon effect. Basically, that means that consumers are increasingly using online buying services and hurting some of the brick and mortar businesses that are found in KIM’s shopping centers.

KIM is making changes to re-position itself for the future. Is it enough for growth to begin again? I note that Sure Dividend has written a recent article on KIM entitled “KIMCO Realty: High Yield REIT With A Strong Balance Sheet”. Well worth the read.

Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) started in 1995 and is a global alternative investment management firm with expertise in credit strategies that provides investment products and services to institutional, professional and individual investors. It has 2 preferreds stocks in the table. Both are priced over par, but have the highest yields of all 8 preferreds at 6.4%. The Y-T-C are below 6% because the prices are above par at approx. $25.70. The company does issue a K-1. (Note: Reader discovered the preferreds are not cumulative)

Earnings: OAK has been profitable on GAAP basis for 5 out of the last 5 years and 5 out of the last 5 quarters. They also report Non-GAAP earnings of D EPS (Distributable Earnings) that are generally higher than EPS. The earnings are variable, but it does appear to show growth in Non-GAAP earnings. See table 5 for the comparison.

(Table 5, OAK earning comparisons)

Payout: The common dividend is currently $4.20 per year and the TTM Non-GAAP earnings is $3.90 so the payout is over 1 at 1.08, which means they are not covering the common stock dividend. The good news is that the preferred dividend payout is well covered at .04. It is concerning that the common dividend is not covered; however, the 3/31/19 Non-GAAP earnings was higher and did cover the dividend. It appears management is encouraged about the future.

Debt: The debt ratios of both metrics are the highest of all companies in the table. These numbers are high enough to be of concern.

Credit Rating: The credit rating is investment grade by only S&P.

Dividend: Dividends have been paid since 2012 and appear to be variable and change as conditions warrant. However, the 3-year average annual growth rate does show growth as does the last 3 quarters. See Table 5a.

(Table 5a, OAK dividend history)

OAK Review results: OAK has good results. The company has been profitable in all of the last 5 years and 5 quarters and Non-GAAP is above GAAP earnings. However, TTM Non-GAAP earnings were not sufficient to cover the common dividend. The good news is that the preferred dividend is well covered and Q1 Non-GAAP earnings is high enough to cover the common dividend. Debt ratios are considered to be high and warrant more research. S&P rating is investment grade. Dividends have been paid since 2012 and are variable and growing.

The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) is a diversified financial services company that offers retail banking, corporate & institutional banking, asset management services. It was founded in 1852 and has over 2300 branches. PNC has 1 preferred stock in this group. It is priced at $25.37 and has a yield of 6% and Y-T-C of 5.53%. This issue is tax qualified. (Note: reader discovered preferred is not cumulative)

Earnings: PNC has been profitable on a GAAP basis in 5 out of the last 5 years and 5 out of the last 5 quarters. Earnings have also been growing every year.

(Table 6, PNC earnings)

Payout ratios: The payout ratios are the best and lowest of all companies in the table and provide excellent coverage of both the common and preferred stock dividends.

Debt: Banks do not generate EBITDA, but debt-to-equity is good.

Credit ratings: PNC has an investment grade rating of Baa2 / BBB-.

Dividends: PNC has been paying dividends since at least 1990, but did reduce the dividend during the great recession in 2009 and 2010. They raised it in 2011 and have been increasing it ever since. They are now designated as a dividend diamond with 8 consecutive years of increasing dividends. PNC also has a 3-year average annual dividend growth rate of 21%.

(Table 6a, PNC dividend history)

PNC Review results: The results are excellent. All 5 areas of analysis show good to excellent metrics. They also have one of the highest yields and the issue is tax qualified.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is a diversified REIT company with focus on ownership of buildings in the New York, Chicago and San Francisco areas.

Earnings: VNO has been profitable 5 out of the last 5 years and 4 out of the last 5 quarters. Like most of the others in this article, they report Non-GAAP earnings because of depreciation and other non-cash expenses that they add back to determine more realistic earnings available for distribution. The comparison between EPS and AFFO is displayed in table 7.

(Table 7, VNO earnings comparison)

The AFFO earnings are well above the EPS in all years and result in excellent coverage for the common stock dividend. It appears that both EPS and AFFO earnings are not growing.

Payout ratios: Both of the payout ratios are excellent and provide excellent coverage for both common and preferred stock dividends.

Debt ratios: Debt-to-EBTDA of 6.1% is the highest of the other REITS in the group. Debt-to-equity is also the highest of the REITS.

Credit ratings: The ratings are investment grade at Baa3 / BB+.

Dividends: Over the last 15 years, VNO has paid a dividend in all years, but skipped 2011. They resumed in 2012 with somewhat mixed results. Table 7a shows the dividend history.

Dec04 Dec05 Dec06 Dec07 Dec08 Dec09 Dec10 Dec11 Dec12 Dec13 Dec14 Dec15 Dec16 Dec17 Dec18 TTM 3.08 3.25 3.45 3.65 3.20 2.60 2.76 2.76 2.92 2.92 2.52 2.52 2.62 2.52 2.55

(Table 7a, VNO dividend history)

In spite of skipping dividends in 2011, they do have a record of stable dividends with a good payout ratio.

VNO Review results: The review show fair to good overall results, but not as good as the other 3 REITS in this group. Earnings are good, but not growing. The earnings do provide good coverage for both the common and preferred stock dividends. Debt may be high and should be reviewed. The credit ratings are investment grade. And finally, VNO does have a long history of paying dividends, but had to stop paying them in 2011. They resumed in 2012 and they have been mostly stable ever since. Note: there I a new SA article on VNO from Fieldston Financial that readers may want to read, entitled “I’ll Take Manhattan . . and Vornado”.

Article Summary

The purpose of this article was to introduce the highest yielding cumulative preferred stocks with “investment grade ratings” in the marketplace. The 8 preferred stocks that are included in this article are from 6 parent companies. Yields range from 5.3% to 6.4%. I did a general review using the Where’s the Metrics analysis system that analyzes earnings, payout ratios, debt ratios, credit ratings and dividend metrics.

The review was relatively positive for all 6 parent companies as 5 of 6 have perfect GAAP earnings records over the last 5 years and 5 quarters. All have excellent payout ratios for both common and preferred stock dividends. They also have fair to good debt ratios except for OAK and VNO. They all have investment grade ratings and most have excellent dividend metrics to include 4 of the 6 being designated dividend diamonds with increasing dividends from 8 to 51 consecutive years.

There are a few areas of concern:

KIM: Earnings are stable but no recent growth.

OAK: Potential common stock payout issue. Potential high debt ratios.

VNO: Earnings are sufficient to cover dividends, but growth may be an issue. Debt ratios are the highest of the REIT group. They were the only company to stop paying dividend during the great recession.

Yes, there are a few issues that should be researched; but in general, they represent good companies with long histories of providing great service to their communities and stockholders. I hope this article has brought attention to these 8 investment grade preferred stocks and that you may have discovered 1 or more gems that warrant further research. Is it time to add more income producing securities to your portfolio?

Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR.PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written for informational purposes and is not intended as recommends or as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any security mentioned in this article.