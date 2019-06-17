Why Ford Motor Is Uninvestable Over The Short Haul

Staying on the sidelines in light of most recent trade developments is the smart thing to do.

Threat of new U.S. tariffs rises significantly if a trade deal isn’t worked out with China at the end of June.

Last week, tariffs were taken off the table again. Unpredictable U.S. trade policy makes Ford Motor uninvestable, especially with the much larger U.S.-China trade conflict remaining unresolved.

Ford Motor’s (F) shares are at risk of a major correction as guidance and recession risks continue to grow in the last week, and the U.S. unpredictable trade policy has the potential to derail economic growth. Though U.S. President Trump recently took U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports off the table again in return for more cooperation on immigration issues, the trade war with China is likely to escalate further in June, which poses considerable risks to U.S. auto companies like Ford Motor. Weaker economic growth in the second half of 2019 and, potentially, a U.S. rate cut would point to a recession in which case Ford Motor has significant downside risk as well.

Trade War Update

At the end of May, U.S. President Trump threatened to place five percent tariffs on Mexican imports in an attempt to force Mexican authorities to help secure America’s Southern border and stop illegal immigration into the United States. Tariffs were scheduled to go into effect on June 10, 2019, but President Trump last week suspended tariffs “indefinitely” after securing concessions from Mexico which promised to step up security and stop the flow of illegal immigrants.

While this is good news for Ford Motor, at least over the short haul, the bigger threat still lingers over Ford Motor and the stock market: The U.S.-China trade war is unresolved and investors have heard very little about it lately.

One of the reasons why investors haven’t read much about the trade conflict lately is because the United States and China are effectively in a stalemate, and have no clear path forward to resolve their trade differences. U.S. President Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi at the G20 meeting on June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan, at which point negotiations will likely resume. What happens after is anybody's guess. The U.S. President recently issued a threat to China and said that new tariffs would go into effect if President Xi doesn’t meet him later this month.

Specifically, the U.S. President said that tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods will be taxed in case China doesn’t return to the negotiating table and a trade solution is worked out.

If Trump follows through with this threat (which can be doubted after U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports were suspended last week), the U.S. would tax 100 percent of imports from China. On the other hand, new tariffs on the part of the U.S. later in June would most certainly draw a retaliatory response from China. The U.S. trade deficit with China was $420 billion in 2018, and the United States imports much more goods from China than China imports from the U.S.

As a result, China has limited options in terms of placing tariffs on previously untaxed U.S. goods, but has ways of striking back at the U.S. regardless. These options include:

Currency depreciation, Sale of U.S. Treasuries, Limiting the sale of rare earth materials to U.S. companies (which are vital for the manufacturing and tech industries), Blacklisting U.S. tech companies, and Targeting U.S. auto companies including Ford Motor with higher tariffs.

An escalation of the U.S.-China trade conflict would be a major negative for stocks, but especially for Ford Motor which depends on strong global economic growth and high consumer confidence in the economy. Any signs of an economic slowdown in the U.S. would rattle investors and put stocks of cyclical auto companies at risk.

Are Investors In Denial?

Investors seem to have shrugged off the latest tariff escalation which included the taxation of $200 billion worth of Chinese imports at 25 percent (previously 10 percent), which will have a stifling impact on trade. Reports from U.S. container ports already indicate that the trade war is having a negative effect on export volumes, highlighting risks to global trade that ultimately will hurt both the United States and China.

Another concerning development is that business sentiment, as measured by Morgan Stanley’s Business Conditions Index, suffered a record drop in June and fell to the lowest level since 2008. A drop in business sentiment can be an indicator of a U.S. recession, especially if sentiment changes as abruptly as it did in June.

Source: Morgan Stanley Research

Stocks have held extremely well given the serious nature of trade news lately, which suggests that investors continue to underestimate downside risks, especially with respect to U.S. companies with joint ventures and sales in China. Ford Motor, General Motors (GM), Apple (AAPL), and Boeing (BA) all derive a significant portion of their sales from China and could become preferred targets for Chinese retaliation in case the U.S. imposes new tariffs.

A U.S. Recession Would Hit Ford Motor Hard

It is surprising to me how willingly investors shrugged off the trade escalation AND the growing probability of a rate cut. The Fed has signaled that it was willing to stimulate economic growth with interest rate cuts, which investors cheered euphorically.

However, a rate cut would mark the end of the current rate hiking cycle and is usually not an encouraging sign: Rate cuts are typically followed by more rate cuts and slowing economic growth. In other words, a U.S. recession is becoming more and more likely over the next twelve months, which would be a major negative for Ford Motor. The company derives the overwhelming majority of its EBIT from its domestic market, and a recession and an associated decrease in consumer spending would greatly hurt the auto company.

Source: Ford Motor Investor Presentation

Currently, Ford Motor is still in good shape and key metrics such as cash flow and margins have improved on the back of the company's restructuring success, new product line-up and strong F-Series performance.

Source: Ford Motor

Nonetheless, things could get worse quickly for Ford Motor in case a U.S. recession manifests itself at home. There are obvious risks to Ford Motor's revenues and cash flow in the event of recession and a deterioration in consumer spending: A U.S. recession could easily cause a 5-10 percent drop in revenues for Ford Motor, depending on the severity of the economic downturn.

In the worst case, Ford Motor could pull its 2019 guidance.

Source: Ford Motor

What works in Ford Motor's favor are a strong balance sheet, high cash balances and a funded pension plan. Balance sheet risks are currently low, and Ford Motor's strong cash position could cushion the blow stemming from a U.S. recession.

Source: Ford Motor

The U.S. is by far the most important geography for Ford Motor. An escalating trade war, however, could hit Ford Motor hard in two ways: 1. The trade war could catalyze a U.S. recession which would negatively affect Ford Motor's entire business, including in the United States, and 2. Targeted auto tariffs on U.S. companies could hurt Ford's China business which already saw a 31 percent drop in revenues in the first quarter 2019. In the worst case scenario (no trade deal, new tariffs, slowing global economic growth), I can see another 50 percent drop in China-derived revenues.

Source: Ford Motor

Impact On Valuation

Ford Motor's shares are not expensive, based on forward earnings, but I expect pressure on Ford's valuation to build up over the next couple of months, especially in case trade tensions escalate further. In the best case scenario (full short-term trade resolution, 5 percent probability), Ford Motor's shares could surge to $11-$12. In the worst case scenario (no trade deal, full taxation of Chinese imports into the U.S., early signs of a U.S. recession, 50 percent probability), Ford Motor's shares could easily drop to $7, implying 30 percent downside.

Data by YCharts

A More Risky Income Play

I recommended Ford Motor in the past, primarily for three reasons: 1. Strong U.S. sales performance, especially in the truck category, 2. A low valuation, 3. An attractive dividend yield.

Ford Motor still has one of the highest yields in the S&P 500 at 6.10 percent, but the base dividend is more risky now than it was a year ago. Further, Ford Motor has also paid a special dividend in 2016, 2017 and 2018 (but not in 2019), thanks to robust U.S. sales. In light of a more challenging market environment, I don't expect management to declare a special dividend anymore going forward.

Your Takeaway

Risks to Ford Motor’s guidance and dividend have further increased in the last two weeks, despite the fact that the U.S. President indefinitely suspended tariffs on Mexican imports. A failed trade deal with China has the potential to drive U.S. stocks a lot lower and trigger a retaliatory response on the part of China which could specifically target U.S. auto companies with higher tariffs. Ford Motor is uninvestable over the short haul until investors have a clear view of the trade situation and know whether or not the U.S. economy is running out of steam. Staying on the sidelines is the smart thing to do.

