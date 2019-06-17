Identiv Is Turning The Corner

The company enjoys solid revenue and margin growth and is close to becoming profitable.

Smart acquisitions and cooperation with other companies have enabled the company to be well positioned to take advantage, and the disproportionate growth in software and services testifies to this.

The company is facing market changes with a shift towards more networked and integrated IoT-type solutions.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE), a provider of identity credentials and secure access solutions, has gone through some lean times, but the company is now emerging in better shape, absorbing three acquisitions. Our investment thesis is based on:

A growing market

Identiv taking market share

The company has two divisions, Premises and Identity, providing a host of security and identity credential products and services:

The company offers a wide range of physical and logical access control, video and data analytics, door readers, identity cards, visitor management, mobile security, telephone entry, and radio-frequency identification (RFID) and near-field communication (NFC) solutions for physical and IT-secured businesses.

Revenue is growing again, although much of this comes from acquisitions. GAAP earnings haven't suffered all that much from these acquisitions, which is an encouraging sign:

The Premises segment, good for 48% of revenue in Q1, grew by 25% y/y (and contrary to normal seasonal downdraft, it was actually up 5% sequentially as well), whilst the Identity segment grew by 13%.

Software and services grew a really brisk +68% y/y and is now 14% of revenue (up from 10% a year ago). This brings both recurring revenues and higher margins. Here is where some of that growth is coming from (Q1CC):

Another federal government indicator is in the adoption of our mobile access platform. We are tracking downloads of our Thursby SubRosa app, where individual service people download the app and then use our system for their secure email and web access. Here we've seen accelerating adoption. Basically download and shipments in February we're about double that of January. March was about double February, and April was again double of March. So this really reflect the positive reception the apps been getting with service people referring others to it after they get it, driving that sort of accelerating growth. Now the Air Force bought the apps for 30,000 users.

The company acquired Viscount this year, and there is a useful example in the Q1CC demonstrating how far access technology has come. With the help of Viscount mobile access, people can:

Wave their card at the reader via Bluetooth on the door in order to authenticate the person and open the door.

It can do the same, not via Bluetooth, but via web geo-fencing which doesn't even use the reader, but it indicates by location where you are and whether you have access or not, all via a WAN and the cloud, and latency isn't a problem anymore.

Or the reader has an Ethernet connection, which you communicate with via an app on your mobile (we suppose after some authentication with the help of the mobile facial recognition or fingerprint reader).

This is just one example of how increasingly sophisticated these security and identity verification solutions work, but think the wider applicability in many, if not most, industries and the public sector, and it will become instantly clear how big a market this is; much of this already is or will soon become IoT stuff, which also explains the fast-growing software and services part.

Identification and location tracking of people and assets can not only improve security, but it can also in many cases really boost productivity and efficiency. From the Q1CC:

Every security leader for an organization these days needs video, access, data security, mobility security, and then the more progressive ones are expanding to real time location security, tracking of every person and devices that moves throughout their organization. They are doing this for security and then they are extending the solution in the convenience of productivity. Now some are requiring purely conventional physical security infrastructure, then others are starting to integrate it with all of the IT infrastructure, deploying IFC devices, mobile, web and cloud, as well as on-prem dedicated equipped.

Knowing which product is where, how many you have in stock, etc. all in real-time allows for enormous gains. The company has been partnering with NXP (NXPI) of the Netherlands to develop some high-tech RFID solutions (PR):

Identiv NTAG 424 DNA Tags use NXP's state-of-the-art secure authentication chip, introducing security, privacy, and trust for NFC IoT applications while providing the most efficient method of digitally connecting products. The new tags leverage the native security mechanism within the attack-resistant certified chip and are designed for use in secure IoT applications, including anti-counterfeiting for brand protection, document authentication, secure supply chain traceability (i.e., product origin and provenance), authorized data access, and trusted customer engagement, including loyalty programs.

Apparently these cost just $0.05 (per order of 20,000). For readers interested in a host of other sophisticated solutions, there is a really nice short summary of some stuff it presented at the big ISC West Convention (and here for some more of its recent RFID tech).

Market growth

The market is both growing and undergoing some fundamental technological shifts. From IFSEC Global:

The total value of physical security products at factory gate prices was just over $29bn, an increase of around 5% compared to 2016. Access control has maintained its average annual growth of 7% over the last three years, and now accounts for 24% of the total market. For the last two years, access control has achieved a higher rate of growth than either video surveillance or intruder alarms, and this is forecast to continue or improve slightly in 2018. The report says access control has over the last five years become a more attractive business, because of the move into IP technology and improving product and management performance. Growth will be driven by considerations such as access control as a service (ACaaS), biometric readers, identity management, wireless locking systems and the increased penetration of IP network systems.

Growing roughly at a CARG of 7%, but the quote also nicely captures the evolving technology, which is also emphasized by Help Net Security:

Smart cards remain the predominant form factor used within the access control market, projected to reach over 250 million shipment units by 2022, according to ABI Research. However, market evolution is pushing access control implementers toward technology convergence, exploring and combining RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, biometrics and smart cards, alongside smart devices including mobile and wearables.

And the merge into the wider IoT market:

The rise in smart homes and building automation is driving new fields from which access control can penetrate using an access control credential as a central identifier to tie into other services and systems (i.e., Alexa, music devices, shutters, heating, lighting, etc.). In turn, this is presenting a significant diversification opportunity through tailored and individualized preference enablement.

This is where the market is moving, and the company has been aggressively positioning itself for this through acquisitions and partnering with other companies.

Acquisitions

These added considerable products and technologies. For instance, Thursby (from the PR):

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Identiv's identity offerings with complete solutions for secure and convenient logical access across smart cards and derived credentials on Apple iOS and Android mobile devices. It is also a major strategic step towards Identiv's vision of converged, highly secure yet frictionless access to information and places through a single identity and a single infrastructure platform.

This shows the additional markets and technologies that Identiv will be able to service, but also nicely captures its vision of the single infrastructure platform. The company provided a presentation for the $6.9M 3VR Video Analytics acquisition, from which the following slide sums up the rationale:

And in a little more detail:

That is, these acquisitions not only enable the company to gain cost synergies and cross-selling opportunities, but the more important part also is the broadening of its offerings en route to becoming a more comprehensive and integrated solutions provider, which will enable it to enter new verticals.

It isn't surprising there are many new companies emerging in an industry experiencing a rapid pace of technological evolution, but Identiv is partnering with many of them in a two-way process (using its technology and solutions as well as letting some of these use Identiv solutions). From the Q1CC:

Our industry is attracting new entrants, start-ups as a venture capital that comes along with it. Proxy, Openpath, UniKey, Arcada [ph] and others have raised tens of millions of dollars in capital at major valuations over just the past few months. This is because there is a major transformation happening and it is a massive market. Not being based in the Silicon Valley where a lot of these start-ups are, and being an innovator in the industry, we have close relationships with nearly all of them.

The company is wise to work with others. With the expansion into IoT market capabilities, it comes into contact with a host of wider solutions and platforms (not necessarily tailored for the security market), and why not leverage these? Which is why the company is partnering with Cisco (CSCO), for instance:

The major software update to Identiv Connected Physical Access Manager (ICPAM) will benefit customers of ICPAM and Cisco Physical Access Manager (CPAM), delivering new capabilities, scalability, performance, and reliability. ICPAM 3.3 is a full-featured enterprise access control system that is tightly integrated with Cisco's suite of Connected Safety and Security products including Video Surveillance Operations Manager (VSOM), Unified Communications Manager, and Quick Connect, and provides enhanced support for Identiv's award-winning Hirsch Mx Controllers.

On the Thursby acquisition, see the article from SA contributor Donovan Jones.

Margins

Gross margin has expanded by 400bp y/y (even if it was down sequentially due to seasonality) to 45% (46% on a non-GAAP basis, increasing 500bp y/y). A large Air Force order and software and services growth contribute to margin expansion.

Operating expenses increased from $8.3M a year ago to $9.1M in Q1 ($6.6M and $7.9M on a non-GAAP basis respectively) with S&M being responsible for the increase because of:

The Viscount acquisition

Investment in key marketing personnel

The company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.2M, and this is the 11th consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA.

Cash

Cash flow is still negative on a 12-month trailing basis, but it's moving in the right direction and turned positive in Q1 ($1.5M):

The company had $9M in cash and nearly $18M in debt, on which it paid $245K in interest, and it repaid $2M in notes in the quarter.

Acquisitions tend to come with dilution (and so does burning cash), but stock-based compensation has decreased despite the acquisitions:

The company also bought back $288K of its own shares in Q1. Note that it has Series B preferred stock on which it pays the dividend ($300K in Q1) which goes at the expense of net profits.

Valuation

Valuation is fairly modest under 1x sales, and analysts expect the company to produce a fairly minimal loss of $0.03 per share this year, but move to profitability next year with an EPS of $0.17.

The CEO certainly seems to think the shares are undervalued. From FinViz:

Competition

There are competitors like Johnson Controls (JCI), Tyco, and NAPCO (NSSC), but management argues that it is growing faster and enjoys higher margins:

We're not entirely convinced as the acquisitions certainly helped with the revenue growth. What about the margins?

But the competition is surely valued considerably higher; in the case of NAPCO, much higher:

In the case of NAPCO, that isn't surprising, as the company is solidly profitable and the shares doubled this year. Having similar gross margins as NAPCO, it should not be impossible for Identiv to become profitable either (which is indeed what analysts expect for next year).

Conclusion

The market for security and identity is both growing and undergoing a fundamental shift in the direction of more comprehensive, networked IoT type of solutions and platforms.

After expanding its offerings through a series of acquisitions, Identiv seems well positioned to thrive in this environment. In fact, its growth rate (especially that in software and services) and gross margins suggest that the company is already doing just that and profitability isn't far off.

