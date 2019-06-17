NGM Biopharmaceuticals And NGM282 In Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, And The Market Assessment

Overall, this weekly newsletter provides news-related events on stocks focused on the development of liver therapeutics.

PSC is caused by an imbalance in bile homeostasis that leads to cholestasis and associated symptoms, including pruritus (intense itch) and liver injury.

Market Assessment

Coming off a successful IPO, NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) is a small cap ($904M) clinical stage biopharma focusing on the clinical development of innovative therapies for unmet medical liver diseases, including NASH, Obesity, and type 2 diabetes.

Although the clinical program for cholestatic liver diseases, PBC and PSC, is not its current focus, important clinical findings from NGM282 studies may have provided valuable clinical data on the complexity of PSC pathogenesis. Its lead investigative drug candidate, NGM282 (formerly M70), is a novel non-tumorigenic variant of human FGF19. FGF19 is an endocrine gastrointestinal hormone that regulates bile acids, carbohydrate and lipid metabolism. This article focuses on PSC.

PSC is an incurable rare chronic liver disease triggered by environmental, immunobiologic, and genetic underpinnings, resulting in imbalance in bile homeostasis that leads to cholestasis with inflammation and fibrosis of the bile ducts. The majority of patients with PSC eventually develop cirrhosis, portal hypertension, and hepatic decompensation. Given the lack of FDA approved therapeutic options and a 12-year survival prognosis from diagnosis to liver transplant, effective therapeutics are urgently needed.

In an exploratory Phase 2 PSC study, NGM reported that bile acids synthesis and serum levels were suppressed by NGM282. However, the primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction in alkaline phosphatase (AP) levels from baseline to week 12 was not achieved after NGM282 treatment (Fig. 1). AP is a widely used and acceptable surrogate biomarker for cholestasis and disease progression. Making the absence of significant reductions in AP levels by NGM282 was an unexpected clinical outcome.

Fig. 1. Key outcome measures - (A) Serum levels of ALP at baseline and week 12. (B) Serum levels of C4 at baseline and week 12. (C) Serum levels of total endogenous bile acids at baseline and week 12. (D) Change in ALT from baseline over time. (E) Change in AST from baseline over time.

However, NGM282 met its secondary endpoints of statistically significant improvements in biomarkers of hepatic injury (i.e. ALT and AST) and non-invasive biomarkers, Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) and Pro-C3, for fibrosis (Fig. 2). NGM282 was generally safe and well tolerated.

Fig. 2. Changes in biomarkers of liver fibrosis - (A) Change in ELF from baseline to week 12. Left panel: all patients; middle panel: patients with baseline ELF ≤9.8; right panel: patient with baseline ELF >9.8. (B) Serum concentrations of Pro-C3 over time. (C) Percent change in Pro-C3 from baseline over time.

These clinical findings were unique and intriguing for a number of reasons. The anti-fibrotic and protective responses of NGM282 in PSC substantiate NGM’s scientific assertion that NGM282 is a drug candidate with broad clinical application in chronic fibrotic liver diseases, including NASH. The clinical anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects of NGM282 in PSC may potentially suggest that NGM282 could be more therapeutically beneficial in patients with moderate/advanced PSC disease versus early/mild PSC.

This is because the progression of PSC is characterized by cholestasis, inflammation, and fibrosis of the bile ducts. Furthermore, fibrosis is typically a late phase disease event. It is expected that NGM will focus future NGM282 PSC trials on fibrosis endpoints.

The finding that NGM282 mechanistically suppressed bile acids synthesis in PSC without dampening AP levels could suggest that NGM282 uniquely inhibited de novo (anew) bile acids synthesis to reduce accumulation of new bile acids without inducing the elimination (i.e. choleretic effect) of accumulated bile acids. Most anti-cholestatic drug candidates increase bile flow (i.e. a choleretic effect) to increase accumulated bile acids elimination. Based on this, it is plausible that NGM282 could be exerting a protective response to regress periductal fibrosis in PSC similar to what was reported in preclinical advanced PSC.

Market Outlook

NGM282 represents an original and novel drug candidate for PSC that could ultimately provide medical relief that halts the progression of PSC. Its clinical effect could be perceived as paradigm changing, given its anti-fibrotic benefits in the absence of a prototypical anti-cholestatic response.

This lack of effect of NGM282 on AP levels in PSC was disease-specific since NGM282 was associated with improved cholestasis as seen by lower AP levels in PBC. For a long time, clinical development of therapeutics for PSC and other non-viral liver diseases remained largely ignored or dormant. Several drug candidates are currently in clinical trials for PSC. NGM’s data could fill a therapeutic void in PSC drug candidates in development for patients with moderate/advanced disease. Effective therapy will prevent liver failure, reduce the need for transplantation, and improve life expectancy.

