Mammoth Energy Painstakingly Reestablishes Oilfield Services And Infrastructure Businesses

A Period Of Struggle For Re-Establishment

Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) provides equipment & services to the North American onshore energy producers. It also serves the utility companies through its energy infrastructure business. With the current energy market headwind, a stock price turnaround is unlikely in the short term. The company’s short-term prospect is also mired in the controversy over its past business deals in Puerto Rico. Investors might want to wait for a more stable infrastructure revenue base before considering TUSK for long-term gains.

Mammoth Energy has transformed and rediscovered its business model in the past year. After providing transmission & distribution services in Puerto Rico for most of 2018, it came back to providing energy service in the U.S. However, to its merit, the company has opened up a vista of infrastructure business in the U.S., while concentrating on high growth services like aviation and water transfer in the oilfields in its portfolio. TUSK’s cash flows decreased significantly in Q1, although its leverage is much lower compared to the peers. The low leverage would become an advantage if the crude oil environment deteriorates and servicing of debt becomes difficult for the highly leveraged companies.

How Is TUSK’s Legacy Business Doing?

The business portfolio has taken a significant turn since late-2018. TUSK, which was an oilfield equipment & services provider, and later became an infrastructure provider in the utility business, is returning to its core business but with an enriched portfolio. Since Q3 2017, its backlog has leapfrogged from $30 million to $635 million by the end of Q1 2019.

In the traditional oilfield services business, TUSK offers contract drilling, primarily in the Permian Basin. The completions activity headwind has caused a lack of demand for drilling and fracturing activities. It is now operating in the Northeastern, Southwestern and Midwestern portions of the United States. Four of the pressure pumping fleets are in the Northeast and one is in the Mid-Continent area. Most of the fleets are dedicated until August.

With $11 million in EBITDA per active fleet, the EBITDA margin for the pressure pumping division is ~13%. In Q1 2019, revenues in the Pressure Pumping Services segment increased by 27% compared to a quarter ago. The number of stages completed increased in Q1, which contributed to the higher revenues in the quarter. However, customers are increasingly in-sourcing materials, partially offsetting the rise in revenues.

Regaining Puerto Rico Business Is Uncertain

The company has shifted most of its workforce resources from Puerto Rico to the U.S. onshore. While PREPA’s reconstruction plan may run up to $17.6 billion in the next eight years, the reconstruction project will not start before 2020. Until the new bid is afloat, there is no guarantee that TUSK will be able to receive another project there. As a result of losing its Puerto Rico business, the Infrastructure segment accounted for 39% of the company’s Q1 2019 revenues, down from 66% a year ago. As of April 26, the company had $270 million in accounts receivable. The company expects to monetize the receivable under the terms of the contract.

The company’s venture in Puerto Rico was not free of controversy, either. On May 24, a report said that a high-ranking Federal Emergency Management Agency official who oversaw the reconstruction of Puerto Rico's electrical grid was under investigation. The official allegedly steered post-hurricane work to TUSK subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions. On June 7, in a statement, Mammoth Energy clarified that the company’s tasks in the island were regularly and thoroughly reviewed by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and U.S. government agencies. On June 6, the stock price crashed by 36% but has made a small recovery since then. I do not think the event surrounding the company’s past practices will have much bearing on its future course.

Infrastructure Business – The New Catalyst

Mammoth Energy would prefer to grab a pie of the infrastructure business in North America, which can see a market size of ~$60 billion each year through 2022 in the Transmission & Distribution industry, according to its FY2018 10-K. To augment its infrastructure business, Mammoth Energy now runs helicopter operations and logistics businesses. The company purchased assets from Brim Equipment Assets and acquired Air Rescue Systems in December 2018 to expand the aviation business. As a result of these acquisitions, TUSK owns a fleet of six light lift aircraft.

Also part of its infrastructure business is the water transfer and transportation business operations. The company has more than 81 miles of a lay flat hose and 62 pumps deployed. The company expects to generate revenues and EBITDA from this business in FY2019. TUSK currently operates ~175 company-owned trucks and plans to expand its crude hauling division into the Northeast. In recent times, the company deployed helicopters with PG&E on the West Coast, one is being deployed in Minnesota to do transmission work on a year-long contract.

In perhaps the most dramatic turnaround among TUSK’s businesses was in the sand mine, where its utilization increased from 30% in Q4 2018 to 95% in Q1 2019. Also, the pricing on 40/70 mesh increased by ~90% since Q4 2018. As a result, the segment revenues increased by 38% in Q1 2019 sequentially, while operating costs declined. Year over year, however, the average price per ton weakened (27% down) while the volume of sand sold decreased by 9% year-over-year.

Debt And Cash Flow Position

TUSK borrowed $82 million from its revolving credit facility during Q1 2019. Its liquidity (aggregate of cash & equivalents plus borrowing available under the revolving credit facility) was $115 million. Negative cash flow from operations also resulted in lower cash & cash equivalents balance as of March 31, 2019, compared to the cash balance as of December 31, 2018.

In comparison to TUSK’s low debt-to-equity ratio (0.03x), Exterran Corporation’s (EXTN) and Keane Group’s (FRAC) leverage ratios were higher (0.76x and 0.71x) as of March 31.

TUSK’s cash flow from operations was negative $103 million in Q1 2019, which was a significant deterioration compared to a positive CFO recorded a year ago. Led by a 47% fall in revenue following a decline in activity in the infrastructure services segment, the CFO also decreased due to the unfavorable timing difference between cash outflows for income tax payments and cash inflows for accounts receivable.

Capex And Acquisitions

In FY2019, it expects capex to be ~$80 million, which would be ~57% lower than a year ago. With no fund currently necessary to be allocated to the Puerto Rico T&D business, it can spend the FY2019 capex on the U.S. infrastructure asset development. Lower capex will also help improve free cash flow in 2019. Given the opportunities, it may expand rental fleet, water transfer operations, and the trucking fleets. Following the expiry of the earlier Puerto Rico infrastructure contract, Mammoth Energy is looking for the inorganic route as well. Investors may note that the company already acquired Air Rescue Systems and assets from Brim Equipment in Q4 2018. However, with a lower cash balance and negative cash flows, the company is on a weaker ground to consider an acquisition.

It spent $5.6 million in dividend payment in Q1 2019. With $0.125 quarterly dividend per share, TUSK’s forward dividend yield is 8.1%. It needs to improve its cash flows to fund the 2019 capital expenditure program and dividend from internal cash generation. Else, it might have to dig further into the revolving credit facility, which would put further strain on the balance sheet.

TUSK has related party transactions: According to TUSK’s Q1 2019 10-Q, ~22% of its share ownership lies with Gulfport, while Wexford owned 49%. Revenues from the transactions with Gulfport amounted to 21% of Mammoth Energy’s Q1 2019 revenues. Wexford provides certain administrative and analytical services to TUSK.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Mammoth Energy is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 0.77x. Based on the sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 2.33x, which implies a much lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. The current EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly lower compared to the average EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.4x from Q1 2017 through Q1 2019.

The forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is significantly higher than the industry peers’ average multiple expansion, which reflects analysts’ expectation of a steeper decline in its EBITDA compared to the fall in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (EXTN, FRAC, and PUMP) average of 3.9x. In this analysis, I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated TUSK a “buy” in June 2019 (includes “outperform”), while four recommended a “hold.” None recommended a “sell.” The target price is $15.4, which at its current price yields ~149% returns.

However, looking at the company’s current valuation and revenue loss in the infrastructure business, I do not agree with Wall Street’s rating. I think the company’s stock price growth will be more muted than what the analysts suggest unless a potential acquisition changes the valuation.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Very Bearish” rating. Although its rating is high on value and profitability, the ratings are moderate-to-poor on growth, EPS revisions, and momentum. I do not agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion on positive rating on value because I think its relative valuation multiples are fairly placed versus the peers. On the other hand, I think Seeking Alpha’s rating on growth might be too low because the company’s revenues and profitability growth were impressive in the past year. The rating on EPS revisions is may also be too conservative because it beat the analysts’ estimates in a couple of times in the past four quarters.

What’s The Take On TUSK?

Mammoth Energy has transformed and rediscovered its business model in the past year. After providing transmission & distribution services in Puerto Rico for the most of 2018, it came back to providing energy service in the U.S. The growth of the infrastructure business in the U.S. unconventional basis has caught its fancy, as the company added niche services like water transfer in the oilfields and aviation services to its portfolio.

TUSK’s cash flows decreased significantly in Q1, although its leverage is much lower than the peers. The low leverage would become an advantage if the crude oil environment deteriorates and servicing of debt becomes difficult for the highly leveraged companies. However, with the current energy market headwind a stock price appreciation is unlikely in the short term. Investors should wait for more stable infrastructure revenue base or a potential acquisition before considering TUSK for long-term gains.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. Good news for new subscribers! In May we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.