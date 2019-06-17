OPEC Admits The Oil Market Looks Bullish

Exceptions apply if the global economy slows down materially or US output rises faster than expected, but there's little data to support these issues right now.

Right now, there’s a tremendous amount of pessimism in the oil space, but this is almost entirely unwarranted. While some concerns are justified, mostly those centered around the impact that the Trump Administration’s trade wars might have on the global economy, the overwhelming majority of data suggests that investors should be bullish, not bearish, on crude at this time. In its latest monthly report, for instance, OPEC revealed data that points to an even more bullish outcome for this year than what was calculated just one month earlier, and so long as the group and its non-OPEC members (primarily Russia) decide not to stir the pot, it’s probable that this year will end for investors in this space in a rather bullish way.

OPEC production fell… again

One great thing for oil bulls is that oil production from OPEC continues to decline. Take, for instance, the image below. In it, you will see that, in the month of May, the group saw total production of 29.876 million barrels per day. This represents a decline over a one-month period of 0.236 million barrels per day. Undoubtedly, the single largest contributor to this was Iran, which has been hammered by US sanctions. It’s uncertain just how far that country’s output will decline, but in May it came in at 2.370 million barrels per day, about 0.227 million barrels per day lower than it was a month earlier. Overall, Iran’s production is down 0.348 million barrels per day in a period of just two months.

*Taken from OPEC

It’s worth mentioning, of course, that Iran wasn’t the only country to see production fall during the month. The second-largest decline came from Nigeria which, after seeing a jump up in output a month earlier, dropped 92 thousand barrels per day in May. Over the past several years, the country has suffered from on-again, off-again issues with militant groups, most famously the Niger Delta Avengers, but it’s uncertain if that or some other issue resulted in their reversal of fortunes. Their decline was followed by a 76 thousand barrel per day drop by Saudi Arabia to 9.690 million barrels per day, and then by a 35 thousand barrel per day drop by Venezuela, which should not surprise anybody.

There were only two countries with meaningful upticks in production during the past month: Iraq and Angola. For years, Iraq has wanted to grow its production to 5 million barrels per day or above, and it has often been, in my mind, the ‘problem child’ of the OPEC production cuts because of how long the country has taken to rein in its output and because the nation has rarely seen its output dip as low as it was supposed to be. Their production, presumably to help make up for Iran’s decline in production, grew by 94 thousand barrels per day. Angola, meanwhile, saw output rise by 74 thousand barrels per day.

This picture looks bullish for investors

Right now, there are two true risks facing oil bulls. The first is the prospect of a global economic slowdown caused by trade wars, and the second is the unlikely chance that OPEC and/or its non-OPEC partners in the production cuts will decide to end the cut agreements. According to the data I’m looking at, in any scenario where neither of these become material concerns (they are only risks at this point), investors should expect some bullish times ahead. Take, for instance, a look at the images below.

*Taken from OPEC

*Taken from OPEC

As you can see here, for 2017, there was an implied deficit of 1.22 million barrels per day, or 445.3 million barrels for the entire year. This drop was what was needed to get rid of the last large glut that began forming in mid-to-late 2014. In 2018, as US output soared and OPEC Russia reversed course prematurely, output ended up rising by 0.26 million barrels per day, or 94.9 million barrels for the entire year. However, now, having learned that it was too early to stop last year, the group is cutting again, some nations voluntarily and others, like Iran and Venezuela, because they have no other choice.

If we take the output calculated for the first quarter of this year, and then assume that from June onward output in OPEC matches the 29.876 million barrels per day seen in May, the ramifications will be significant. In all, this would result in a deficit this year of 0.48 million barrels per day, or 175.2 million for the entire year. In a similar analysis done with last month’s data, the deficit then for 2019 was estimated to be only 0.443 million barrels per day, or 161.7 million barrels for the year.

It’s also very important here to remember that this data provided by OPEC actually assumes the worst from Russia. In its report, OPEC estimated Russia’s production this year averaging 11.57 million barrels per day, up from 11.35 million barrels per day estimated for last year. In all actuality, if Russia is to comply with its production cuts, output should be closer to 11.20 million barrels per day. Should the nation actually see this come to fruition, that would increase the global deficit by 0.37 million barrels per day, or 135.05 million barrels for the week. Even matching last year’s results will have a real and material impact for investors.

Takeaway

Right now, the oil patch is going through a period where investors are overly-pessimistic, but the fact of the matter is that these concerns are unwarranted. So long as the two bullish scenarios I outlined don’t come to pass, OPEC is already forecasting a decline in stocks for this year versus last year, and in the event that Russia upholds its end of the bargain, the picture could look far, far more bullish.

