Consensus Says Wait Until July For A Rate Cut

We have been hearing a lot about the next move of the US Federal Reserve over the recent weeks, and it appears that their next step will be to lower to Fed Funds rate. In the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008, the Fed cut the short-term rate to zero percent. Other central banks around the world, including the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan went even further cutting their rates into negative territory. Those central banks lowered rates to levels where they charge depositors for leaving their holding in accounts.

I grew up in an era where my first thirty-year mortgage was at around 14%. The last loan I took was at below four percent, which I still find quite amazing. The Fed began to hike the short-term interest rate from zero in December 2015, and since then, the Fed Funds rate has climbed steadily. In 2018, under a new Chairman, Jerome Powell, the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee acted four times to hike the rate by a full one percentage point to 2.25-2.50% where it now stands. Earlier this year, the central bank signaled that the trend of higher rates had ended as they canceled projected rate hikes for 2019 and cut their 2020 projection to only one 25 basis point increase. However, the escalation of the trade dispute with the Chinese and recent economic data has caused the Fed to signal that the next action will be to cut the short-term rate. We will hear from the Fed this week, and while most market participants do not believe the central bank will act at their June meeting, the central bank is likely to put some meat on the bone when it comes to their plans for the rest of 2019.

Last week, Paul Tudor Jones, the legendary trader, told markets he believed that rates will go lower and that it is time to buy stocks and gold. If gold is going higher, gold mining stocks could provide a turbocharged performance compared to the gold physical or futures markets. The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) holds some of the top smaller gold producers that tend to outperform the price of gold and even the leading gold producers during bull market periods.

The Fed pivots

In 2018, the Fed meetings took the most hawkish approach to monetary policy since before the 2008 financial crisis. Before her tenure as Chairperson ended, Janet Yellen often said that monetary policy could only go so far when it comes to stimulating the economy and that fiscal policy was necessary. When President Trump took office in 2017, his policies of tax and regulatory reforms injected a dose of fiscal stimulus on steroids based on the economic data in 2018. GDP growth and the decline in unemployment in the US reached levels not seen in years, causing the Fed to act to put the brakes on the economy. While the Fed hiked interest rates on four occasions last year, they also continued to pump up rates further out along the yield curve with the rote program of balance sheet normalization that allowed the legacy of years of quantitative easing to roll off their swollen balance sheet.

The President has not been a fan of rate hikes or of the quantitative tightening program saying that it has hurt the US on two fronts. First, tighter credit, in his opinion, is running contrary to his tax and regulatory reforms by slowing economic growth. Second, and perhaps more significantly these days, the higher rates continued to push the dollar higher because of the widening gap between the yields offered by the greenback and other reserve currency like the euro and yen. A higher dollar makes US exports less competitive in global markets, which is putting US trade negotiators at a disadvantage with China and other trading partners around the globe.

The ongoing trade dispute is the likely reason that economic activity in the US has slowed over recent months. As the Fed is highly dependent on economic data, they pivoted from hawks to doves earlier this year when the central bank canceled all rate hikes in 2019 and cut the number of increases in the Fed Funds rate in half, for two to one, for 2020.

Since the pivot, economic data has continued to reflect that the Fed may have become a bit too tight in 2018 with the third and fourth rate cuts, and now most analysts and the Eurodollar futures market are projecting that the Fed Funds rate will decline by at least fifty basis points by the end of 2019.

The central bank meets this week

The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meets this week and will render its decision on interest rates on Wednesday, June 19. While most market participants believe the FOMC will leave rates unchanged at the June meeting, the broad consensus is that they will set the stage for a 25-basis rate cut in July. The devil is always in the details when it comes to Fed meeting, as the statement and Chairperson's press conference set the tone for markets. With the Fed's pivot from hawks to doves, many are calling the recent rally in the stock market the result of a "Powell Put" under the equities market as falling rates are highly supportive of stocks. Lower rates also are typically bullish for the prices of commodities, as they lower the cost of carrying inventories and long positions.

The dollar index is saying rates will remain unchanged in June

A rate cut in the coming weeks would also likely weigh on the value of the dollar against other world currencies so long as the other leading central banks do not follow the Fed and trim their short-term rates. However, that could be a challenge given that euro and yen rates never rose out of negative territory. Meanwhile, a small group of market participants is hopeful that the Fed will act immediately and reduce the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points this week. Among that group are President Trump, the Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, and economic advisor Larry Kudlow, and others in the administration. However, the price action in the dollar index is telling us that the Fed is unlikely to act at this week's meeting.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the now active month September dollar index futures contract highlights that after trading to a high at 97.715 on May 23, the index pulled back to a low at 95.89 on June 7 as hopes for an interest rate but rose. However, the recent rally that took the index back over the 97 level at the end of last week is a sign that the foreign currency markets do not expect the Fed to act at the June meeting. Therefore, the action in the dollar sets the stage for lots of price action in the foreign exchange markets this week if the central bank decides a preemptive rate cut is in order.

The Fed may want to wait until after the G20 meeting

The upcoming G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan on June 28 and 29 will take on a special significance because of the potential meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi to discuss the current impasse on a trade agreement. Negotiations between the two sides broke down in May when the US accused China of backtracking on critical elements of a deal. The US introduced new protectionist measures on May 10, and China retaliated on May 13. Since then, the rhetoric over trade has been flying back and forth between Washington and Beijing. At the end of June, we will find out if the breakdown and finger pointing is positioning by both sides or if the trade dispute has escalated into a trade war.

With such a significant event in less than two weeks, the Fed will likely stand on the sidelines when it comes to any moves to cut rates. An interest rate cut in June could appear to be an attempt to escalate the trade war into a currency war. China has been cutting domestic rates and devaluing the yuan against the dollar since last year to stimulate its economy. A US rate that comes before the two leaders meet in Osaka would be a political tool for President Trump, but the apolitical nature of the central bank will likely make them think twice before making a move. Therefore, safety and impartiality dictate that the Fed will remain on its current path. The most the market can like hope for is a marginally dovish statement and a continuation of the mantra that the economic data will drive the decisions of the central bank.

Short-term disappointment could cause gold to correct- Another chance to load up on mining stocks

A trade deal with China is in the best interest of the Asian nation from an economic perspective and of the United States President from a political one. The US is a massive consumer market, and tariffs weigh on China's ability to export its products. At the same time, President Trump pledged to level the playing field on trade with the Chinese, and a stalemate going into his 2020 reelection campaign would amount to a failure to deliver. Some of the US businesses hardest hit were the most significant supporters of the President in the 2016 election, so it is in his best interest to deliver on his promise.

Meanwhile, the slowdown in the US economy and rising tensions in the Middle East are likely to lead to at least one if not two 25 basis point rate cuts in the Fed Funds rate by the end of 2019. At the same time, the quantitative tightening program will come to an end in September. Gold tends to thrive in low interest rate environments, if the Fed does not cut rates this week, the price of the yellow metal could correct to the downside after rising to a new high for 2019 last Friday.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of August COMEX gold futures shows that the price reached $1362.20 per ounce on June 14 and retreated, closing the week at the $1345 level. The continuous contract traded to a peak at $1355.40 late last week, also a new high for this year.

The next levels of technical resistance for the gold market above last week's peaks stand at the 2018 double-top high at $1365.40 and the critical technical line in the sand on the upside at the 2016 high at $1377.50 per ounce.

If yellow metal experiences a pullback in the aftermath of the Fed meeting, it could present a golden buying opportunity. The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product holds shares of small-cap producers including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

If gold breaks to the upside above the 2016 high, the odds favor a flood of buying into GDXJ. Gold rallied from a low at $1046.20 in December 2015 to a high at $1377.50 in July 2016, a rise of 31.7%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows, over the same period, GDXJ rose from $16.87 to $52.50 per share or over triple the price at the low. If lower interest rates ignite a break to the upside in the gold market, GDXJ would likely outperform the price action in the yellow metal on a percentage basis.

GDXJ has a market cap of $3.8 billion and trades an average of over 13 million shares each day. The expense ratio for the product is 0.54%.

The market's consensus is that the Fed Funds rate will not drop this week, but lower interest rates are on the horizon in 2019. A correction in the price of gold would cause GDXJ to decline, which could set up a buying opportunity in the ETF product. And, if the Fed surprises the market or gold moves appreciably higher, GDX is likely to soar from its current level at $31.66 per share as of June 17.

