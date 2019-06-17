In Case We're Wrong About American Tower

In the event that valuation compresses due to a significant drop in the share price over the next several months, I show ways cautious bulls can limit their risk.

American Tower On A Tear

Back in March, I wrote that I was bullish on American Tower (AMT), despite its run-up since October of 2018. Seeking Alpha contributor Valuentum reminds me that the REIT has been on a further tear since.

In his article, Valuentum warns that, based on his discounted cash flow analysis, AMT's valuation is extended here. In the event it corrects significantly over the next several months, below are different ways of adding downside protection to it.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For AMT

Up to now, when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors, and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That will still be Portfolio Armor's default going forward, but we're adding a new feature that will let users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? In general, shorter times to expiration mean less time value and less cost for put options you purchase to hedge. But if you are offsetting the cost of those put options by selling call options, increased time value means you can get more for the call options. To illustrate this, below are four ways of hedging AMT. Two of the hedges expire in approximately four months and two expire in approximately seven months. I've highlighted the annual cost of each hedge, so you can compare apples to apples. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% in his AMT shares.

Uncapped Upside, ~4 Months To Expiration

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge AMT against a >20% decline by mid-October of this year.

The annualized cost was 1.9% of position value (the cost of the puts in all four of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, ~7 months to Expiration

This hedge uses the same parameters as above, except the expiration date is in mid-January, 2020.

The annualized cost is a bit higher here, as you can see: 2.34% of position value.

Capped Upside, ~4 Months To Expiration

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge against a >10% decline by mid-October, if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, the annualized cost of this collar was 0.36% of position value, meaning you would have had a net cost of $125 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Uncapped Upside, ~7 Months To Expiration

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in mid-January of 2020.

Here, the cost was -0.04% of position value, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $25 when opening this hedge.

Wrapping Up

I gave AMT a bullish rating here because Portfolio Armor estimates a potential return for it over the next six months that's greater than that of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). That estimate, of course, could be wrong. In this case, we don't have Seeking Alpha Essential's quant rating as another check, as it doesn't cover AMT, but Seeking Alpha contributors are bullish on the REIT, on average, as you can see below.

Given the relatively low cost of hedging AMT with optimal puts, very bullish AMT longs who want to limit their risk may want to consider the optimal put hedges above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.