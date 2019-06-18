The Mirage Of The Trade Dispute In The Soybean Market

Tariffs and subsidies distort commodity prices, and commodities are global assets. In a totally free market, goods would flow around the world from the lowest priced producers to the consumers willing to pay the most. That efficient economic model is great in theory, but in practice, government policies around the globe often get in the way of economics.

The demand side of the fundamental equation in commodities is sensitive to price levels. However, the ever-growing population on our planet, combined with increasing wealth in formerly emerging markets is a dynamic that points to increasing requirements for most raw materials. All humans need shelter, which supports the long-term price trend of the building blocks of infrastructure. Energy powers the lives of inhabitants of the earth, and we all need nutrition, which means that competition for energy, and food in the form of agricultural commodities rises each day.

The recent trade dispute between the US and China thrust the soybean market into the spotlight. US tariffs on the Chinese caused the world's most populous nation to retaliate on US agricultural exports. The United States is the leading producer and exporter of the oilseed, and China typically purchased one-quarter of the annual crop. In 2018 and 2019, China canceled soybean purchases sending the price of soybean futures to the lowest level in a decade.

The Teucrium Soybean ETF (SOYB) is a product that replicates the price action in the soybean futures market.

The trade dispute has weighed on soybean prices

The soybean futures market had a rough time from early 2018 until the week of May 13, 2019. The price of the nearby CBOT soybean futures contract traded to a peak at $10.71 per bushel during the week of February 26, 2018, and dropped like a stone after the US slapped China with tariffs to level the playing field for trade between the two nations, and China retaliated. The cancelation of soybean purchases from the US was a part of the retaliatory measures.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows the devasting price action in the soybean market, as US farmers watched the price drop to a low at $8.1050 per bushel last July. As optimism over the potential for an agreement between the US and China grew, the price of soybean futures recovered, reaching a high at $9.3125 per bushel during the final week of January 2019. However, in May, the trade negotiations broke down, sending the bean futures plunging to a new low at $7.805 per bushel. Soybeans had not traded below the $8 per bushel level since 2008. The low that year was at $7.7625, and the oilseed futures came within 4.25 cents of the low.

In the aftermath of the USDA's June World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report the price of soybean futures continued to move higher in a trend that started after the price hit the mid-May low. Last week, soybean futures traded to a slightly lower low than the previous weeks and settled at 2.75 cents above the prior week's high putting in a bullish reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart. The trade dispute with China weighed on the price of soybean futures, but they may have declined to a level that was unsustainable on the downside despite the protectionist fears that dominated the market since early 2018 and left US farmers with a glut of the oilseed last year. On early Monday, June 17, the price of soybean futures already began to follow through on the upside reaching $9.1375 per bushel on the nearby futures contract.

A turnaround in the price of the oilseed

One the active month July CBOT futures contract, the price of soybeans fell to a low at $7.91 per bushel on May 13, in the aftermath of the release of the USDA's May WASDE report. The price recovered after the May report and has not stopped its upward ascent since then with additional gains after the release of last week's June report from the USDA.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, soybeans for July delivery have been moving steadily higher since mid-May and reached a high at $9.1375 per bushel on Monday, June 17. The move of $1.2275 or 15.5% in a little over one month has sent price momentum and relative strength indicators into overbought territory. However, open interest has been rising with the price of soybeans, and when the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market increases with the price, it tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend.

Soybeans did not turn higher because of any breakthrough in the trade negotiations between the US and China. They had not rallied by 15.5% because of bullish WASDE reports from the USDA. The rally came as Mother Nature, the most influential player in the world of agricultural commodities reminded the market that she was in control of the path of least resistance of prices.

Recent price action reminds us that price direction is all about the weather

Floods across the US Midwest delayed the 2019 planting season, and the weather conditions continue to create challenges for farmers as we should now be entering the heart of the growing season. At first, the price of soybeans, corn, and even wheat only edged higher on the back of late planting because of flooding, but recently the upward trajectory of prices has increased. While soybeans appreciated by 15.5% since mid-May, July corn futures have moved over 35% to the upside while July wheat futures posted an over 31% gain since mid-May. While trade issues with the Chinese are likely limiting gains in the soybean futures market, the moves in all three of the grain markets remind us that Mother Nature is a much stronger force than Presidents Trump or Xi. Time will tell if the floods cause crop yields to decline in 2019, or if the summer brings a stretch of hot and dry conditions to the farm belt which could be too much for immature crops to handle. Drought conditions that follow the floods of the spring could present the markets with the worst crop yields since 2012 when corn and soybean prices reached all-time highs and wheat moved over the $9 per bushel level.

U.S. soybeans will get to China

When it comes to the trade dispute, it is more than likely that even if the issue escalates into an all-out trade war, Chinese people will still consume soybeans grown in the United States. China's requirements are just too large, with 1.4 billion people, and the US is the world's leading producer of the beans. People require nutrition; they need to eat, which will transcend any protectionist measures the US puts on China or vice versa. At the same time, soybeans do not have a stamp on them that they are made in the USA. Therefore, it will be quite easy for China to purchase US beans from third parties around the world who are not involved in the trade dispute via transshipping arrangements. While it will cost a bit more because of additional shipping destinations on their way to the most populous nation in the world, the price will be a lot less than it would be with a 25% tariff.

Protectionist policies make for great political fodder and gamesmanship between countries. The US President is trying to end an era where the nation with the world's second-leading GDP is still treated as an emerging market when it comes to trade. However, two realities transcend the trade dispute. One is that people need to eat, soybeans are a critical oilseed, and the Chinese government will make sure that they can feed their people. The second is that the weather, not politics, will determine the path of least resistance of the price of the oilseed and other agricultural commodities in 2019 and the years to come.

SOYB correlates well with futures prices

Time will tell if the planting season floods are just the beginning or the end of the rally in the soybean futures market in 2019. If it is just the beginning, the oilseed could have lots of room on the upside, considering the 2012 peak was at almost $18 per bushel.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the soybean market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those who do not venture into the highly-leveraged and volatile world of the futures arena, the Teucrium Soybean ETF product provides an alternative. The fund summary for SOYB states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Soybean Futures Contracts traded on the CBOT or on foreign exchanges.

SOYB's most recent top holdings include:

Source: CQG

SOYB has net assets of $30.88 million and trades an average of 52,246 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 1.15%.

Source: Barchart

Since mid-May, July soybean futures recovered by 15.5%. Over the same period, SOYB moved from $14.15 to $15.89 per share or 12.3%. The slight underperformance is a function of the diversification of the ETF between three futures contracts.

When it comes down to it, the trade issue is a mirage for then soybean, and other agricultural markets as the weather is the primary driving force of prices. We are now at the time of the season in the US where uncertainty typically reaches its peak when it comes to the annual crops.

