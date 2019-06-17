Broadcom, Nvidia: Preview For Micron Earnings

More and more tech datapoints point to a back half slowdown.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) brought down estimates last week and I think it's a prelude to Micron's (NASDAQ:MU) earnings. As you know we've been posting datapoints that call for a deterioration in the back half rather than the company's expectations of a pickup. Broadcom and a few other datapoints continue to corroborate that thinking.

What Did Broadcom Say Last Week On Earnings?

"Demand volatility has increased and our customers are actively reducing inventory levels to manage risks. This leads us to believe the second half of 2019 will be more in line with the first half as opposed to the previously expected recovery."

But When Did Things Really Hit?

"Basically, the beginning of this quarter, like Q3, very much so a dramatic reduction, and it particularly accelerated with the now order that was imposed on Huawei."

Micron And Tech Have Risk

We pick on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) because memory is in everything. How tech goes Micron goes. But this is yet another datapoint that the widely expected second half pickup is not happening as we've been posting (here, here, here).

So you have the second half pickup now off and this slowdown has meaningfully accelerated starting in May and June. That's here and now. That's not baked into forecasts.

So many companies were banking on a secibd half pickup, but it's not materializing, which means there's earnings and guidance risk come Micron earnings June 25th and come tech earnings in July.

Micron Still Expects A Second Half Pickup

Micron has yet to update their second half guidance for a pickup. The Street has not adjusted their estimates down yet.

You see the "out" quarter is expecting even earnings with this quarter. Two quarters out is, in fact, expecting a pickup.

The Street is still expecting a back half pickup.

Yet the tech world is being clear that, real time, that's not happening.

This was Micron on their last earnings call,

"We expect growth to resume in the second half of calendar 2019 as we see improvement in our customers’ inventory position."

Back in March on their last earnings the company expected a back half pickup like the Street estimates above still reflect.

But did you notice something?

Micron based a pickup on "improvement in our customer's inventory position."

Micron would need customer inventories to be replenished to hit their "back half pickup" plans.

But you heard Broadcom just a couple of days ago. They said customers are "actively reducing inventory levels to manage risks."

Quick math: "Improvement" Does Not Equal "Reducing"

That also coincides with other datapoints that we've been showing (here) that inventories are too high and customers likely need to cut, not rebuild inventories.

That clearly poses risk to coming guides.

I keep posting new data as it comes is to confirm this thesis that the back half pickup that's still very much out there in the Street and company expectations keeps getting confirming evidence against it happening.

I think this poses a risk for Micron and tech earnings estimates and the stock prices.

You Heard What Nvidia Just Said?

Anybody who has been following Micron knows that they are proud of the fact they sell alongside Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nvidia and Micron are interdependent on the same tech trends.

Nvidia took a spill on their last earnings because their datacenter business slowed down.

Here's Nvidia's datacenter slowdown.

Calendar 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Fiscal 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 E Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul Oct Jan Apr Jul E Datacenter 1 yr growth 175.5% 108.8% 104.7% 71.4% 82.7% 58.1% 12.0% -9.6% -32.7%

This is specifically what Micron said on their last earnings call about datacenter,

"In the data center market, the demand for memory has moderated this year following exceptional growth in the last two years. The slowdown in demand is a result of ongoing customer inventory adjustments, as well as software optimizations at some cloud customers. We expect growth to resume in the second half of calendar 2019 as we see improvement in our customers’ inventory position."

We heard what Broadcom and others have said about inventories. Now listen to what Nvidia's saying real time about that expected datacenter pickup.

Here's what Nvidia said just a couple of days ago at a recent conference?

"Our data center business although still a little bit cloudy."

I've been in the business a while and "cloudy" is not an awe inspiring comment. "Cloudy" does not mean expectations for a pickup are clearly going to be met. "Cloudy" is a nice way to say we're hopeful we hit our estimates but it's becoming less likely.

Conclusion

Micron's not so shorted and the Street is still expecting big numbers and are mostly still bullish. Yet the datapoints continue to point to downside risk versus current estimates.

