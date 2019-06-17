Buy McDonald's For Trade War Protection

The company's P/E ratio is much higher than average, which should not been seen as a deterrent to start a position.

MCD has fared extremely well in recessionary periods and are seen as a "safe haven" in a slowing economy.

Intro:

In a time of economic uncertainty, the market is starting to invest in more defensive sectors. McDonald’s (MCD) and other consumer staples have seen an uptick in their stock prices, and I believe that McDonald’s could be a good hedge against the possibility of a trade war. They continue to hold their large share of the fast food market, increase dividends, and fared extremely well during the last recession.

Although the overall stock market is approaching all-time highs, there has been a rotation into recessionary stocks such as McDonald’s, Clorox, and Walmart, which are all at 52-week highs and are continuing their trend upwards. As investors weigh the uncertainties of the market, these aforementioned stocks continue to get more and more expensive but are still a prudent hide-out from a slowing economy.

Why McDonald’s?

Like I mentioned before, McDonald’s continues to have flat growth in the United States but showed .2% global growth and continues to remain a global fast food giant. They have also been able to increase their profit margins over the past few years which is because of corporate’s initiative to franchise out more stores. This tactic has allowed McDonald’s to garner a very steady and increasing stream of cash flow.

As seen above, franchising out more stores have allowed their profit margin to increase drastically and subsequently increase their free cash flow.

McDonald’s is even trading at a premium today compared to their average P/E TTM ratio, but I believe that this is because there is a shift within the stock market to ‘safer’ equities. McDonald’s trades at 27.23 times earnings compared to their average of 18.27. This may be seen as alarming multiple, but investors are willing to pay more for safety. They are even fairly competitively priced compared to other stocks in the fast food and consumer staple industry.

The only stock cheaper on a P/E basis is Clorox which is also trading at a significant premium to its historical average P/E of around 20. This shows that the market is preferring to focus on equities that are generally seen as unaffected by a recession.

Bear Case:

Now with this said, these stocks are expensive relative to were they traditionally trade. If more information comes out highlighting a strong economy and the trade war gets resolved, McDonald’s and other ‘safety’ stocks will experience a P/E contraction as investors switch their focus to more cyclical names.

With all the concerns surrounding the economy such as Trump threatening tariffs on Mexico as a political weapon and bond yields consistently heading lower, it would be foolish to assume that the market will completely ignore these concerns.

Is McDonald’s Recession Proof?

Although McDonald’s is not recession proof, it takes advantage of the secular trend of fast food restaurants. Because of this, during the Great Recession, McDonald’s fell around 17% as the rest of the S&P 500 fell over 50%. McDonald’s proceeded to gain back these losses and then gained more than 80% over the next 3 years.

While I don’t believe that the market will fall over 50% if there is no deal with China in the trade war, there could be a substantial impact on global growth and has already been seen in some sectors such as microchips. Broadcom announced that they were lowering guidance based on not being able to do business with Huawei.

With another $300 billion in tariffs, other sectors could be substantially impacted and cut U.S. growth by .5% per year. Again, the prospect of slowing growth would lead investors into safer stocks.

Dividend:

Not only is McDonald’s a safe play for a slowing economy, but it does feature a yield of 2.26%. Its nothing to write home about, but they have continually increased their dividend and their increased free cash flow should allow them to continue rewarding investors.

In the Great Recession of 2008, if you were to hold McDonald’s with a 2.26% yield, you would have faced a dividend-adjusted loss of less than 15%, only to have it almost double in the next few years.

Although I don’t think that McDonald’s has the same growth potential that it previously did, it is a fantastically run business with management focusing on generating a higher profit margin and committed to increasing dividends.

Final Trade:

To hedge against this rally, I would be purchasing shares of McDonald’s. Options are a great tool, but there is the inherent risk of losing your entire position if you were to buy calls. Even if there is a trade war resolution, McDonald’s will be able to find its way back to its current highs and offers a decent yield to lessen the burden of a price drop.

In all, McDonald’s may seem like it is expensive on a P/E basis, but investors are willing to pay a premium for safe stocks and this trend will continue if there are any increased uncertainties in the market. Their steady growth, commitment to franchise more restaurants, and how well they fared during the last recession all make McDonald’s a great hedge against potentially more tariffs and a slowing economy.

