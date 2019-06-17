Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale, Bradesco: The Market Gods Are Crazy, The Banking Paradox

The music and dancing do stop at some point

Right now, I think the market Gods have gone a bit nuts. Such nuttiness is being seen across many assets, such as the euphoria around U.S. tech companies. Or in things like American Tower Corporation (AMT) being worth 9-12x Mobile TeleSystems (MBT), on which I wrote recently.

Today, I'm bringing yet another instance of such craziness, which can obviously have investment consequences. This time, it's about banking. More specifically, it's about a Brazilian bank, compared to a couple of European banks.

The Brazilian bank is Bradesco (BBDO). Now, Bradesco is a pretty large bank, with revenues of some 20.5 billion EUR in 2018 (amounts converted to EUR for easy comparison), as well as net profits of 4.97 billion EUR. Bradesco's profitability is naturally favored by Brazil's higher interest rate environment.

The European banks are Deutsche Bank (DB) and Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY). Both are pretty large, with DB having 25.3 billion EUR in 2018 revenues, while Societe Generale had 25.2 billion EUR. When it comes to profits, though, DB is going through a restructuring and hardly showing any, but its (reaffirmed) 2019 guidance does imply a 2.4 billion EUR net profit. As for Societe Generale, it has gone beyond most of its restructuring and now carries decent profits, at 3.86 billion EUR (4.47 billion EUR adjusted) in 2018. Both DB's and Societe Generale's profitability is being achieved under a very unfavorable interest rate environment, as well as under depressed economic growth, namely on account of the EU's fiscal probity.

So, what's nuts in the comparison between these companies? Well, consider the following:

Bradesco is worth more than Deutsche Bank. Bradesco is also worth more than Societe Generale. Perhaps not much of a surprise if we ignore that Brazil is a much riskier place than Europe.

But Bradesco is also worth more than Deutsche Bank plus Societe Generale.

And then, it gets truly crazy. Bradesco is worth more than two times DB plus Societe Generale put together. This obviously means that BBDO carries nice valuation multiples (12.5x 2018 earnings, 2.2x book) while EU banks trade at extraordinarily depressed multiples (DB at 5.9x 2019 earnings guidance, 0.24x book; Societe Generale at 4.1x 2018 earnings, 0.39x book).

That's outright nuts. For sure, Bradesco is still growing while both DB and Societe Generale have trouble growing right now. For sure, Europe presently represents an aggressive market for banks since it carries zero (in fact, negative) interest rates. These rates make it hard for banks to grow their NIM (net interest margin), while overall economic sluggishness keeps a lid on fees and commissions.

But consider the following:

First, the EU interest rate environment won't last forever.

Second, the EU is massively less risky than Brazil.

Third, the Brazilian environment is the result of a lack of fiscal control, whereas the EU environment is the result of fiscal probity. Over the longer term, fiscal probity is highly desirable - it's what keeps countries away from defaults and currency crashes.

If anything, banks acting in a responsible country ought to be awarded a premium, not a discount. This is so because over time those banks and that country's economy will prove sustainable, while the opposite likely won't.

This is also so in spite of the short-term impact on economic growth, and resulting temporary pressure on banking profitability and growth. Finally, it's doubly irrational to award discounted multiples on depressed earnings, especially when this in large part results from good fiscal management (something that the market doesn't seem to recognize, even though it's very obvious from the economic aggregates).

Brazil Is A Very Risky Place

In a previous article comparing Brazil, Russia, and China, I showed just how risky Brazil presently was. Brazil's government debt is at 77.2% of GDP with it running a 7.1% of GDP fiscal deficit. And this is happening on 6% interest rates. This paints a situation that's highly unstable and unsustainable.

Moreover, consider just what a 7.1% of GDP fiscal deficit means. A fiscal deficit comes from spending exceeding fiscal revenues. Now, State spending is a component of GDP. For Brazil to control its fiscal deficit, it has to either reduce State spending (or increase taxes, to the same effect) on absolute terms or at the very least in relative terms (but this would likely take the time that Brazil doesn't have). Hence, Brazil's GDP has to be pressured lower (or at least its growth rates have to be pressured lower) to lower Brazil's fiscal deficit.

As for Europe, Europe went through this already. The euro area debt/GDP is still high but declining 85.1% of GDP (which carries very low, at times even negative, interest rates). The 2018 euro area budget deficit was a mere 0.5% of GDP, after declining steadily from 6% of GDP in 2010. Europe is often singled out for low economic growth, but nobody seems to care about the headwind that fixing fiscal imbalances puts on the economy. Europe fixed its imbalance (in the aggregate, though some trouble spots remain). The U.S. (3.8%/GDP fiscal deficit in 2018) and Brazil did not. Obviously, both Brazil and the U.S. have had some additional growth because of not doing it.

In spite of the headwind from fixing its public finances, the EU is printing 1.5% GDP growth. Brazil, in spite of the tailwind from a massive fiscal deficit, is now down to a 0.5% GDP growth rate. Brazil is highly vulnerable to an economic shock from a fiscal crisis. This could either come through a default or through currency devaluation. Either way, it makes zero sense to award a premium to Brazilian banks over European banks.

Yet, here we are. With Bradesco being worth two times the sum of Deutsche Bank plus Societe Generale.

Conclusion

Much like with AMT and MBT, the situation between BBDO and DB/Societe Generale makes no sense. Bradesco acts in a country that is exhibiting extreme fiscal risk versus the European banks acting in a zone that mostly solved its fiscal problems at the expense of lower economic growth. Now, Brazil has neither a growth nor a fiscal advantage. Yet, investors seem to think it does.

The thesis that Bolsonaro can fix things seems to ignore a simple reality: fixing things is, itself, a problem (while things are being fixed). Reducing the State's fiscal deficit provokes a very large economic headwind. A headwind Europe has faced already, but Brazil hasn't.

This reminds me how the IMF's (International Monetary Fund) typically has a bad reputation among the people in the countries where it has to intervene. The people often see its interventions in a country (usually due to current account troubles) as supposedly worse than the disease it seeks to cure. People ignore that fixing the problem has immediately undesirable but unavoidable effects. A trade or current account deficit together with reserve depletion means the country has too much income (where part of the income goes towards external demand). Obviously, fixing "too much income" involves lowering incomes. The income cuts that come as a result are not a bug - they are a feature of the solution.

The same thing applies here. For Brazil to fix its huge fiscal trouble, lots of recipients of the State's largesse will have to see their incomes be cut. That will in itself provoke a significant economic impact, as those people - worthy or not - will forcefully have to cut their consumption (and often go bad on their credits…).

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 41% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DB, SOCGEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.