Alphabet: Valuation Update

A direct comparison of Alphabet's multiples with the key blue-chips of Nasdaq characterizes the company quite positively.

Alphabet is undervalued in terms of analysis of internal growth.

1. Technical parameters

The long-term price dynamics of a public company’s stock very often follows an exponential trend. And in this respect Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) is a classic example.

The last ten years, the dynamics of Alphabet's stock price is quite qualitatively (R2=0.97) described by the exponential trend that acts as a specific average:

Now the company's stock price is below this trend by two standard deviations:

Something similar happened only in 2011 and 2012:

Technically, this indicates the critical undervaluation of Alphabet’s stock price at the moment.

The rolling monthly total price return and the rolling year total price return, both are lower than its standard deviation:

At a glance, in the context of the trend and return analysis, Alphabet's stock price looks close to extremely undervalued.

2. Growth drivers

Over the last five years, Alphabet’s EV/Revenue multiple has remained within the average range of 5.25-6.25. Now it is close to 4.5, and even with the company’s current revenue growth rate this looks too low:

Having considered the long-term relationship between Alphabet’s revenue growth rate and its EV/Revenue multiple, it should also be recognized that the current ratio of the multiple is in the “cheap” zone.

If we take Alphabet’s revenue's absolute size as a variable in the function that determines the company’s capitalization, within this model Alphabet’s current capitalization is considerably lower than its balanced value. And if we proceed from average analysts’ expectations regarding Alphabet’s revenue in Q4, the company will be undervalued by more than 25%:

Payment of fines has considerably distorted Alphabet’s profitability figures, but judging by EBITDA, some conclusions can be made.

Based on the long-term relationship between the growth rate of EBITDA and the EV/EBITDA multiple, the company’s current price is balanced:

Considering the long-term relationship between EBITDA's absolute size and the company's capitalization, Alphabet’s current price is even slightly undervalued:

So, in terms of the well-established internal relationships, Alphabet’s current price is undervalued by about 10-20%.

3. Comparable valuation

Speaking about Alphabet’s current price in terms of its revenue growth rate, one should not forget that everything is comparative. And if we compare Alphabet with other technology companies through the EV/Revenue multiple, it turns out that Alphabet is considerably cheaper than Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and PayPal (PYPL):

To a lesser extent, but Alphabet is also undervalued when compared through the EV/ EBITDA multiple:

Now let's look on forward-priced multiples.

Judging by the P/S (forward) multiple adjusted by the expected revenue annual growth rates, Alphabet’s shares are now 15% below the balanced level:

Judging by the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, Alphabet is undervalued by 7%:

I think, that the market is more inclined to evaluate companies that do not pay dividends through multiples based on revenue parameters. And therefore, I am more inclined to believe that Alphabet is now cheaper than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

Bottom line

Within the bounds of this quantitative analysis, Alphabet is seen to be undervalued by about 10-15%, which is very much for a company of this type and size. I don’t know how about advice to buy, but it’s probably too late to actively short Alphabet’s shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.