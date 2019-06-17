AT&T: A Modern Media Company

(Image source: Adexchanger)

If you have read any of my previous articles on AT&T (T), it is quite obvious I am bullish on AT&T for a variety of reasons, the most apparent reason being their vision for becoming a modern media company. Although management has been under pressure for quite some time, they have created a plan for becoming a major player in streaming and it is a plan in which I believe. For that reason, I will continue to recommend AT&T until the path moving forward becomes foggy or changes for the worse.

A Competitive Product in the Making

The success of AT&T’s media business will be largely reliant on their ability to reach a variety of customers, including satellite cable customers, streaming cable customers, and On-Demand customers. AT&T for quite some time has been able to reach the first two types of customers successfully through DirecTV and DirecTV Now. However, until the purchase of Time Warner, AT&T was not able to reach the fastest growing group: On-Demand customers. After the acquisition of Time Warner, HBO Go was AT&T’s biggest weapon in the streaming war.

That being said, it will be quite hard to compete with the much larger content libraries of Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS), leaving AT&T as a much more niche On-Demand provider. However, AT&T has worked to create a much larger, more competitive product that will contain a plethora of content allowing it to become a major player in the On-Demand streaming industry. Lastly, it should also be noted that management is executing the clearly mapped out plan they created following the acquisition of Time Warner, even having a potential release date for the streaming service as early as March.

Reduce Churn

Sadly, Game of Thrones, one of the most popular shows of the decade has come to an end. This is upsetting for many fans and it is also upsetting for AT&T investors. Without a doubt, a huge draw for AT&T’s premium content service HBO has been Game of Thrones, and without it, many customers may be inclined to not renew their subscriptions. However, HBO has other content too, including one of my favorite shows Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, but this might not be enough to keep subscribers around for long.

It is not sustainable to rely so heavily on a couple of shows as people may unsubscribe when the show ends or even unsubscribe during the months when the show is not in season. For example, some estimated that around 37% of households will cancel their HBO subscription following the end of Game of Thrones. Considering there are 130 million HBO subscribers, a loss of all 37% (48 million) would shave an estimated $2.16 billion off of revenue per quarter (loss of 48 million subscribers at $15 a month).

That being said, I am very supportive of the idea of creating a service that include current HBO content in addition to the vast library AT&T now has under its belt, including the likes of the Rick and Morty (the number one comedy for millennials), The Big Bang Theory (voted the most loved show across all ages), and even Friends (Currently, the second most watched show on Netflix). Furthermore, AT&T’s contract to lease Friends to Netflix runs out at the end of this calendar year.) Even if one show might initially draw consumers in, the vast library of contents AT&T holds will make sure consumers stick around.

Risks And Mitigants

The main problem AT&T currently faces with integrating HBO with its other content is the long-term HBO contracts with pay TV distributors. As reported on Seeking Alpha, AT&T is in a tricky spot because an HBO subscription from pay TV services costs $15. As a result, if AT&T were to make a bundle that included all the content in the original HBO package, it would be disadvantageous to market the bundle at a price lower than $15 because current subscribers to HBO would ditch their current plans for the cheaper plan, killing a large revenue stream for AT&T. However, I believe that AT&T has chosen the correct route of pricing the bundle slightly above current HBO subscription prices because it lessens the chance of those HBO subscribers from leaving, while not pricing the new bundle too astronomically high.

There is still another potential problem. A pricing of $16-$17 a month would still be more than double the price for Disney+ ($7), while also being a few dollars above Netflix’s most popular plan of $13. This puts AT&T in a position where they have to prove to consumers that their current and future content is going to be that much better than their cheaper competitors. However, given the average United States consumer subscribes to 3.4 services per month, there may be room for AT&T's bundle to find its way into the homes of many consumers worldwide.

I believe that the sheer amount of content that will be on this service will far make up for the higher price, which is still much lower than a normal cable subscription that can run you $85-$100. However, AT&T will have to properly communicate with consumers and convince them that its bundle is worth the extra cost.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that On-Demand streaming services are becoming more and more popular with the industry and is expected to reach over $70 billion by 2021, up quite nicely from about $30 billion in 2016. Given that HBO currently is in about one third of US households, while about 60% of US households currently are subscribed to a streaming service, AT&T has the potential to gain market share in the current landscape as well as grow as the overall industry continues to grow. As a result, AT&T has made it its goal to soak up as much of this market as it can. Although it might be somewhat pricey compared to its competitors, the large library of content that is suitable for a variety of ages will be more than enough to attract and retain customers for years to come.

Given AT&T's commitment to paying down debt (2.3 billion in Q1), its ability to sustainably generate free cash flow (guiding for 26 billion this year), and prospective growth through their On-Demand bundle, 5G-related projects, and Xander, AT&T provides a unique opportunity for investors to receive a large yield dividend company that has great opportunities for growth and stock appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additionally, I am currently short Netflix using options.