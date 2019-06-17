Nutanix - Misunderstanding A Miss And Some Other Observations

Was that a blow-up I saw or something lots less.

The title of this section is a riff on a popular song of the 1930's composed by Cole Porter, "At long last love." Blow-ups can come in all shapes and sizes and can mean all kinds of different things to different investors. To say that Nutanix (NTNX) has been one of the worst equities to hold this year is an understatement. It is down no less than 39% YTD and has suffered through 2 severe blow-ups. About 2 weeks ago, the company announced the company’s Q3 results, and the shares plunged for the second time, losing 19% on the Friday after the earnings release, with little signs of a bounce since that time. Indeed as I write this on a Friday morning, Nutanix shares are noticeably weak, perhaps as a sympathetic reaction to the problems expressed by Broadcom (AVGO), although the correlation between Broadcom and Nutanix is not readily apparent. But then again, it is also possible that the shares are suffering from a false news headline to the effect that the company guided down again-which it hasn't since it released its earnings. The share price implosion is a blow-up by any standards-but the question is did investors mis-interpret, did that panic, or is there something really wrong in the land of this Hyper-Converged pioneer. No prizes for guessing my answer.

I have recommended these shares for some time now-years in fact, I own them personally and for clients and have every intention of continuing to do so. On a short term basis, the shares have made a new 52 week low, and this has seemingly engendered further selling-the level of fear and uncertainty surrounding these shares has reached a frightening level.

In the wake of the conference call, and subsequent discussion on the pages of SA and elsewhere, and certainly amongst some of the subscribers to my investment blog, Ticker Target, I recently had the opportunity to speak with company management (in fact the Manager of Investor Relations) to try to get some more in-depth commentary regarding where Nutanix is and what its outlook might be. I think there is lots of mis-information in the environment and this mis-information has created an outstanding investment opportunity. No, Nutanix is not a company without issues-but the issues are certainly being addressed and the last quarter’s results were far better than may have met some eyes.

The specifics of a blow-up

I think the role of analysts in helping readers/subscribers to form an investment decision is to interpret financial statements in a nuanced and objective fashion. We can all read headlines-but headlines are really not descriptive as to what is happening within a business. Sooner or later, the details matter. The question is-what happened at Nutanix last quarter and what does that mean in terms of analyzing the company’s future.

Nutanix time on the cross really started when the company released earnings for its fiscal Q2 and acknowledged issues with its selling motion and the available resources it had in terms of pipeline creation. At that point, the shares went from $55 to $33. Subsequently, the shares recovered to a degree and reached $43 in the wake of an analyst meeting that reaffirmed strong growth targets and suggested progress was being achieved in terms of remediating both the issue of sales resources, and sales execution.

That stability didn’t last long, as the shares reacted to what was perceived as a revenue miss in terms of Q3 results. The company had forecast that revenues for the quarter were going to reach $290-$300 million; actual results showed revenues of $288 million. Billings, which most analysts focus on as an indication of the strength in the selling motion, were $346 million, below prior management guidance of $360-$370 million.

Guidance for the current quarter was for revenues in the range of $280-$310 million and for bookings in the range of $350-$380 million. These are somewhat broader ranges than is typical for company forecasts, and reflect a more than usual uncertainty regarding the quarter. The guidance was notably lower than prior published consensus analyst forecasts indicated by First Call. That guidance yielded a flock of downward analyst estimate revisions and a couple of ratings downgrades.

There are some very specific qualifications that should be considered before concluding that Nutanix “missed” and that the 18% share price reaction was warranted. There were two discrete factors that brought reported revenue results below the consensus. The first of these, and completely straight forward, is that the company had $8 million less of hardware revenues and bookings than it had forecast. This should be of no consequence to investors. Hardware revenues are pass through and have no gross margins. The company decided some time ago to exit the hardware business and to let its partners sell hardware on which its software runs. It really makes no sense, whatsoever, to consider hardware revenue of any significance in evaluating the performance of this vendor. Some of the so-called “guide-down” is a function of forecasting lower hardware revenues. This is graphically depicted in the company's slide deck which is linked here.

The other factor is the vexed issue of the transition to subscription billings. This is a vexed issue because some investors and commentators refuse to acknowledge that it is happening and that it has very specific, and basically positive consequences over the longer term for the company. Nutanix has had a variety of consumption options for its software. It is possible that some SKU's have had as many as 20 consumption options according to the CEO. These have included term licenses, portable licenses, device licenses etc. These consumption arrangements were those that were popular with users at the time they were made available.

Some time ago, the company announced its transition to subscription license arrangements and that transition has gained in velocity over the past year. The company at the time when it was seeing overwhelming demand growth for its products, did not really attempt to elucidate either the cadence or the financial impact of the transition. That was most certainly an error in judgement, but one that had nothing whatsoever to do with the operational performance of the company.

Fast forward to this most recent quarter. 65% of total bookings and 59% of total revenues are coming from subscription arrangement. These arrangements recognize revenues in accordance with ASC 606. I do not think anyone contemplated the cadence of the acceptance of subscription revenues by the user base and by new clients. The sequential growth of subscription revenues in Q3 was huge-essentially subscription revenues were replacing revenues from non-portable license arrangements. My interview with the company focused on the quantification of the impact of the transition. Essentially, the company has determined that the difference in reported revenues in Q3, as compared to revenues that would have been reported absent the transition was about $10 million.

Simply put, on an economic basis, the kind that analysts are supposed to calculate, Nutanix revenues were the equivalent of $306 million and not the $288 million actually reported. In other words, based on what the company had forecast when it provided Q3 guidance, and considering the business on an apples to apples basis, the quarter was a beat and not a miss. Is this an intellectual exercise with no relevance in the investment world? At some point, investors will be driven to look at what is actually happening in the Nutanix business, and not the picture being presented by headline. But it seems obvious that the time for such consideration hasn’t yet arrived.

What’s ailing Nutanix

When looking at Nutanix as a business, there is reality and then there is there are fears. The fears at this point are overwhelming; the reality is far from dire-at least for a company whose EV/S valuation is now less than 2.7X, an extraordinary metric for the growth potential of this business.

Nutanix has had sales execution issues. The issues are composed in part because of lower than anticipated sales productivity, because of issues with sales leadership, and because of issues with sales resources. Those issues are real and are being addressed. New customer bookings only accounted for 25% of the company’s business last quarter, and that is down from 29% in the previous year, and probably below the target for a company such as this which thrives on new customer capture.

The company has made sales management changes in the North American geo, and in turn, the new head of the geo has replaced a substantial number of regional and district managers and made other organizational changes as well. Our interlocutor suggested that most of the personal changes necessary to improve sales performance in North America have been made, and it would be reasonable to start to see improvements in that geo as the year progresses.

For some quarters, Nutanix had been below its sales force hiring plan, and that was one factor the company has cited in its weaker performance in terms of pipeline generation. This is not a figment, and indeed, the CFO had pointed out the shortfall on several conference calls as early as on the call one year ago. There was supposed to be a “full court press” in hiring to make up the shortfall back then and it didn’t happen in any visible fashion until this last quarter. Last quarter, the company made up some ground in that regard and hired 50 new quota carrying reps but inevitably it will take 6 months or more before these new hires achieve a level of productivity high enough to move the needle.

The company has made progress in generating new pipeline. Overall, as was expressed on the call, and reemphasized to me by the investment relations manager, Nutanix grew its pipeline by 40% last quarter, the highest percentage growth in more than 5 years. That said, pipeline growth is not the same as orders and revenues, and it will be some time period before the level of pipeline conversion becomes apparent. It is a hopeful, but not dispositive sign.

The company has had issues with its selling motion. Some of those clearly relate to the complexity of the different consumption models. Not all sales folks have been successful in making a transition to selling subscriptions and explaining alternative consumption models. Over time, as more of the company’s products are only available on a subscription basis, with different subscription time periods, the complexity of the offering will be ameliorated.

The company may have not closed some sales last quarter because of the multiple transitions that were underway in the company’s sales management. That is what was said on the call and reiterated to me. Company management reiterated that its bookings were disappointing, and should have been stronger. But the other side of that is that at this point the company has made the requisite changes, and presumably going forward, friction in the selling process will abate.

But I think that it easy to exaggerate the issues involved with the company’s selling processes and complexity. The company did close the largest new order in its history-a $6 million sale to one of the big 4 accounting firms which had been using a different brand of infrastructure. The company booked an “expand” deal worth $4 million with a large French hospitality business that includes a substantial suite of non HCI solutions. The company’s ACV metric grew by 69%, which is not bad for a “blown” quarter. Overall, 23% of the deals last quarter had offerings that were beyond the company’s core HCI platform.

Overall the quarter saw Nutanix close 50 deals of greater than $1 million and 8 of those were worth more than $3 million. A year ago the company had a 33% adoption rate for its hypervisor, Acropolis. That has now reached 42% and continues to increase.

The company did not fix its sales execution issues in whole last quarter-but neither were the results terribly disappointing. Part of what is ailing Nutanix relates to the care and specificity of setting expectations rather than to some material deterioration in the company’s operational performance or deterioration of its competitive positioning or final demand. I will try to address those concerns in the next two sections of the article.

The myth of Dell

If there is one single concern that investors seem to have relating to Nutanix, it is the company’s positioning vis-à-vis Dell (DELL). Dell, and its subsidiary/affiliate, VMWare (VMW) offer an alternative HCI solution-one that is not surprisingly composed of all Dell solutions and which includes the VMW hypervisor called ESXi, Dell hardware and vSphere, preconfigured in a single appliance called VxRail. A couple pf things to note-VxRail is a successor product to what is called VSPEX Blue. This is important to note for readers mainly because it muddies the statistics that Dell reports. Much of the business that VMW talks about is not net new, but a replacement of older Dell appliances with newer ones. To a certain extent, what is being reported by Dell when it talks about triple digit growth for VxRail is not the adoption of Dell HCI but the replacement of 13 prior generations of VMWare/EMC infrastructure, including infrastructure composed of non-flash memory components.

That is not to say that the combination of Dell and VMWare aren't and will not be formidable competitors in the HCI space. Michael Dell has a strong record of achievement over the years. I am old enough to remember when Round Rock, TX was barely a bump in the road north of Austin. Today it is a city with 123,00 people and the headquarters of Dell Technologies. Forbes ranks Mr. Dell as the 17th richest individual on its 400 list. Dell is a force to be reckoned with, but it is easy to exaggerate its competitive capabilities.

Indeed, when reading that VxRail had “triple digit growth” and then concluding that Dell is the 600 lb. gorilla in the space isn’t really accurate, any more than reading that Oracle’s cloud offerings are growing at some prodigious rate. Oracle is really not competing effectively with Workday (WDAY). Dell has advantages to be sure and some users like to buy preconfigured appliances from a single vendor like Dell, but Nutanix also has a fair number of substantial advantages it brings to the table and which resonate with users.

I believe, however, that many investors have a conception that Dell is now focused on the hyper-converged space and that this means that Nutanix will be unable to reach its objectives. I believe that as an investment, Nutanix suffers substantially because of this perception, and that in the wake of the two quarterly “misses” that Nutanix has sustained, a substantial belief has arisen to the effect that Nutanix’s losses have come at the hands of Dell.

I do not want to suggest that I am some authority on evaluating products in the IT space. As the saying goes, I know enough to be dangerous-and not more than that. For readers who want to look at the 3rd party evaluations of Nutanix and Dell, I have linked the Gartner survey here. Other surveys are linked here.

Perhaps a better way of understanding the competition is a blog that Nutanix has published called “Say Goodbye to the vTax.” Yes, it is a commercial-the author obviously works for Nutanix. One thing readers will see, if they click the link is that essentially all of Nutanix wins are either replacements of VMware or bake-offs against VMware. Most VxRail wins are simply upgrades from one generation of EMC hardware/software to the current generation. Another aspect of the Nutanix advantage is ease of use and simplicity. Is that true-well the references cited say it is and I am not about to argue. Another conspicuous advantage is that of Total Cost of Ownership-Nutanix can look higher priced until all of the add-ons and “true-ups” one pays with Dell are considered. Another advantage is the arising Nutanix ecosystem which has solutions that are beyond HCI infrastructure. But finally there are those users who are anxious to avoid lock-ins, and anxious to avoid single vendor architectures.

As I said at the outset of this article, it is based on my interview with company management. I would not expect any company to acknowledge that they are losing market share or do not have a more functional solution when compared to their competitors. But I think that quite a bit that has been written about Nutanix and its competition with VxRail is simply ill-informed and reaches unlikely conclusions.

In April, HPE (HPE) and Nutanix decided to develop a partnership to offer Hyper-converged infrastructure. What is interesting, particularly, about that is that 18 months ago, Hewlett had bought a significant competitor in the space, SimpliVity. I have linked to a couple of press releases regarding the partnership. Again, they are press releases and subject to hyperbole and inaccuracy, but the fact is that the partnership has been driven because HPE customers wanted the opportunity to use Nutanix software. I think that is a pretty solid bit of evidence that users consider the Nutanix software offering and its hypervisor something that is something they want to acquire. (The Nutanix hypervisor is actually free.). It is possible that this combination which includes 2 HPE consumption models-both the GreenLake managed service and a prepackaged appliance, might, over time, yield a 10% customer for Nutanix.

For what it is worth, I expect that looking at the landscape of HCI on a holistic basis, Nutanix has been and continues to gain market share. It has advantages of functionality, simplicity, TCO and multiplicity of choice that are hard to duplicate by a large incumbent. Once the company develops a comprehensive set of appropriate sales practices and backs those practices with appropriate resources, the competitive advantages of Nutanix will become apparent.

I want to close this segment by commenting on an announcement made by Nutanix during its conference call that is related to competition, but not related to Dell. The company has previewed what it calls Xi Clusters. Xi Clusters will deliver the Nutanix infrastructure directly on AWS EC2 bare metal instance. From time to time some analysts write about the world going to the cloud and the trend to cloud eating into demand for use of HCI infrastructure. There is little doubt that one of the killer use cases these days is the lift and shift of legacy applications to the cloud. This offering (Xi Clusters) is indeed designed to facilitate that kind of movement-but with Nutanix. It is a one-click way of moving on-prem apps to a public cloud data center and should be a significant demand driver for Nutanix. I have linked to the announcement here for those interested in more details.

Issues of Demand

I am not going to try to write some treatise concerning the demand pattern for IT hardware. Again, others have taken surveys, and engaged consultants. But the fact is that most of the available data suggest that HCI demand continues to grow rapidly, and the reason for that is that it is essentially replacing the prior standard of converged infrastructure. Maybe the percentage growth in demand would be greater if there were a better environment regarding IT hardware spending. But basically, as users decide to modernize their infrastructure, they modernize it with HCI and that is the growth story. The largest win of Nutanix last quarter was just such an instance where the Big 4 accounting user decided to replace its legacy infrastructure with HCI.

Overall, last quarter 75% of Nutanix sales were to existing customers who were expanding their usage of Nutanix within their organization. Most of that is the expansion of Nutanix HCI solutions outside of its initial deployment to other divisions and departments, and is really not terribly correlated with the demand growth for IT hardware.

Like most analysts, I have seen some surveys that reflect some slowdown in overall IT demand that has suggested a 1H slowdown followed by a recovery in 2H and more so in 2020. I think it is a mistake to try to conflate high level cyclical trends with the specific performance of Nutanix, or some of the other smaller IT vendors who are more dependent on market share changes, than on some other metric in terms of their growth. I do think that last year was a year in which market conditions were a tailwind. That tailwind is no longer there, but I think it is an error to try to correlate current IT demand trends with some of the past cyclical trends in the space, and try to forecast the results of Nutanix correlated to what might be considered an IT hardware demand proxy. This just isn’t the same as constructing a scenario of Cloud Titan capex and correlating that to Arista (ANET) revenue growth.

The latest market share statistics come from IDC. They are to be sure a lagging indicator. But they show a 57% growth in the market, with essentially Nutanix keeping pace in terms of market share based on just sales of HCI software. I am not going to try to debate how market share is, or ought to be measured and I am not sure that even the people who put together the IDC survey would really be in a position to try to compare apples to apples. But the least that can be said with regard to end demand for HCI systems is that it continues at very rapid rates, with no real signs of a cyclical slowdown.

What is happening in gross terms is that the market for converged systems is growing by 15% and within that overall statistic, the market for hyperconverged systems is growing at 57% and has reached about $2 billion/quarter. Dell is involved in both converged and hyperconverged while Nutanix is just involved in hyperconverged segment. Much of Dell’s growth in hyperconverged is a function of migration; none of the growth of Nutanix is a function migration as it has no converged systems installed base to migrate.

The latest 3rd party surveys on the HCI market show the CAGR to be a blistering 38%. This study was published at the end of April. The report is worth reading as it makes the case that the HCI solution can be an alternative to public cloud deployment. Given that Nutanix now has a foot in both camps so to speak, it suggests one reason why its growth ought to resume at a robust pace once the impact of the transitions is past and the sales execution paradigm becomes stable.

The issue of Nutanix and its profitability

Since Nutanix cut its guidance in the call at the end of May, and even before then, much has been published about the company’s opex spending in the midst of what is perceived as its revenue drought. Is that justified? Does the management of this company have a plan to reach profitability?

First of all, one of the things that happens in the midst of a transition to subscription revenue, is that expenses as reported, essentially remain constant, while reported revenues decline. This is not a phenomenon unique to Nutanix, but is consistent for all companies that have made the transition. Indeed, because of the adoption of ASC 606, this has become a slightly lesser factor in terms of reported results than heretofore.

But more basic, I think, is the fact that far from spending too much is that Nutanix has not optimized its sales resources to take advantage of the HCI opportunity. Yes, over time, it would be reasonable to expect that the company to improve its sales efficiency. But it has underspent that metric for some period of time, and that has been a factor in its current revenue performance. One can either believe or disbelieve the latest HCI growth forecast cited above. But if it is right, or even partially right, it would be very dysfunctional for this company to attempt to under-invest in lead generation and overall salesforce infrastructure.

Last quarter, the company’s opex was $416 million on a GAAP basis, or $329 million on a non-GAAP basis. That is up substantially from opex of $276 on a GAAP basis in Q3-2018, or $237 million on a non-GAAP basis. On a sequential basis, which is perhaps the clearest comparison, operating expense rose by 14% sequentially. But it should be noted that the company has forecast that opex will grow by just 4% sequentially, and most of that is a function of the additional sales headcount that was just added, and the effects of Q4 seasonality on overall spending.

This company, at various times in the recent past, has shown a great deal of expense discipline, and indeed perhaps too much expense discipline to optimize its growth and land and expand strategy. The company continues to introduce technology at a breathtaking pace-and that is not hyperbole. I am not going to recapitulate all of the new products and services the company is launching or has recently launched. No doubt, not all of those services will achieve marketplace acceptance. But some of the newer products are seeing substantial uptake. As noted earlier, one of the larger deals cited on the conference call this quarter called out a $4 million term based subscription booking for services outside the core HCI platform.

Over the past years, I have had the opportunity to speak with the company CFO on a couple of occasions. The fact is, that like many CFO’s in the IT space, he is well versed in balancing growth and spending, and I have no reason to believe that this discipline has been lost in the past few quarters. In many quarters, the conference call transcript has indicated that the company has not spent its expense budget-sometimes based on hiring issues, and sometimes based on prudence in the wake of sales execution issues. The company has already put on the expense brakes and it is likely that the jaws of the scissors will relax in coming quarters.

The company reported an operating cash burn last quarter of about $36.5 million, reversing the level of cash generation of $38.5 million in the preceding quarter and $13.3 million the preceding year. Essentially all of the negative variance both sequentially and year on year can be related to rise in subscription billings which as mentioned defer billings as compared to non-portable licenses and the rise of SaaS revenues. Overall, the 69% year over year growth in ACV as compared to the 55% growth in deferred revenues is an indication of the pressures on cash flow from the development of SaaS and subscription bookings. ACV continued to grow at consistent rates in Q3 and should suggest that the company’s longer term profitability has not been really compromised.

Wrapping Up

An investment in Nutanix shares has been one of the poorest choices to have made so far in 2019. I am painfully aware of just how difficult it has been to hold the shares, let alone buy them. The shares seem star-crossed, at least in part, with valuations having fallen prey to everything from real concerns about sales execution and sales resources, to ignorance regarding the issue of a transition to a subscription revenue model and finally (at least on Friday June 14th) to a spurious headline about the company reducing its outlook. It would be comic relief, if it weren’t so painful to live through.

Nutanix shares are not likely to take off and soar in the short term. No one who reads this should expect that. The company has not communicated effectively with investors-it still isn’t really providing all of the metrics such as an ACV forecast that other companies in transition have been able to provide. The other side of that is of course the valuation. At this writing, the shares are priced at 2.7X EV/S, a metric at the same level as Commvault (CVLT) and well below the level of VMWare. Growth without profitability and cash flow generations is useless-but equally true is that a company building a base of unbilled backlog is substantially understating its economic well-being.

I do not make a habit of either catching falling knives or making excuses for failing businesses. And I would be the last to suggest that Nutanix hasn’t made its share of unforced errors. But it is sill a leader, if not the leader in one of the most significant transformative technologies to come along in recent years. And its vision and execution beyond the hyper-converged space is substantive and is likely to produce sustained revenue growth for years to come.

A year ago this time, Nutanix was judged as being incapable of doing wrong and now it is judged incapable of correcting its ills. As is typical in these situations, the conventional wisdom has gotten out of hand, I believe. One thing to note is that with the array of technologies the company has brought to the market, its value to potential acquisitors has gotten greater. Of course I have no idea if lightening will strike-but there is a lengthy list of businesses who could create substantial revenue and cost synergies with these assets.

As bad as Nutanix shares have performed over the past 12 months and since the start of the year, the opportunity for the coming quarters has gotten greater. The management team does need to execute and there are those who believe that its management is more focused on products than growth and profitability and sales execution. I can’t prove just how this movie turns out, but at this valuation, my bet would be that management will be able to do well for its shareholders going forward and that the recent past will not be prologue to additional disappointments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.