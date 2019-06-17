Beazer Homes USA: Selloff Is A Good Buying Opportunity

Investment Thesis

Beazer Homes USA, Inc (BZH) is an attractive investment after a recent overdone sell-off. The firm is buying back shares at these low levels, reducing debt and there are favourable industry catalysts. These catalysts collectively should lead to the company trading where it was before conservatively, with 30-40% price appreciation from current levels.

Catalysts

Share Repurchases

BZH has recognised that their shares are undervalued and has begun buying back their shares. A $50 million share buyback was announced, with $24 bought back to date, representing 2.2 million shares and 6% of the company. There is still 8.6% of the company to buy at current levels. This shows how the recent sell-off in BZH offers the opportunity to buy back shares at an even cheaper price. We believe that the share repurchases while the company is undervalued will increase investors EPS moving forward and lead to a higher share price.

Debt Reduction

BZH is working hard on its capital structure, to reduce the level of debt that it has on its balance sheet. In the quarter $5 million of outstanding 2023 and 2025 senior notes were bought back. $500 million has been bought back in the past 11 years and since 2015 net debt/adjusted EBITDA has declined to 6.2x. BZH is working on making this an even healthier figure ‘through the monetisation of previously non-earning capital and further reducing debt.’ We believe this focus on reduction of debt makes BZH a safer investment and more attractive for investors, which will lead to an expansion of the multiple it trades at.

California Assets Impairment

There was a recent $107 million impairment on Californian assets after tax. This caused BZH to fall from $14 to $10. We believe this 28.5% fall is completely overdone and provides an even better entry point for investors. These impairments assets were land for future development, which there is no remaining in California now. The 2nd category of impairments were assets now to be sold instead of developed. These assets from an accounting standpoint are now shown at their realizable value. This will in fact lead to more cash-flow at a quicker pace for shareholders in the short term. The lower cost basis going forward will also mean better gross margins, leading to a better EBITDA and EPS going forward.

Bullish Industry

There are favorable conditions in the house-builder industry at the moment. Mortgage rates are currently near two year lows, below 4%, which is favourable for buyers. Furthermore, house sales trends in California have shifted from a ‘double-digital decline in 2019 to positive in April.’ This is positive for BZH which has 14.5% of its lots in California. This is significant and a future catalyst for earnings. BZH itself reported that there was significant sales strength in April and orders this year are expected to be up by 5%-10%. We believe this will be positive for earnings and EPS and will lead to a higher share price.

Valuation

Analysts expect BZH to earn a loss of -2.1 due to the impairment in 2019 with $1.51 in 2020. This represents a very low Forward P/E of 6.61. The homebuilder industry itself is oversold trading at a Forward P/E of 9.24. If we apply this conservative multiple to BZH we get price appreciation of 40% from current levels. This implies the stock going back to its level before the Californian Impairment announcement of $14. BZH has continued to test the $13 from a technical analysis perspective and we believe this will offer a quick 30% return within 6-12 months.

Risks

BZH is in a cyclical industry and as almost all customers require mortgages, its profitability is tied to interest rates. If interest rates were to go up BZH could be affected, although as highlighted they are currently at a 2-year low. BZH relies on the ability to acquire lots and undeveloped land at reasonable prices to earn investment returns on. If the ability to do this was hindered going forward then the company’s earnings would be affected. Also, as highlighted with the recent Californian assets impairments, if the value of the land or lots goes down considerably there is the potential for impairment risk - although instances like that happening are rare.

Conclusion

BZH has a Forward P/E of 6.62 which makes the company a bargain and attractive investment for a value investor. It requires a patient investor to overlook short term headwinds in the form of the California Assets Impairment. The company has bullish industry headwinds, share repurchases and a better capital structure as favourable catalysts as you wait on your investment. We see 30-40% investment returns that will out-perform the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.