An In-Depth Look At Jounce Therapeutics

Today, we look at a small, early-stage development firm trying to use the body's immune system to attack tumors.

Company Overview:

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) IPO'd in 2017 and is a Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics aimed at treating cancer by mobilizing one's immune system to attack tumors. The company's development strategy is to target a specific mechanism that matches the composition of the immune system within the patient's tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline is comprised of early-stage assets with the most developed product candidate being Vopratelimab, which is a monoclonal antibody that targets the Inducible T cell Co-stimulator, abbreviated as ICOS. Jounce Therapeutics has a market capitalization of $150 million and trades for around $4.50 a share.

Pipeline:

Collaboration with Celgene:

On July 19, 2016, the company entered into a major strategic collaboration with Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) to develop next-generation immune-oncology therapies for patients with cancer. Jounce received $225 million in an upfront payment, $36 million in equity investment, and the opportunity for an additional $2.3 billion in milestone payments across the programs included in the collaboration. Celgene received options to jointly develop and bring to market Jounce's lead product candidate Vopratelimab and other immunotherapies targeting B cells, T regulatory cells, and tumor-associated macrophages. In regards to Vopratelimab, Jounce retained 60% of U.S. derived profits with Celgene receiving the remaining 40%. Additionally, Celgene has exclusive rights to the drug ex-U.S. with Jounce able to participate in overseas profitability via royalty payments.

Vopratelimab:

Vopratelimab is a monoclonal antibody that targets the Inducible T cell Co-stimulator. ICOS is a protein on the surface of particular T cells that the company believes can stimulate an immune response against a patient's cancer. The drug is based on research that showed that elevated expression of ICOS correlated with positive clinical outcomes and data that showed providing an agonist signal through ICOS lead to anti-tumor activity in vivo. The drug is being developed to treat solid tumors as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies.

The drug is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial called the ICONIC trial. The ICONIC trial is an adaptive, open-label, dose escalation, and expansion clinical study of Vopratelimab as a monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab, ipilimumab, and pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors. Back in April, the company reported new clinical data on Vopratelimab at the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. Highlights included data that showed improved progression-free survival and better overall survival observed in patients treated with Vopratelimab who have the emergence of ICOS hi CD4 T cells compared to patients with ICOS lo CD4 T cells, and ICOS hi CD4 T cells demonstrated distinct, activated T effector cell characteristics.

Based on the data presented at AACR, the company plans to initiate additional Phase 2 trials focusing on settings in which ICOS hi CD4 T effector cells exist or emerge and are primed to respond to Vopratelimab. The first study will focus on Vopratelimab in combination with ipilimumab in PD-1 inhibitor-experienced patients in two tumor types, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer. Next, Jounce expects to initiate a clinical trial of Vopratelimab in combination with ipilimumab in PD-1 inhibitor-naive patients with bladder cancer and a separate predictive biomarker study. The company expects to report preliminary efficacy data sometime in 2020.

JTX-4014:

JTX-4014 is a well-characterized fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody designed to block binding to PD-L1 and PD-L2. Jounce is developing JTX-4014 for potential use in combination with its pipeline of future product candidates. JTX-4014 is currently in a Phase 1 trial. In January, the company announced that it has completed enrollment of the first cohort of the trial. Jounce is on schedule to complete enrollment, assess safety, and select the proper dose for a Phase 2 trial in 2019.

JTX-8064:

JTX-8064 is an anti-Leukocyte Immunoglobulin-Like Receptor B2 (LILRB2) antibody. It is the first therapeutic to emerge from Jounce's Translational Science Platform efforts that focus on tumor-associated macrophages. Pre-clinical data was presented at AACR back in April. Highlights include: when LILRB2 binds to its ligands, it maintains macrophages in an immune-suppressive state; when JTX-8064 blocks ligand binding to LILRB2, it causes an immune activating state in macrophages that possibly leads to the enhancement of an anti-tumor immune response; and inhibiting LILRB2 prompts pro-inflammatory cytokine secretion and a unique transcriptional profile suggestive of a shift in human macrophages to an immune stimulatory state.

Looking ahead, the company is on track to file an IND and launch a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2019.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2019, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of roughly $170 million compared to approximately $195 million as of December 31, 2018. Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $17.2 million compared to $18.1 million in Q1 of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $7.1 million compared to $6.8 million in Q1 of the prior year. Overall, the company had a net loss of $12.3 million in Q1 compared to $13 million in Q1 of 2018. Looking ahead, the company is projecting operating expense and capital expenditures to be between $80 million and $95 million for the full-year 2019. Furthermore, the company will record roughly $50 million to $60 million in non-cash revenue in the year from the recognition of the upfront payment received from Celgene in 2016.

Analyst coverage is negative on Jounce so far in 2019. Over the past two months, the company has seen its first analyst firm activity of the year. JPMorgan has reiterated its Hold rating, Cowen & Co. maintained its Sell rating, and H.C. Wainwright reissued its Buy rating and $13 price target right after Q1 results came out on May 8th.

Verdict:

Jounce Therapeutics is an interesting small-cap concern with multiple 'shots on goal'. The company is well-funded, has some potential upcoming catalysts, and an important collaboration with biotech stalwart Celgene. That said, the stock has done little but destroys shareholder value since coming public and the view on the analyst community is negative. More importantly, Jounce is years away from any potential commercialization. We may revisit this name when/if it gets to late-stage development, but we are passing on any investment recommendation on Jounce Therapeutics for now.

