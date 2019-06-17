Ford Sales Slump In May But Higher Transaction Prices And Low Valuation Provide Upside

While cash is expected to tighten due to restructuring costs, management is committed to the dividend, and the changes will better position the company for the long term.

This mix is driving bottom-line growth as first-quarter 2019 earnings surpassed estimates. The beat is credited to Ford having the right product mix for current consumer sentiment outweighing the headwinds.

Despite the year-over-year volume drop, Ford is selling the right sales mix as the F-Series outsold its nearest competitor by nearly 95K vehicles in the 1st quarter of 2019.

Investment Thesis

Ford (NYSE:F) posted better-than-expected quarterly profit in the first quarter of 2019 despite declining sales. This trend continued in May with U.S. sales dropping an estimated 4.7% year-over-year. Ford wasn’t the only major automaker posting a decrease, with the industry slumping in terms of quantity. Despite this decrease, consumer preference continues to shift to larger automobiles due to lower gas prices and trends. The escalating trade war with China is bringing down the industry’s stock valuation; however, there remains optimism over a resolution.

Within the earnings beat in the first quarter, management is putting restructuring plans in place, which is expected to make cash flow tight over the next few years; however, I believe management is committed to paying the current dividend, and the short-term pains during the restructuring will be worth the changes made to the organization, which are starting to prove fruitful. With a near 6% forward dividend yield, and strengthening core business, I continue to recommend Ford as a buy for the value buy-and-hold investor.

Monthly Sales Data

In May 2019, Ford’s U.S. sales were estimated to have fallen 4.1% to 196K units per Autoweek.com. This metric was below the first quarter 2019 sales drop of 1.6% (compared to last year’s first quarter). In the first quarter, the decrease was fueled by a 23.7% decrease in car sales as consumers continue to transition to larger vehicles. This trend continued in May as car sales were down 24% while truck deliveries increased 1.5%.

The U.S. industry is continuing to see the slow start to the year following up a Q1 drop of 3.2% followed by 2.3% and 0.3% declines in April and May. The decrease in sales is being attributed to higher interest rates and rising new-vehicle prices as the industry is no longer seeing the benefits of 2018’s tax cut and the overall economy is slowing. The seasonally-adjusted annualized rate of sales in May was 17.4 million, which is bucking the trend that U.S. sales will drop below 17 million new vehicles sold for the first time since 2014, with analysts forecasting in the 16.8 million range.

Among the automakers posting year-over-year decreases in May are General Motors (GM), Honda (HMC), and Mazda to lead the overall weakness. On the other side, Fiat (FCAU), Toyota (TM), Volkswagen, Nissan (OTCPK:OTCPK:NSANY), Subaru (OTCPK:OTCPK:FUJHY), and Hyundai (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:HYMTF) all posted gains during the month. Despite the drop in volume, the automakers are still expecting a profitable 2019 due to the ongoing consumer sentiment shift to higher margin vehicles. The automakers are benefiting from this shift to crossovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks as consumers are abandoning passenger cars, which works favorably for Ford, which relies heavily on the success of its F-Series pickup truck. Passenger cars are falling fast and now only make up approximately 30% of new car sales, which is well below prior averages where cars once made up over half (43% in 2015). This trend is expected to continue in 2019 where 1 in 2 vehicles sold will be SUVs or crossovers. With this trend, the volume is clearly going to suffer, but it’s allowing automakers to take advantage of the higher gross margin vehicles and pad their bottom lines.

For the industry, the estimated average transaction price was up to $37.185 in May which was the highest level in 2019 and represents a 3.7% or $1,320 increase from last May. Ford has been able to increase its average transaction price led by the F-Series. Ford’s F-Series ended the 1st quarter with an average transaction price of $47,454 as customers are opting for higher trim and more technology embedded. Furthermore, F-Series incentive spending in the first quarter was lowest among all major full-size pickups. With this increase in transaction price and the increase in the borrowing rate, it’s clear why volume is dropping for the automakers. Interest rates have hit their highest level in 10-years with the average rate being charged of 6.3%. These two metrics are increasing the monthly payment for consumers, which is preventing them from being able to afford new vehicles.

For Ford, see the below chart showing the monthly U.S. sales for the trailing 13 months. It’s clear that the trend in sales has been downward.

Source: Image created by author with data from monthly Ford press releases on the company's website, Bloomberg, and AutoNews reports since the company stopped reporting monthly results.

In the full year 2018, Ford’s Car segment saw an -18.4% decrease from 2017. The segment is off to an even slower pace to start 2019 with 1st quarter sales decreasing 23.7%. On the other hand, larger vehicles such as SUVs and trucks saw increases of 0.5% and 1.4% in 2018 versus increases of 5% and 4.1% to start 2019. In total, the quantity was down 3.5% in 2018 vs. only down 1.6% in the first quarter. Despite this decrease in quantity, the company was still able to increase revenue by 2% in 2018; however, in the first quarter of 2019, the company saw nearly 4% from the first quarter of 2018. Despite the revenue reduction in the first quarter of 2019, the company was able to grow adjusted EPS. The trend toward larger vehicles is a favorable shift for Ford largely due to the success of the F-150 and SUV segment which has helped drive Ford’s transaction price higher. It shows that the company has the right mix of cars to take advantage of the consumer shift to larger vehicles.

Ford's success is coming as a result of the success of the F-Series, Expedition, EcoSport, and Lincoln Navigator. Full-year F-Series sales were up 1.4% in 2018 with just over 909K trucks sold. Ford is hoping to improve on this number in 2019; however, F-Series sales totaled 215K in the first quarter which was only a 0.2% increase from 1st quarter of 2018. The F-Series continues to be America’s bestselling pickup with a leadership position of nearly 95K pickups. In addition to quantity, transaction prices are running at record levels. This is largely due to customers moving away from the base model and selecting crew cabs and higher-trimmed vehicles. Other large vehicle brands are taking advantage of the shift, including the Navigator, Expedition, and EcoSport, which provide Ford with competitive SUV options that are driving sales numbers and profitability.

See the below chart showing the monthly U.S. sales fluctuations for Ford compared to the same month a year ago. Ford has spent 9 of the past 13 months with volume declining from the same month a year ago as consumers move to more expensive vehicles.

Source: Image created by author with data from monthly Ford press releases on the company's website and Bloomberg reports.

Financials

When Ford reported first quarter 2019 earnings, revenue of $40.3 billion missed estimates slightly, while Non-GAAP earnings per share and GAAP earnings per share of 44 cents and 29 cents both surpassed estimates. As seen by the monthly results, the company was able to surpass earnings expectations in the quarter as a result of the sales mix. This was primarily seen in North America where consumers are buying higher margin vehicles and high-end trim levels. The stock jumped as these results were posted despite Ford’s global restructuring resulting in one-time charges. All things considered, this was a great start to 2019 and the turnaround. Ford expects to continue to be able to build on the progress for the full year.

While North America is strong, management acknowledged struggles in China and South America. In Asia, the company is focusing on improving local management, cost reductions, and localizing more product in China. Additionally, the company is refreshing 60% of its lineup over the next year in efforts to turn around the business segment. Similar to the U.S., the company is going to allocate resources to this product while focusing on cost reductions. The turnarounds in these regions are key for Ford to unlock shareholder value, as both regions posted deterioration in 2018.

Looking Forward

While Ford posted better than expected profitability in the first quarter of 2019, the company is positioned to improve these for the full year as restructuring costs reduce. This will be done by continuing to sell higher-margin vehicles (F-Series trucks, Explorer, Edge, and Expedition) and adding to the average transaction price while cutting costs. Ford has been able to improve on the average transaction price. Based on first quarter transaction date, it appears Ford has been able to do this as Truck and SUV sales were up 4.1% and 5%, respectively, from a year ago. With the industry average transaction price driving higher in May, I expect this trend to continue for Ford when 2nd quarter earnings are released.

It's only going to get more difficult, as the industry is expecting to face pressure in the fourth quarter of 2018 and beyond. The pressure is a result of increasing interest rates, less built-up demand, and an abundance of used vehicles on the market. This means the pie is likely to get smaller in the U.S. market, which could erode not only Ford's sales but also its impressive transaction gains as competitors utilize higher incentives to attract business. Given the company's ability to sell SUVs and trucks, I think it is in a good position to compete in a tightening marketplace, but it must make strides in other markets to grow value.

In response to the consumer sentiment toward large vehicles, Ford has announced that it would discontinue the Fusion, Taurus, and Fiesta cars within the next few years. Ford wasn't the only automaker to respond this way, with General Motors planning to reduce production on the Cruze compact car and considering stopping production on the Impala and Sonic sedans. As we saw with the Great Recession, consumer sentiment can shift at any moment, and with rising fuel prices, Ford shouldn't completely abandon fuel-efficient cars from its portfolio. However, with SUVs and trucks becoming more fuel-efficient, this hopefully won't be an issue.

Additionally, Ford announced a partnership with Rivian with a $550 million equity investment. Rivian is an electric truck startup that has already developed two clean-sheet vehicles. The investment will allow Ford and Rivian to work together in developing an all-new, next-generation battery electric vehicle to add to Ford.

As evidenced by the earnings release, Ford, as well as other domestic auto manufacturers, are seeing uncertainty around tariffs. While Ford and other auto manufacturers were able to avoid potential tariffs with Mexico, there is still uncertainty with China. With the U.S. charging tariffs on certain Chinese imported goods, China is threatening to raise tariffs on certain goods imported from the U.S. Given Ford’s exposure in both countries, they have a lot to lose in a trade war. Despite the escalating trade war, Ford is moving along with plans to build Lincolns in China given the popularity of the vehicle in the country. While the cost of an escalating trade war in China would be very costly to Ford, there is ongoing optimism that a trade deal will be reached in the short-term.

Valuation

After a sluggish month, the stock increased in value to approximately $9.98 per share, down slightly from $10.30 a month earlier as a result of the earnings release. At this level, the Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E) of approximately 7.6 appears to be slightly fairly valued compared with other key competitors including GM at 5.5 and Toyota at 9.3. However, it makes sense that Ford would be at a slightly higher PE valuation than other automaker competitors given their product offering in the current environment and the industry is trading at a large discount compared to the S&P 500.

In recent months, there has been concern regarding the company’s dividend. Despite this, I still don’t see this impacting the sacred dividend. In 2018, the company paid out dividends of nearly $3 billion (up from $2.6 billion in 2017), while it generated nearly $15 billion in operating cash (down from $18 billion in 2017). Additionally, it had nearly $17 billion cash (down from nearly $19 billion in 2017) to continue funding the dividend, capital investments, and restructuring costs. Management has discussed the dividend during the previous 3 earnings calls to provide additional comfort to investors.

In the second quarter of 2018:

It's important to highlight that we believe we can fund these cash effects without impinging on our other capital outlays including investments for growth and our regular dividend. You'll note that all of the metrics for the quarter were lower than a year ago. These declines were primarily driven by a lower volume of high margin products in our North America business due to production disruptions caused by Meridian, along with performance issues in our China operations.

In the third quarter of 2018:

And we want to emphasize that we don't know how we've lost control of the way that's been projected, but we've been consistent saying that we plan to pay the regular dividend in this five-year plan.

In the fourth quarter of 2018:

We expect to be able to fund all of our business needs, including the regular dividend but we have to prove that.

Ford recently declared a $0.15/share dividend which was in line with the previous dividend. This represents a 5.8% forward yield and is showing management’s commitment to the dividend. While there wasn’t anything specific in the earnings call, management did reaffirm that distributions will total $2.6 billion in 2019; therefore, I don’t expect a change in the payout.

Conclusion

While sales volume has been decreasing, the company has been able to trickle profits to the bottom line despite ongoing restructuring efforts. Given the positive results in the first quarter and the stock’s response, I believe the turnaround is underway. Ford is selling fewer vehicles, but it's selling higher margin vehicles, which are driving profits and revenue despite increasing costs. Given profit growth opportunities plus the company's forward dividend yield of near 6%, I believe the stock is attractive at current prices. While domestic auto sales are expected to decrease before settling, Ford is perfectly positioned to continue pushing higher profit margin vehicles with its larger vehicle offering, including the F-Series, Edge, Flex, and Explorer.

Additionally, it is focusing on China, autonomous vehicle-driving technology, and electric options. I'm excited about the company's future, and I recommend owning the stock with a long-term view. With consumers purchasing more expensive vehicles, it will allow the company to report a stronger top-line and bottom-line growth going forward.

Furthermore, I believe Ford has a strong product mix to take advantage of the growing market and will pay investors a near 6% forward dividend yield to own the stock. Company management is committed to paying the current dividend, and Ford should be able to generate the cash flow from operations to continue funding it.

While I do expect some short-term pressure as the company restructures to become a leaner company, in addition to headwinds from the trade war with China, I think it will come out in better shape on the other side. However, I will continue to monitor how sales are performing in Asia along with the cash position; with that said, the success in the U.S. makes this stock a stable value investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.