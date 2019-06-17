MiMedx: Upside Catalyst Is Right Around The Corner

MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTC:MDXG) has its first annual meeting since the company's internal investigation started ~16 months ago coming up, which could propel the stock to new highs. Former CEO Parker "Pete" Petit's bid to regain a board spot will be the feature of the meeting as he tries to muscle in against current management's recommendations. With a new auditor firmly established in MiMedx, an update on the release of financials over the back half of 2019 might be in order along with perhaps a possible timeline for getting the company relisted on the Nasdaq. The company's recent cash raise should fully ease investor cash concerns as it reinvigorates its promising pipeline of candidates even as recent filings still point to a nicely profitable company.

MiMedx's first annual shareholder meeting in years will feature a standoff between current board members allied with Prescience Point Capital Management LLC against Petit's group of self-nominated candidates, including himself and two others. Petit's group consists of himself, David Furstenberg, and Shawn George who collectively own about ~4.3% of the company's common stock, making them a large enough ownership group to legitimately seek a board seat or two.

MiMedx is in favor of promoting nominees CEO Timothy Wright, Todd Newton, and Prescience nominee Sarepta Therapeutics' (SRPT) Chairman M. Kathleen Behrens Wilsey, Ph.D. to chair the MiMedx board. All together, Prescience and its nominees own over ~9.98% of the company, giving them the upper hand against the Petit group at this time. Independent proxy advisory firms have also tossed in their recommendations with the MiMedx slate of nominees, making it potentially even more difficult for the Petit group to win shareholder votes.

I would expect MiMedx's heavy promotion of voting for its slate of nominees, including a very detailed shareholder presentation in June, to be enough to get the votes it needs to deny the Petit group its board seat ambitions. A denial of the Petit group could create immediate shareholder value for investors as the report of his group's self-nomination sent MiMedx shares down 12% in response. The voting results could easily swing shares of MiMedx 10%+ up or down depending on the results. This could get MiMedx stock back up and over new highs for the year as it has had a nice pullback since its most recent upward surge, or bring it back down to the levels it was at earlier in the year before its breakout.

Data by YCharts

While the voting results should be the main headline of the annual meeting, other details very important to investors should also be a part of the day. These include getting an update on the release of past financials over the back half of 2019 as the company's new accounting firm BDO has had time to get acquainted with the situation and has started work on the restatements. Some information regarding whether the company plans to release financial results all at once or when they are completed would be very helpful for shareholders who had to wait 15 months for just the internal investigation to conclude. Finally, an approximate goal for getting the company relisted on the Nasdaq would be a great catalyst to know about as delisting caused a 23% knee-jerk drop in share price when it happened.

For investors worried about cash concerns after 15 months of an internal investigation along with no official company earnings results, MiMedx shored up its financial position with a recent $75 million debt financing deal. The key here is that the capital raise was non-dilutive to current shareholders, and the debt deal will not overburden the company as it previously had no long-term debt on its books. While the interest rate is a little high, this should not be surprising, considering the position MiMedx has put itself into over the past two years. This capital infusion could help MiMedx accelerate its pipeline advancement again after the company extended the timeline for its BLAs during its internal investigation. A brand-new updated timeline for U.S. marketing and commercialization activities going forward could spark a lot of renewed interest in the stock as it continues to regain investor confidence.

Even after 15 months of self-destruction by its own initiated internal investigation, MiMedx still is a great company selling best-in-class products with intriguing margins. Here is a table I made that mimics the company's own reported 2018 management incentive plan in its most recent preliminary proxy filing on page 110.

MiMedx 2018 Minimum Target Maximum Revenue $308,400,000 $350,500,000 $375,000,000 Payout as % Target Incentive 15% 100% 200% Adjusted EBITDA $46,795,000 $66,850,000 Payout as % Target Incentive 10% 100% Individual Objectives Payout as % Target Incentive 100%

Table by Trent Welsh

Based on this table for bonus compensation for management, MiMedx paid out bonuses on the 100% level. This means that 2018 earnings for the company came in with revenues of over $350 million with EBITDA of over $66 million, making for a very profitable year for the company without having official audited results to rely on. This impressive cash flow should facilitate MiMedx in getting back into investors' hearts as it doesn't have to perform a miraculous turnaround in the company. It just has to keep doing what it has been doing to make money for years and fix the accounting and sales timing problems over the past two years as quickly as possible.

MiMedx has a very important catalyst coming up that investors should be aware of that could easily bring it to new 2019 highs again after I recommended buying the most recent breakout in the company earlier in June. MiMedx's first annual shareholder meeting in years should produce a final result in the latest Petit vs. Board argument, while management gets the opportunity to elucidate on timelines for upcoming events such as the release of past and future financials, BLA accelerations, and regaining a Nasdaq listing. MiMedx's newest cash raise should ease any shareholder concerns in that regard as recent filings continue to show MiMedx as a highly profitable company with best-in-class commercial products. I recommend investors buy the most recent pullback in the stock as positive catalysts should appear over the back half of 2019 and into 2020 that could easily result in additional highs in the stock. I continue to own an oversized position in MiMedx stock. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDXG, SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.