Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point

I expect the company to struggle to reach its shipments guidance this year and would not be surprised if analysts started to lower their EPS expectations.

The Union Pacific (UNP) bull case is weakening. There is no doubt about it. Shipments are rapidly declining at a pace that makes me question whether the company will be able to reach its full year sales and shipments target. I have noticed that an increasing number of articles covering this company came in quite bearish. In this article, I will tell you why the company's stock price is at a make-or-break point thanks to a slow economy and falling shipments. So bear with me!

Source: Union Pacific

Shipments Need To Recover, But The Pressure Is On

Union Pacific is without a doubt in a difficult spot. The US economy has been in a steep slowing cycle since the end of 2018 as you can see below. The graph below displays the leading ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us what we can expect in terms of 'hard' economic growth over the next 3-6 months. In this case, I am talking about shipments, industrial production and eventually GDP growth. GDP growth is one of the most lagging indicators, which is why I almost never discuss GDP growth. The ISM index declined to 52.1 points in May. This is 0.7 points lower compared to April of this year and 2.1 points above the 'neutral' 50.0 level. Nonetheless, it's the trend that matters with regards to future expectations from traders and investors.

Extra: my entire economic outlook (detailed breakdown)

Moving over the the first coincident indicator, we see that shipments for durable goods industries took a hit this year. Growth has declined to 2.4% in April after peaking at roughly 7.5% during the summer of 2018. Note that this is exactly what the indicators in the graph above predicted. Shipments growth for durable goods industries excluding transportation industries has erased all gains and is back at 0.1% growth in April.

With all things said so far, one would expect that a company with a market cap of roughly $120 billion, more than 40,000 employees and a railroad network covering roughly 75% of the US would be massively impacted by these economic developments.

On one hand, we do see some weakness as the stock is roughly 7% below its all-time high. On the other hand, the stock is up 20% year-to-date which makes it one of the strongest outperformers on the market.

Regardless, what matters most in my opinion is the graph below. The black line displays the ratio between Union Pacific's stock price and the S&P 500. As you can see, the ratio bottomed along with leading economic indicators in Q1 of 2016 which resulted in a long period of alpha for Union Pacific investors. I also marked the point where the ISM index peaked in 2018, which coincidentally also marks the top of the stock price ratio.

And as if that is not enough, we are once again testing the uptrend that started in H2 of 2017, which has so far been a solid support line.

Source: TradingView

Based on historical data, it would make sense to get a breakdown at this point. A retest of the highs would not be extremely likely given that leading indicators are very close to contraction and because of the data I am going to show you next.

Since the start of the year, I am closely monitoring weekly Union Pacific shipments. Unlike total durable goods shipments, these numbers actually tell us how Union Pacific is doing. The graph below shows a 4-week average of total carloads and intermodal. What we see is that the rebound that started in week 11 has ended before reaching positive territory. At this point, shipments growth is back at -7%. The latest numbers for week 23 show that total carloads are down 10%. Total intermodal was down 7%.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Union Pacific)

With all of this being said, there is another number that I do care about: volume guidance. For the full year, the company expects to grow volumes by low single digits with pricing outperforming inflation.

See, my numbers did indicate that Q1 volumes would be down by roughly 1%. Actual numbers showed that volume growth was down 2% as energy (-15%) and agriculture (-7%) more than offset gains from premium (+2%) and industrial (+4%). 2019 was off to a very weak start which can be partially blamed on bad weather in the first quarter.

Personally, I am afraid that premium and industrial shipments will be unable to stay close to Q1 growth levels for the aforementioned reasons.

Just to give you a number, shipments for the second quarter so far show that shipments are down 3%. Total year-to-date shipments are down 2%. In all fairness, we are in week 23 which means there is still a lot of time to reach the full year shipments target. However, it is very unlikely to see a shipments recovery without the help from leading indicators. In other words, not only are shipments weak, it is unlikely to see high growth on the mid-term which puts tremendous pressure on full year guidance.

The good news is that analysts have not yet started to push down EPS expectations. There were some major downgrades between February and April, but these were offset by a few major upgrades. So far, there is absolutely no sign that analysts have gotten bearish. The same goes for the stock price. The average price target was at roughly $165 in Q1 of this year and is currently at $185.

With all of this being said, I have to say that I see a strong case of staying on the sidelines. The stock has had a tremendous run since the start of 2016 and is currently at what seems to be a turning point. Economic growth is pressuring hard economic data like shipments. Union Pacific's numbers indicate that it is going to be nearly impossible to report positive shipments in Q2. I even expect to get a few interesting comments from management during the next earnings call as it might be hard to achieve positive shipments growth on a full-year basis.

I am not here to predict a full blown recession, but I think it could be a mistake to think that this time is different. The stock has a habit of underperforming the market during economic declines and investors should brace for capital losses. Just look what happened during 2015 when the stock declined to almost $60.

Source: FINVIZ

This also means that I expect this stock to rebound once economic growth starts to bottom. However, until that point, I am going to stay on the sidelines as I think we have reached a turning point.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.