Navios Maritime Holdings: Poor Q1 Earnings Results; NSAL Refinancing In Trouble, Part I

NM has made clear that it will enter any questionable financing transaction and strip any cash possible from its subsidiaries to avoid bankruptcy. This jeopardizes all of the Navios companies.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NM) is a financially troubled micro-cap that is extremely risky as an investment or trade. It is the parent company of Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA), Navios Maritime Containers LP (NMCI), and Navios South American Logistics (NSAL), a privately held company. Prior articles analyzing NM are available here and are a must-read primer to understand the following analysis. The recently published "NSAL Cash Stripped in Questionable Deal" is particularly important to review.

NM released Q1 2019 earnings on May 28th. NM also released a slide deck. On June 13th, NM filed a 6-K with the financial statements for the quarter. The earnings release and the slides will be cited throughout this article. NM's Q1 2019 were quite poor due to the collapse in Dry Bulk Rates. These poor results are obscured, however, due to NM's complicated corporate structure and the consolidation of NSAL and NMCI for GAAP purposes. The necessity of analyzing NM on an Unconsolidated basis is discussed at length in prior articles and it will not be repeated herein.

The analysis of Q1 2019 earnings and other recent events will be analyzed in several articles, with this being Part I.

Headline EBITDA Was Misleading

NM has an extremely complicated corporate structure which makes the financial analysis of NM's results not for the faint of heart. NM has in excess of $1 billion of Unconsolidated Debt (i.e. ex NMCI and NSAL) which theoretically should be serviced from the cash flows generated by the Dry Bulk Operations and the dividends received from various affiliates (see Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash discussion below). The table below provides an estimate of EBITDA generated by the Dry Bulk Ops by starting with the reported Adjusted EBITDA.

As detailed below, NM's eye-popping Adjusted EBITDA of $68.5 million in the Earnings Release was severely inflated due to the GAAP accounting consolidation of NMCI and NSAL, several one-time gains, including the repurchase of Ship Notes, and the equity accounting treatment for NNA and NM. In the Q1 6-K, Adjusted EBITDA was reduced to $63 million since the accounting treatment of a loss on the disposal of a vessel was moved below the EBITDA line. Based on the Dry Bulk Operations Revenue and Expenses detailed on pages 12 and 13 of the 6-K, NM's Dry Bulk Operations actual EBITDA was approximately $4.93 million, a very poor quarter as expected.

Navios Maritime Holdings Q1 2019 Unconsolidated EBITDA Revenue $52.20 TC, Voyage, Logistic Exp $(32.60) Direct Vessel Exp $(10.90) G&A Exp $(3.77) Dry Bulk Ops EBITDA $4.93

EBITDA is not required under GAAP, so a company has leeway as to the items it includes in the number. NM chose to include Gains on the Repurchase of Senior Secured Notes and Equity Net Earnings of Affiliates in EBITDA in order to inflate the number. The following table provides a reconciliation of the $63.03 million of Consolidated EBITDA reported in the 6-K to the Actual Dry Bulk Ops EBITDA. Please note that the Dry Bulk Ops Revenue and Expenses were rounded numbers and account for the $100k discrepancy between the Dry Bulk Ops EBITDA figures in the two tables.

Q1 Adjusted EBITDA $63.03 NMCI EBITDA $(12.28) NSAL EBITDA $(22.24) Gain Repurchase Senior Secured Notes $(15.70) Equity Net Earnings Affiliates $(4.28) Other Income $(5.40) Net Loss Noncontrolled Interests $1.69 Dry Bulk Ops EBITDA $4.82

In addition to the inflated EBITDA figure, NM bolstered its Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash through aggressive management of inter-company Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable with NNA and NMCI and most probably Navios Euro I. Without this aggressive management of inter-company accounts, NM's Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash balance would have been $0 (see detailed cash discussion below).

The links between NM and its subsidiaries NMM, NNA, NMCI, and NSAL through management contracts, shared officers, General Partner stakes, and joint and several obligations for the funding of the Navios Euro I and II partnerships Working Capital facilities, and various inter-company lending agreements has resulted in most of the subsidiaries subsidizing NM's cash flow burn for the last couple of years. NMM, NNA, NSAL, and NMCI have been financially weakened through AF's manipulation of this web of interconnections combined with the very aggressive exploitation of debt agreement covenants at the various Navios entities.

AF has repeatedly shown outright disdain for her creditors, debt holders, preferred investors, common unit investors, and common stock investors. She has managed the family of Navios companies to maximize her personal gain and, in so doing, will likely drag more than one of these entities into a restructuring.

Q1 Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash Balances

The key metric for assessing how close NM is to filing bankruptcy is the Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash Balance. This is also known as Dry Bulk Operations Unrestricted Cash. Footnote 11 on page F-24 discloses the Q1 Dry Bulk Operations Unrestricted Cash as $27.147 million. The following table provides a reconciliation of the Consolidated Cash to the Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash Balance.

NM Consolidated Cash $129.36 Restricted Cash $(16.77) NMCI Cash $(14.60) NSAL Cash $(70.84) Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash $27.15

The Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash Balance at Q1 was below the $30 million minimum Liquidity Covenant requirement under NM's Credit Facility Financial Covenants. NM had 30 days to cure the Liquidity Covenant test failure and it entered into a loan agreement with NSAL for $50 million, or $49.5 million after origination fees, on April 25th.

As discussed in "NSAL Cash Stripped in Questionable Deal," NSAL likely violated the covenants of the Term Loan B by entering this inter-company loan agreement. To cure the default under the Term Loan B agreement, NSAL announced the attempted refinancing of the NSAL's Term Loan B and the Senior Notes on June 3rd and the issuance of a conditional redemption notice for the Senior Notes on June 7th. The call of the Senior Notes was conditioned on the completion of the refinancing and the call of the Senior Notes was scheduled for July 7th.

If NSAL had successfully refinanced the Term Loan B and the Senior Notes, it would have avoided a potential civil case for violating the terms of the Term Loan B since the creditors would have been made whole from the proceeds of the refinancing (including a 1.87% call premium on the Senior Notes).

On June 14th, a mere week after issuing the Redemption Notice for the Senior Notes, NSAL filed a Rescission of Redemption Notice. Here is the language:

(II) the notice of full conditional redemption of the Notes distributed to the holders of the Notes by the Trustee in the names of the Co-Issuers on June 7, 2019 pursuant to Section 3.03 of the Indenture (the “Notice of Full Conditional Redemption”), that the Financing Condition (as defined in the Notice of Full Conditional Redemption) will not be satisfied or waived by the Co-Issuers prior to July 7, 2019 (the “Redemption Date”) and, accordingly, redemption of the Notes in the manner described in the Notice of Full Conditional Redemption will not occur and none of the Notes will be deemed due and payable on the Redemption Date. Any Notes previously surrendered to any Paying Agent shall be returned to the Holders thereof.

This is obviously bad news. The refinancing could still happen but filing a Redemption Notice followed by a Rescission of Redemption Notice a week later has a bad feel to it. Could AF's mistreatment of creditors be catching up with her? If NSAL does accomplish a refinancing, it will be interesting to see the terms extracted by the creditors.

Where Did The Q1 Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash Come From?

Ah, now that is an interesting question. As mentioned above, NM aggressively manages its inter-company payables and receivables on a quarterly basis as it scrambles to make sure that each of NM, NMCI, and NNA do not fail the Financial Covenants test for Liquidity for their various Credit Facilities. The following tables detail the movement of cash from NNA and NMCI to NM at the end of Q1.

Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Change NNA Due to Related Parties (ex Euro I & II) $12,029 $- $12,029 NMCI Due to Related Parties (ex Euro I & II) $4,065 $807 $3,258 Total $15,287

NNA Due From Related Parties (ex Euro I & II) Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q4-Q1 Delta $17,832 $13,385 $9,272 $15,818 $29,880 $14,062

The first table lists the Accounts Payable at NNA and NMCI to NM and the balances in those accounts at Q4 2018 and Q1 2019. At the end of Q1, NM forced NNA and NMCI to pay down the Accounts Payable equal to $15.28 million in order to boost its quarter-end cash balance. The NMCI balance was not paid down in full because NMCI would then have failed its Credit Facility Liquidity Covenant test. Setting aside the fiduciary obligations to run NNA and NMCI for the benefit of all the shareholders or unitholders and not just NM, there is nothing wrong with NNA and NMCI remitting these payments to NM. From NM's perspective, though, this was a one-shot deal to boost quarterly cash flow. There is no returning to this particular well during Q2.

The second table shows something that should be of more concern to NNA shareholders and once again reveals NM stepping over boundaries. Here is the definition of NNA Due From Related Parties (ex Euro I & II) from Footnote 12 page F-20 of the Q1 6-K:

Balance due from related parties as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was $29,880 and $15,818, respectively, and included the short-term and long-term amounts due from Navios Holdings. The balances mainly consisted of administrative expenses and special survey and dry docking expenses for certain vessels of the Company’s fleet, as well as management fees, in accordance with the Management Agreement.

The $14 million leap in this Accounts Receivable on NNA's balance sheet is clearly an outlier when compared with the previous four quarters. In addition, it should be noted that NNA spent a mere $92k on SS/DD costs during Q1 2019. The increase in the account balance is therefore not related to the reimbursement of SS/DD costs incurred by NNA. It is far more likely that NM was "borrowing" cash from NNA through this account at the end of Q1 to avoid having a negative cash balance. The changes in NMCI and NNA's Due to Related Parties and Due From Related parties totaled more than $29.3 million, greater than the $27.15 million Q1 Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash Balance.

What Happened To Other Income During Q1?

Other Income had a surprising increase during Q1 when compared with Other Income (Loss) recorded for the full years of 2018 and 2017. The year-over-year fluctuation in Other Income is described on page 14 of the Q1 6-K as follows:

The increase in other income, net of Dry Bulk Vessel Operations was mainly due to (I) an $8.1 million increase in miscellaneous other income, net including income related to extraordinary fees and costs related to regulatory requirements under management agreements;

I will confess that I breezed over the Other Income line and the Management Discussion of the Other Income line four or five times before a light went off. What this comment implies is that NM charged its subsidiaries and affiliates at least $8.1 million more in extraordinary fees and costs than the actual expenses it incurred in performing the regulatory work required under the management agreements. That is the implication of the phrase "other income, net." It is income net of the related expenses. $8.1 million is a material amount for NM but the Company does not provide information beyond stating that it recognized $3.99 million in extraordinary fee income from NMM and NNA during Q1 2019 in comparison with $0 during Q1 2018 in Footnote 8 of the Q1 6-K. It does not provide insight on the other $4 million of other income, net.

I am going to invoke Ockham's Razor and declare that the simplest explanation is the most likely. NM needed cash and income during Q1 2019 so it billed its subsidiaries for "extraordinary fees and costs" far in excess of the costs incurred to perform the related regulatory actions. NM was essentially out of cash at the end of Q1, so it fashioned a means of extracting the necessary cash from its subsidiaries. Add this to the cash realized through the aggressive management of the Accounts Payable and Receivable discussed above.

What The Hell Happened With The Euro I WC Facility?

During December 2018, the Euro I Working Capital Facility, funded joint and severally by NM, NMM, and NNA (in theory, in practice it is funded by NMM) was increased by $30 million. Please note that during Euro I's Four Years of existence prior to December 2018, only $24.1 million had been drawn under the WC Facility. By the end of Q1 2019, $28 million of the $30 million December 2018 increase in the WC Facility had been drawn down and the Euro I WC balance had increased to $52.1 million of principal. I will discuss this at length in Part II of this series. The preview of that discussion is that it looks like some or most of these funds ($24 million which came from NMM) that were drawn down at Euro I were then transferred to NM to help with its Q1 liquidity crisis. It was a backdoor way of siphoning cash from NMM.

Cash Rollforward

What did all of these financial machinations gain NM? The answer is not much. By August 15th, less than 60 days from the publish date of this article, NM will essentially be out of cash again.

The following table provides a preliminary roll forward of Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash through August 15th, the date of the coupon payment on the Senior Secured Notes.

Cash Rollforward Q2 Q1 Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash $27.15 Q2 Estimated EBITDA $10.00 Cash Int Exp Credit Facilities $(2.50) Principal Pmts Credit Facilities $(4.00) 2022 Ship Note Repurchases $(7.40) Series G Preferred Tender (plus fees) $(5.32) Maintenance CapEx $(0.50) Charter-in Vessel Option Pmts $(5.61) Dividends from Affiliates $2.20 Q2 Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash $14.02 Cash Rollforward to August 15th Ship Notes and Senior Secured Notes Coupons $(38.00) Drawdown of NSAL Loan $23.50 Estimated EBITDA through August 15th $4.00 Unconsolidated Unrestricted Cash @ August 15th $3.52

Please note that this rollforward assumes no interest or principal payments on NM's Credit Facilities from July 1st through August 15th. This is unlikely since the payment dates differ between Credit Facilities, so the actual cash balance will likely be lower. Q2 Estimated EBITDA will be discussed in more detail in Part II, but in light of only 12 days remaining in the quarter at the publish date, the actual figure is unlikely to meaningfully deviate from the estimate.

Quick Takeaway From Part I

It appears that NM and AF likely violated creditor agreements and likely ignored fiduciary obligation to the shareholders and unitholders of NNA, NMCI, and NMM to stay afloat. Rather than lop off the gangrenous limb, AF is letting the disease spread to all the other Navios entities. Her financial "strategy" is that all will survive or all will perish.

The financial markets have seen this type of hubris and fiduciary failure before in entities like Tyco, Worldcom, and Enron. It starts with financial "engineering" and the buying, selling, swapping, and refinancing of assets and the company falls further and deeper into the pit with each transaction until suddenly it cannot stay afloat and drowns in the water at the bottom.

NM did not pull any rabbits out of a hat. Its NSAL refinancing is in trouble and may ultimately fail. There is nothing exciting or redeeming about it and investors would be wise to avoid NM, NNA, NMCI, and NMM. There are far better investment alternatives in the shipping sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.