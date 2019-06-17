The Fed Ultimately Won't Matter

It seems likely at this point that a new wave of cheap money is about to hit the market over the next year.

Note: The below is taken from the Macro Observations section of the latest Lead-Lag Report.

As the Fed prepares to embark on a new rate cutting cycle, questions abound as to whether this is an appropriate move by the committee. By beginning to cut rates, is the FOMC looking to get ahead of a potential economic slowdown or has its focus shifted to helping prop up the equity markets instead of focusing on policy? Regardless of which answer happens to be closer to the truth, it seems likely at this point that a new wave of cheap money is about to hit the market over the next year. When assessing the efficacy of past Fed rate policy and how well adding liquidity to the economy has worked in the past, I like to look at the velocity of money.

To set the table, velocity is designed to measure how frequently money is being used to purchase goods and services. It's generally defined as the ratio of a nation's gross national product to its total money supply (for simplicity's sake, I'm going to use the M1 money supply which considers cash, coin and demand deposit accounts). A rising velocity of money ratio is generally indicative of a healthy or growing economy while a declining ratio suggests the opposite.

Let's start by looking at where the velocity of money ratio stands right now.

With an unemployment rate of under 4% and year-over-year GDP growth exceeding 3% last quarter, it seems logical to assume that the velocity ratio would be high. On the contrary, the velocity ratio just recently hit its lowest level since 1973. If you're wondering what happened to cause the velocity ratio to steadily decline during one of the longest economic expansions in our nation's history, the answer is quite simply that the Fed happened.

The numerator isn't the issue in this equation. GDP growth has generally been solid throughout the 10-year bull market. It's the denominator that's been the driver.

The decline in the velocity ratio coincides precisely with the launch of QE1 in 2008 and continued as the Fed expanded its balance sheet to more than $4.5 trillion at its peak. The Fed has flooded the economy with liquidity in order not just to pull it out of the financial crisis but also to continue fueling the current expansion. The velocity ratio, however, tells us that economic transaction activity hasn't been keeping up with the trillions of dollars that have been pumped into the economy. This leads us to the conclusion that the Fed hasn't done an effective job of getting the biggest bang for its buck or creating a sense of urgency in getting consumers to take advantage of low rates. An increase in the money supply should spur economic activity which in turn should raise inflation, but that's not what we've been seeing. The inflation rate has struggled to stay above the Fed's 2% target for much of the past seven years.

So what is the Fed's solution today? Hit 'em again! Instead of using fiscal stimulus to help pull the economy out of the financial crisis and then taper it back in order to return to a more normalized monetary policy, the Fed instead opted to keep all of that liquidity in the marketplace to continue extending the expansion. Now that it's faced with its first real recession threat since the housing bubble, the Fed appears to be content in liquefying the market again in hopes of kicking the can further down the road. The equity markets have responded by rebounding quickly and sharply at the very mention of rate cuts which may ultimately be the Fed's bigger fear at the moment - a declining stock market (SPY).

But now the Fed has less ammunition to work with. It'll be launching this rate cutting cycle from a much lower starting point and with trillions of dollars already on the balance sheet. Take a look at history to see how much different things would be this time around.

During the tech (QQQ) bubble, the target Fed funds rate started at nearly 7%. At the start of the financial crisis, it was around 5.5%. Prior to that, every major rate cutting cycle started with a Fed funds rate of at least 8%. This time, we'd be starting at just a 2.25-2.50% range with nearly $4 trillion in Treasuries already on the books. The Fed has much less room to maneuver unless it plans on taking rates all the way towards zero again. Unless, of course, it plans on launching another round of QE.

And if it does, where does QE end? Will the Fed grow more comfortable just adding to its balance sheet whenever a sign of perceived trouble appears on the horizon? With $22 trillion in federal debt also on the books, we're looking at the very real possibility of a significant decline in the value of the dollar. If that happens, then all bets are off.

Whether a new rate cutting cycle is effective remains to be seen, but we appear to be getting closer to a point where the mountain of debt doesn't even matter anymore. If the Fed does indeed cut rates three times over the next year, it could be trying to solve a short-term problem at the expense of creating a much larger long-term issue.

