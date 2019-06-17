Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud - The Selloff Appears Overdone

I am staying long PANW despite its poor technical action, looking for it to be a bulked-up company that succeeds via being taken over or as a dominant player.

This article examines many questions and criticisms of PANW, and finds them mostly lacking.

A product transition to the Cloud (PANW's newly-named, Prisma suite) while continuing to focus on endpoint (firewall) protection is a negative for clarity of financial guidance.

Background - a hot stock suddenly going nowhere

A look at the price action of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) since going public helps set the stage:

While outperforming the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ), PANW has gone nowhere since late 2015 - not a great performance versus some other cybersecurity names such as Fortinet (FTNT) or the much more recent IPO, Zscaler (ZS).

Is this justified? Let's look at several of the criticisms of PANW, then examine them.

Is PANW a dinosaur?

Some of the knocks against PANW come from its competitors, such as this comment from the founder and CEO of Cloud-based security specialist ZS in his prepared remarks on its Q3 conference call:

Enterprises are saying goodbye to security appliances and choosing Zscaler born in the cloud, multi-tenant security platform to securely embrace the cloud.

Another criticism came on May 15, shortly before earnings report:

Mizuho says recent Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) checks show "more subdued levels of product demand."

The firm says significant revenue outperformance is unlikely this quarter and notes that PANW investors "have become accustomed to healthy upside."

That was surprising, because just 6 weeks earlier, Mizuho had this to say (with PANW around $243):

Mizuho initiated a number of security names after hours yesterday, and now there's some color on the PANW start at Buy with a $285 target.

The firm sees PANW's overall strategy as "superior in this market." The strategy includes the tech, "a world-class sales force," a "remarkably strong" marketing program, and the "thriving add-on subscription model."

Hmmm... did anything bad really happen to PANW since then?

A different criticism came from a brokerage post-earnings:

BMO Capital Markets lowers its PANW target from $285 to $250 after yesterday's Q3 print beat estimates and provided in-line guidance.

BMO thinks bears will score a near-term win given the weak billings and moving parts in the overall business.

Regarding the second bullet point, BMO's idea that bears will "win" came after PANW had plunged to around $200, from its all-time high earlier in the year around $260.

A fourth type of general criticism of its competition comes again from the prepared remarks from the CEO of ZS:

Let me say a few words about the competitive landscape. As organizations increasingly make the shift to the cloud, traditional firewall and VPN vendors are finally acknowledging that the legacy security appliances can [not] secure the new digital enterprise and are attempting to build a security cloud using single tenant software designed for on-premise appliances.

Finally, some suggest that PANW is growing too much by acquisition, as exemplified by this question on its conference call:

I guess one concern that may arise here: you've done a lot of M&A; it feels like your cloud strategy is largely inorganic. How do you remain convinced and keep building the culture of building product organically to either, should I keep these products going into the future, or be able to address some of the new needs that come up down the road without having to spend this kind of money on M&A?

PANW's response and point of view is that its acquisitions are paying off well, and that they are necessary to gain a comprehensive suite of cloud products in a timely fashion.

As a non-techie, I like PANW's approach, including its milking of what could be a multi-year fade for physical on-premises firewall appliances:

Goodbye to security appliances? PANW says, "not so fast"

First, the argument may be a difference of degree, as evidenced by its physical product Traps being relegated to a freebie if bundled with a PANW service. From PANW CEO Nikesh Arora in the conference call:

The more powerful Traps product, acts as the ultimate data collection center for Cortex as well as, collecting the most comprehensive data in this, in the industry. We're confident in the uniqueness of our approach, so to make sure our customers can take full advantage of Cortex XDR, we have decided today to include endpoint protection free of charge when they purchase Cortex XDR. Yes, we're declaring our new developed advanced Traps 6.0 product as free, if purchased with Cortex XDR.

That said, Arora's prepared remarks in the latest, Q3 call make clear that PANW is doing very well selling physical endpoint appliances. One of several references to firewalls from management came from the CFO in response to a question. She noted that re new firewall installations:

... it's not the primary driver of our growth, yet we still are very focused on that opportunity. We think it's a great opportunity for us in the future...

PANW's chief product officer doubled down on that point:

Look, we've been very consistent when we talk about GlobalProtect Cloud Service, what's now Prisma Access. We believe that fundamentally, you need to be able to secure all applications: and the way to do that is with a next-gen firewall foundation in the service, which is something that clearly we have a unique and distinct advantage of and is fundamental to how Prisma Access is architected and how it works.

The above points amplify part of Arora's prepared remarks, in which among other things he summarized matters this way:

We continue to make it easier to deploy more services from our firewall in a more secure way and you should expect us to add more capability here.

I continue to look at PANW's physical and software firewall products - which it promotes as "zero trust" now in response to ZS and trends in the cybersecurity space - as significant free cash flow providers or, when tossed into a deal, as important enhancements to get a deal to close.

Meanwhile, business is good

What was that again about "subdued levels of product demand?"

From PANW's Q3 press release, product sales in Q3 rose nearly 28% yoy to $278 MM. That's the same percentage increase as subscription/support, a larger category.

As Seeking Alpha reported when the earnings report crossed the wire:

The stock dropped on general uncertainty about strategy transitions in general and billings in particular. The former is always a valid worry, but...

Was billings growth weak?

On the one hand, yes; up 13% yoy is low for PANW. The company explained that in beginning to go to a SaaS model and in directing more sales effort to higher-margined new business, billing growth would be lower.

However, one analyst provided some interesting calculations stemming from the 4-month decline in dollar-weighted contract duration for new subscription and support billings. From MarketWatch:

Stifel analyst Gur Talpaz, who also said Palo Alto Networks fared “better than feared following weaker prints from competitors Check Point (CHKP) and Fortinet”, said the adoption of cloud subscriptions is “skewing billing optics” and recommended that investors should look at it in the following way: “For those investors wishing to understand the relative impact from the four month [decline in] contract in [sic] durations, we would run the following analysis: divide total billings ($821.9mn) by duration (36 months), which generates a monthly billings figure ($22.8mn),” Talpaz said. “Multiply this figure by the duration impact, i.e. four, to generate overall impact, in this case $91.3mn. Adding this back to the total billings figure, we believe that had durations stayed flat, total billings would have come in at $913.2mn, beating the Street estimate by more than $40mn,” according to Talpaz, who has a buy rating on Palo Alto Networks and a $280 price target.

The precision of this analysis can be questioned - we do not know exactly how business would be going if durations had been unchanged - but I think there's logic to it. The Talpaz analysis certainly fits with the positive tone of PANW's executives in their prepared remarks and in responding to questions.

So, forward-looking business trends may actually be good. In any case, PANW is growing internally and by acquisition, and is focusing its growth on new customer acquisition, so patience is part of my plan here. It's important to give management time to expand in ways it views as superior to long term profits.

Moving on to the general criticism of the competition by the ZS CEO, as well as the BMO point about "moving parts" ...

PANW has a cloud-native suite of products, branded as Prisma

The ZS "ZIA" product is a suite of products. PANW is saying it has a superior suite following the launch of Prisma and the latest acquisitions of Twistlock (container security) and PureSec (severless security).

This is how PANW announced Prisma the same day as its earnings report:

[Prisma sets] the new benchmark in cloud security, transforming the cloud journey by simplifying access, data protection, and application security. Prisma builds on the tremendous success of Palo Alto Networks cloud security products and delivers new experiences only possible with the Prisma suite. With approximately 9,000 enterprise customers, Prisma has quickly become the largest cloud security business in the world [note, PANW claims 62,000 total customers; see slide 10].

The bullet points regarding Prisma's capabilities are:

Prisma Access (to the cloud)

(to the cloud) Prisma Public Cloud (uses machine learning for public multi-cloud situations)

(uses machine learning for public multi-cloud situations) Prisma SaaS (a CASB to enable SaaS application adoption; enhancements are coming)

(a CASB to enable SaaS application adoption; enhancements are coming) VM-Series(virtualized firewall).

PANW's CEO touted some big wins for Prisma in the quarter during the conference call, and the Prisma web site says unequivocally that "Prisma™ provides the industry’s most complete cloud security offering."

When PANW's sales team pushes Prisma, it is going to have to defend that statement against the counter-detailing from all competitors.

My layman's thought therefore is that PANW has a credible suite of cloud-based products, and only time will tell how it fares competitively.

Two specific points I like is that PANW has a large sales force and 62,000 different clients, and that the CEO's background is in growing sales, having led Google Europe from $0.8 B to $8 B in sales in only 5 years.

Again, time will tell, but it appears that PANW is competing head-to-head with ZS and has both the technical, financial and sales resources to have materially improved its offerings, and to continue to do so.

Moving on...

What's wrong with growth by acquisition?

Google, now Alphabet (GOOGL), grew both internally and by numerous acquisitions. Google's search engine added text ads, improved, and was strengthened (probably a lot) by buying DoubleClick, AdMob and others. GOOGL also acquired Android, YouTube and many other companies or products. Microsoft (MSFT) is doing some large, focused acquisitions under Satya Nadella, notably LinkedIn and GitHub, and is today's mega-cap tech lead horseman.

Early returns on the RedLock deal appear favorable. PANW paid about $173 million for RedLock last October. In his prepared remarks, the CEO reported:

RedLock, which forms the basis of Prisma public cloud, surpassed a $100 million billings run rate this quarter. What is even more exciting is that we won more than 10 RedLock deals, each over $0.5 million in the third quarter with over half of them in the Global 2000. This is a rare feat: to acquire a company, transform its revenue and its profile and trajectory in six months is unheard of.

If RedLock proves to be a good or great value to PANW, perhaps other deals will prove to be more cost-effective than building the products internally, while also being much more timely in getting to market.

It appears that PANW is responding timely to the ZS threat while taking share in firewalls and very possibly taking share in cloud-based security.

One technical point is worth considering:

Is Cloud-only the best security technique? Maybe not

This could be a bit dicey. Clouds can go out. A recent description and commentary on the recent GCP outage noted that when a major cloud provider "suffers an outage, a significant chunk of the public internet goes down." I cannot find the link, but after that outage, I saw one expert quoted in a blog post opine that maybe cloud customers need to have more than one cloud provider, which he admitted would add complexity.

I like the PANW approach to layered security, ranging from the cloud down to on-premises firewalls, all improved by AI.

Valuation

Pure-play cloud stocks are very expensive, and PANW is a relative bargain - though not cheap. Per ETrade, the TTM price:sales ratios for PANW and some cloud stocks is:

PANW: 7X

ZS: 37X

Okta (OKTA): 34X

Veeva (VEEV): 27X

Salesforce (CRM): 8X.

It appears as though PANW, though only about 20% the size of CRM, is being valued as a relatively mature name as CRM has become, rather than a very high-growth name as the other stocks listed above are valued.

I see opportunity in this for PANW, as its gross margins are healthy around 72%, and may trend higher.

Trying to figure out what fast-growing companies that issue a lot of stock-based compensation are earning is almost impossible to do in an article such as this; I've done it in a prior PANW article, but for today, I'm just focusing on P:S.

I would note that also per ETrade, PANW has short interest equal to 5.8% of the float, versus 14.5% for ZS and 10% for OKTA. Since I respect the shorts, some of the action in ZS and OKTA could be short-covering. If the shorts are less attracted to PANW (and FTNT at 4.8%) than the hot names, I take that as a positive in sticking with PANW.

Risks

PANW is a high P/E stock based on non-GAAP numbers and is unprofitable by GAAP. Please see the 10-Q for PANW's latest list of risk factors that apply to investing in this volatile name in a highly competitive industry.

Summary and core investment thesis

I look as Nikesh Arora's past as prologue. I think he wants to build PANW up as he helped GOOGL grow, which was by internal innovation and many deals. My core thesis is that PANW will then be sold to a tech major. Two leading names that could jump-start PANW's marketing, especially ex-US, could be GOOGL - with which Arora and PANW have a close relationship - and IBM (IBM). But of course, Amazon (AMZN) and MSFT are among other contenders.

In order to be a viable takeover candidate, with a current market cap of $20 B at Friday's closing price of $203.39, PANW has to have a reasonable P:S ratio.

By creating a cloud security company married to an on-premises firewall company, all constantly improving via AI (Cortex), PANW may be on track to be an increasingly important force in the global cybersecurity field. As a stand-alone company, its valuation and secular growth prospects make it a sensible speculative name for me to own, while trading some out on surges and buying more on dips such as the post-earnings dip.

In conclusion, I suspect that the bears have been growling too loudly at PANW, and that its prospects could be bright for years to come. PANW is evolving into the cloud with Prisma, with AI and automated data analysis with Cortex, and with firewalls. This interlocking set of suites is an intelligent way to grow. It allows for bolt-on further deals and a unified global marketing strategy. As I recently mentioned, I got lucky an sold half my PANW near $250 just on a hunch, and bought half of that half back around $205 post-earnings. I'm waiting for confirmation of a bullish point of view before buying the full stake back, however. Given the essential nature of cybersecurity, I feel that PANW has less exposure than the tech sector as a whole to the downtrending global economy, and am looking forward to watching it execute its growth strategy against the many competitors in its space.

