UTF: Market Jitters Continue To Blast This CEF Higher

Even with the narrowing discount, it is not too far off from its 1-year average sitting at 5.71%, still giving potential investors a chance to snag up some shares.

The huge market return has eclipsed the NAV returning, leading to a sharp narrowing of the fund's discount, currently at 4.16%.

UTF has had incredible performance in 2019, with its share price showing a return of 31.47% and its NAV returning 23.59%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) has long been one of my favorite go-to funds. The fund's strategy of investing in infrastructure companies means the fund holds names that consistently have strong cash flows, even during times of uncertainty. The markets have definitely had uncertainty throughout the first half of 2019, or really a continuation of issues that have bled over from 2018. This has been caused by the further heightening of trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. This has been well presented throughout all of the media. The second cause for concern throughout 2019 has been the persistent indications that the global economy is cooling. This is portrayed by a number of factors: "May's weak jobs report", "record drop in Morgan Stanley gauge", and "China's May industrial hitting 17-year lows."

And, you know what UTF has been doing? That's right. It has been hitting 52-week highs.

Performance

The performance of UTF has been quite spectacular. The fund has a market return of 31.47% and an NAV return of 23.59% YTD. This has more than made up for last year's performance. In 2018, the fund had a disappointing market return of -9.86% and an NAV return of -5.93%. Overall, this can be contributed primarily to its defensive holdings.

When looking at UTF's annualized return, it appears evident that the fund has had competent managers that can consistently reward investors.

The fund currently trades at a discount of 4.16%, as of June 13th closing. This can be compared with its 1-year average discount of 5.71%. This has led to what would appear to be an unattractive time to be purchasing shares. The z-scores are not in our favor at this time, with the 3-month, 6-month, and 1-year time periods all showing that the fund is overvalued.

I know I wouldn't typically be interested in a fund that appears to be overvalued, historically anyway. But, when looking at this fund, I believe that the real miracle is the fact that it has traded at such wide discounts for so long. I know that the market isn't always completely rational, and CEFs can trade at discounts perpetually. CEF investors are well aware of this.

Sure, we may see a better opportunity in the future to get into this fund, but how many distributions will we give up in that time? The fund pays a monthly distribution in a per share amount of $0.155, so every month, an investor is losing out on this payout. This payout can then be used to add more UTF or reinvest in other holdings in a person's portfolio. Further, I'm not personally in the camp of the world is ending, and I don't expect a total collapse in the market coming this year. This isn't to say that I don't expect volatility to continue throughout the year with the overhanging issues of trade. I just know that I have a long-term time horizon.

Also, many CEF investors are looking for consistent income and don't primarily focus on price fluctuations. So, let's take a look at that distribution and where they come from for UTF.

Distribution And Holdings

As previously stated, the fund pays a monthly per share amount of $0.155. This gives UTF a distribution rate of 7.40%, with an NAV distribution rate of 7.03%.

UTF has been able to deliver impressive distributions and even increasing the distributions since 2009. The fund did have to cut during the financial crisis, but many funds had to do the same to survive. Before 2009, the fund had been raising the distribution as well. During the cut, they did switch from a monthly to a quarterly payout. However, this was changed back to a monthly payout schedule starting with the December 2016 distribution. A monthly payout schedule is much more preferred by many CEF investors.

Since switching to the monthly payout, the fund has been able to make special distributions to shareholders as well. These can be welcomed by investors as they can decide what to do with the cash they receive. Whether this includes purchasing more shares of the fund itself or finding another attractive purchase.

The fund estimates the sources of the distribution as of May's Section 19(a) to come from a variety of sources. It should be noted that the estimated sources of the distribution can vary wildly from the official characterization at year-end.

To gain a clearer picture, we can look at how the distributions have been classified during 2018 and 2017. This can be found through the fund's Annual Report.

UTF is quite a large fund, too, at $3 billion in managed assets as of 5/31/19. The fund also utilizes leverage of about 28% as of the same date. This is divided up amongst 203 holdings, as of their latest Fact Sheet available from March 31, 2019.

Their top ten holdings comprising 32.7% of the total portfolio are completely in line with the fund's objective of holding infrastructure funds.

The top three names really jump out at me as being very strong companies to own at this time. Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) and American Tower Corporation (AMT) are classified as being in the "Tower" sector. To put it simply, these companies are the owners and operators of the communication towers that you see when driving down the highway. It has been said that these tower companies are expected to produce healthy returns due to the rollout of 5G across America.

AMT, in particular, is quite interesting as they have been hiking their dividend rapidly over the years on a quarterly basis!

CCI hasn't been slacking in the dividend department either, though. They have also been increasing, albeit, on the more traditional once-a-year hike.

These strong holdings should continue to keep the distribution for UTF to keep sailing along well into the future.

INB And UTF Merger

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder (INB) has been approved by both Boards of Directors. This merger proposal was just announced in a press release on June 11, 2019. They don't have many details outlining the exact terms at this time, but they do expect this to occur in the fourth quarter of 2019. Shareholders can expect to receive proxy material in the future.

As a holder of INB as well, I wanted to highlight some information on this fund.

The fund is tiny when compared to UTF, at just $280 million in assets. The size of the fund, I believe, is one of the reasons for the merger. UTF will be the surviving fund.

INB also utilizes leverage of 24.41%. This fund is a little bit unique in that it also can use covered call options in its strategy. However, they state in their Annual Report that, for 2018, this strategy did not move the needle for them, so to say.

The Fund sold covered call options on an index with the intention of earning option premiums to generate income to pay dividends and to reduce the volatility of the Fund's investments. In the 12-month period ended December 31, 2018, the use of these instruments did not have a material effect on the fund's performance.

The fund's strategy is, "total return with an emphasis on current income through investments in five proprietary strategies. These strategies are global large-cap stocks, global real estate securities, global infrastructure securities, global preferred securities, and closed-end funds. The Fund also may utilize options on a portion of its portfolio to enhance income."

This is interesting because many times when funds merge, they typically have a very similar strategy. This is also why I think the biggest benefit for such a merger will be to dissolve a smaller fund into a larger one. Even when looking at their top holdings, I don't see any overlap at all.

The performance of this fund isn't nearly as strong either, YTD or otherwise.

I would expect that, when this merger takes place, it won't materially affect UTF and its strategy. More like UTF, will just get a boost in assets and cash being deployed in line with their portfolio. I couldn't imagine changing a far superior fund that has been working reliably.

Conclusion

UTF isn't necessarily at the best valuation that it could be, but that doesn't necessarily make me want to sell either. The fund has been reliable through 2019 and, really, even since its inception. The discount isn't quite as steep as one could have got just last year, but that doesn't necessarily mean that it can't continue to perform. Every month that ticks by is another month of a missed $0.155. This can add up quickly! The real opportunity in UTF is to help stabilize an overall portfolio as we continue to see volatility throughout the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INB, UTF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.