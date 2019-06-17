Brookfield Asset Management: You Should Let These Brilliant People Manage Your Money

There is an estimated $60 trillion required in infrastructure spending from now until 2030, which will require private firms to partake, and result in significant opportunities.

Going forward, the company should continue to grow, as investors look to take advantage of the knowledge and opportunities available to educated investor firms.

The Oaktree Capital acquisition should result in additional growth of the fee-based capital. That will continue to mean strong cash flow for shareholders.

Brookfield Asset Management and its sub companies have achieved impressive results with their investments. They have significantly grown their fee-based capital.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) is an alternative asset management company and one of the largest in the world. It has more than $300 billion of assets under management, and an almost $50 billion market cap. As we will see, the company’s impressive portfolio of assets, and its ability to continue making cash flow going forward, make it a good investment.

Brookfield Asset Management Performance

Brookfield Asset Management has continued to receive and deploy significant amounts of capital effectively, even at an expensive market peak.

This shows what the company has accomplished over the past year. The company raised $31 billion of capital and deployed $30 billion. At the same time, it managed to achieve a respectful $17 billion in proceeds from asset sales. Overall, the company achieved an impressive 22% return from 2018-2019. The company’s private funds have a $630 billion value, and expects to reach $1 trillion by 2023.

The company has continued to build noticeable growth in its results. Especially within its fee-bearing capital, which is important because it provides the company continued and strong capital. As the company continues to grow its available cash and earnings power, this will directly translate into direct shareholder rewards.

Oaktree Capital Acquisition

Brookfield Asset Management announced a few months ago it’d be acquiring Oaktree Capital. The company announced that it’d be acquiring approximately 62% of the outstanding shares in cash. The firm is a fairly significant player in the fee-based capital management industry, and has $120 billion in assets under management. This is a significant acquisition for Oaktree Capital.

Brookfield Asset Management is looking to expand its fee-based capital, because fee-based capital provides shareholders with steadier income earnings. This income, the company will be able to use to provide more consistent rewards to shareholders. As a result, Brookfield Asset Management stability, especially during market troughs, will help the company.

Brookfield Asset Management Earning Power

Brookfield Asset Management has a significant amount of earnings power and financials.

Brookfield Asset Management Earning Power - Brookfield Asset Management 1Q Results

Brookfield Asset Management has managed to grow its fee-bearing capital significantly. The company, in an era where more investors are turning to passive investing, has managed to continuously grow its capital due to its access to unique opportunities. The company’s renewable energy, infrastructure, and property subdivisions are some of the largest capital spenders in their group worldwide, and can take advantage of larger projects.

This has resulted in the company’s fee related earnings growing significant, and the Oaktree Capital acquisition will provide a significant bonus to this. The company’s annual related earnings are more than $1 billion pre-Oaktree Capital acquisition, and will increase to more than $2 billion with the acquisition. The company’s market cap is close to $50 billion, so this is a significant amount of annual fee-based capital earnings.

Most importantly, fee-based capital is not performance dependent. That means even in a recession, the company will continue to earn this capital, which is more than enough to support the company’s dividend.

The company has also managed to significantly increase its unrealized carry interest, as a result of its performance. The company has increased its unrealized carried interest to $2.7 billion, and its carry eligible capital to almost $60 billion. The company’s distributions to common shareholders are almost $600 million annually, and from all of this, the company has roughly $2.4 billion in annual capital available for reinvestment.

Historically, Brookfield Asset Management, has earned roughly a 5% yield from its invested capital which provides several billion in annual returns to shareholders. That will continue to improve both the company’s earnings and its carried interest going forward. That will help make the company a strongly yielding return for shareholders going forward.

Brookfield Asset Management Liquidity - Brookfield Asset Management 1Q Results

At the same time, the company has a significant amount of liquidity. The company, as a corporation itself, has almost $6 billion in liquidity, and the group as a whole has more than $36 billion in liquidity. We live in a world that needs significant infrastructure spending, currently the U.S. government is working toward achieving a $2 trillion infrastructure bill.

That means a significant amount of new investment opportunities that will generate strong returns for the company. If the company managed to invest all $36 billion, by finding opportunities, that will mean close to another $2 billion in additional FFO for the company. From the core business this will mean several hundred $ million in additional FFO, not counting the stake in the overall group.

As a result, as we will see the company has an impressive amount of liquidity and financial earning power.

Brookfield Asset Management Capital Opportunity

On top of Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings power, the company operates in a market with a significant amount of opportunity.

Global Infrastructure Spend - Infrastructure Intelligence

This shows the global infrastructure by segment to 2030. As can be seen, almost $60 trillion in global infrastructure spending will be required. A significant amount of this won’t be possible through simply public investments, even the U.S., the largest economy in the world won’t even earn $60 trillion in total tax revenue from now until 2030.

As a result, these companies will need to partner with private industries to make their money. This partnership will involve allowing these companies to make investments and generate suitable returns for shareholders, meaning there will be significant opportunities for companies like Brookfield Asset Management. This is especially true because these projects require significant capital to partake.

That is why Brookfield Asset Management is seeing increased desire from investors to provide it with capital. Going forward, I expect the company will continue to invest capital and generate strong returns going forward.

Conclusion

Brookfield Asset Management is one of the largest publicly traded asset management firms. The company has a significant amount of capital, and has been heavily focused on investing and generating strong returns particularly through its sub companies. The company, due to its investing success, has managed to significantly increase its carried interest.

Carried interest is important because it is a win-win scenario for the company. Not only does it enable the company to have effectively due cash flow, however, it also enables the company to continue earning cash flow from these investments. The company operates on a planet that will require a significant amount of capital investment going forward, and this means strong investment opportunities for the company.

