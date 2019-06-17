Why Disney Will Crush Netflix And Is A Strong Buy

Disney (DIS) has seen a rejuvenation in its stock price as investors appear to now be giving the company credit for its high growth initiatives in video streaming. I too have confidence in their ability to succeed in competition with Netflix (NFLX). Discounting the potential value for Disney+ and Hulu shows that shares are materially undervalued. I rate shares a strong buy.

Awakening A Sleeping Beauty

After many years of seeing the stock price do basically absolutely nothing, DIS has seen its shares jump dramatically to all-time highs:

What happened? Are they finally able to charge $10 for churros at Disneyland? They come pretty close actually, but it's not quite that time yet (thankfully).

Disney+ Breaks The Ice

DIS announced that they will be releasing their own streaming service called Disney+ in November this year. This is a huge announcement which puts DIS in direct competition with NFLX. Actually, as we discuss Hulu next, they've already been in competition with NFLX, but the announcement of Disney+ looks to highlight the comparisons even more. They appear to be using a similar pricing scheme to gain accelerated growth. They are pricing it at $6.99 per month or $69.99 yearly and are guiding for 60 million to 90 million subscribers by 2024, with an expectation that two-thirds of subscribers will be international. Morgan Stanley (MS) actually recently forecasted 130 million subscribers by 2024. They are also guiding for the service to see peak losses up until 2022, before reaching profitability also by 2024. At first, I was skeptical that DIS would have enough content to tempt consumers into subscribing to yet another subscription streaming service. But then, I read the following:

In the interim, we are producing 2 live-action Star Wars series for Disney+. One of them is called The Mandalorian, which is being supervised by Jon Favreau; and the other one is a bit of a prequel to Rogue One. And my guess is there probably will be one more, at least one more, live-action series that we'll produce for Disney+, meaning a Star Wars series, before we release the next film. So we're not necessarily -- we're not doing nothing. I believe that these films will be, sorry, these TV series, will be extremely popular for Star Wars fans and very, very valuable for Disney+, while we gear up for the next set of films. So that's Star Wars." (MoffettNathanson Media and Communication Summit)

The Star Wars fan in me is still salivating as I read the above segment for the hundredth time. Given DIS's uncanny ability to churn out one record-breaking film after another using their Marvel and Star Wars franchises among others, I do believe that they will be able to produce very compelling content for their service. Considering that their most recent movie, Avengers Endgame is crushing many of their own box office records, I am excited to see what that kind of enthusiasm means for their streaming service. I am inclined to believe Morgan Stanley might be more accurate than DIS in their optimistic estimate of 130 million subscribers in 2024.

Hulu Is Everything

Before we claim Disney+ is the most important driver for DIS, I think it's important to recognize their already existing subscription service which isn't too bad itself: Hulu.

DIS came to become the 60% majority owner of Hulu following their acquisition of 21st Century Fox and recently worked a deal with Comcast (CMCSA) to purchase their remaining ownership of Hulu by 2024 and simultaneously gain immediate operational control. This is huge news for one of the biggest streaming giants in the world. Hulu saw huge growth in 2018 and ended at 25 million subscribers:

DIS is expecting for the torrid growth to continue with guidance for 40-60 million subscribers by 2024. Hulu is not yet profitable, however. DIS has guided for Hulu to lose $1.5 billion in 2019 which would represent a peak loss and eventually reach profitability by 2023 or 2024.

Based on their deal with Comcast, Hulu is worth greater than $27.5 billion or fair market value in 2024. Consider that NFLX as of the latest quarter had around 150 million subscribers and recently sported a market cap of over $150 billion or approximately $1,000 per subscriber. If Hulu were to see the same valuation as NFLX on a per subscriber basis, it would currently already be worth $25 billion and up to $60 billion in 2024 based on DIS's guidance for 2024 subscribers. While such a valuation may look crazy, consider some numbers that make it look feasible. If Hulu were to earn $72 per year in revenues (based on the current $5.99 monthly rate), which isn't even including advertising revenues, then that would mean $4.3 billion in revenues from Hulu. If we assume that they can eventually achieve 15% net margins in the future, then this represents $648 million in earnings power. Slap a 90 times multiple (perhaps justified by the high growth) and we arrive at that $60 billion valuation.

Hulu Is Nothing... Yet

I'm quite optimistic about Hulu and Disney+, but the real icing on the cake is that these two services aren't even contributing to their bottom line yet, at least in a positive way. Consider that DIS has its own strong core businesses, seeing solid growth especially in their Parks and Resorts division as well as their Studio Entertainment (think of all their box office records):

Of course, they have seen weakness in their Media Networks division due to weakness in ESPN - this used to be their main story. Nonetheless, the other segments continue to be moderately strong and stable enough to support the future growth endeavors. Their Parks and Resorts business is very capital intensive, but they have been able to throw off significant free cash flow in the past few years, allowing them to pay a growing dividend and repurchase lots of shares (in millions):

I think they should still be able to drive substantial growth from their Parks and Resorts segment through continued price increases and perhaps also by cutting expenses - their core businesses appear to be in solid-slow growth mode for the next decade.

Better Than Netflix

The video streaming business model can be summarized as follows: bring in consumers due to the lower cost as compared to cable and the compelling exclusive offerings. Costs for content is high but fixed, meaning that while the service would likely operate at great losses in the beginning, over time, a greater subscriber base would allow for profitability. Finally, once you have a large subscriber base, you may be able to negotiate lower content costs and increase subscription fees.

Building this large subscriber base takes a lot of time which means it is very capital intensive, especially for NFLX which has to purchase its content at great cost or produce its own content also for great cost. DIS has a huge advantage over NFLX in terms of access to capital due to its other streams of income from its core business lines. Furthermore, because Hulu has operated with ads for subscribers from the very beginning, this has conceivably helped greatly to lessen the financial losses. NFLX may lose subscribers in the future if or when it decides to add advertisements to its platform but, more importantly, because NFLX is not generating positive free cash flow, it is at the mercy of the capital markets to be able to keep issuing stock and debt to fund its content spend. In a slowing economy, DIS will likely greatly outperform NFLX due to its better access to capital - in fact, a slowing economy would arguably help DIS take market share from NFLX as it would be in a better position to outbid for content.

There's yet another advantage DIS has over NFLX. CEO Iger has communicated the desire for Disney+, Hulu, and the other streaming services to remain separate. That said, the point of this is to bundle, allowing the consumer to pick and choose. This makes sense considering that a huge appeal for NFLX and other streaming services is that it's cheaper as you're, in general, only paying for what you want. However, I see a large possibility for DIS to merge or heavily push a bundle for a combined Hulu and Disney+ service. This would create a heavyweight streaming service which would have a large catalogue of third-party content, the live streaming capabilities already popular in Hulu, and the exclusive Disney+ content for differentiation (in addition to the Hulu produced content). While some may think that NFLX has a huge leg up due to being the incumbent, DIS may prove to be a formidable competitor due to their huge franchise base and financial capability to build out their service.

Balance Sheet

DIS has a strong balance sheet with an investment-grade rating of A or better from the major rating agencies. This gives them access to low cost debt and helps the refinance process. That said, Moody's has estimated their leverage to be 2.75 times, higher than their 2.25 times limit for a downgrade. As a result, DIS is likely to need to direct their free cash flow towards debt repayment, meaningless share repurchases in the near term.

Valuation And Price Target

DIS trades just under 21 times their trailing "core" adjusted earnings of $6.80 per share. Now, let's just try to estimate fair value.

DIS's historic earnings multiple is 19 times, which would leave us at a fair value of $129 per share value for their core businesses. Now, how do we value their streaming businesses? When looking so far out into the future and with so many unknowns, the best we can do is a back of the envelope estimation. If we use Morgan Stanley's 130 million subscriber number for Disney+ in 2024, then Disney+ might be worth $136.5 billion if we assume $70 in annual revenue per subscriber, 15% eventual net margins, and a 100 times earnings multiple in 2024. We calculated that Hulu might be worth $60 billion in 2024 above. That means that based on these calculations, their streaming businesses might be worth anywhere between about $136 billion and $196 billion, based on one's assessment of whether or not the services will merge. Using a 12% discount rate, at the low end, this is worth $86.7 billion in 2020 or about $57 per share. This brings us to a fair value estimate of $186 or approximately 30% higher than current levels. This isn't a value play by any means, but due to the high uncertainty of the growth potential for Disney+ and Hulu, I see "fair value" being a wide range, meaning increased volatility moving forward.

Risks

There is no guarantee DIS will be able to gain leverage on content expenses (for Hulu) or subscribers. This is evidenced by NFLX's increasing content costs and huge negative cash flows. It is very possible that their streaming businesses will turn out to just be black holes which guzzle the net profits from their core businesses. I, however, believe that their ability to save on content expenses from their studio entertainment businesses as well as the fact that Hulu already has a strong advertising segment both will help lead to profitability at a faster rate than NFLX.

DIS has taken on more leverage due to their acquisition of 21st Century Fox. This suggests that their high investment-grade rating may be at risk considering their high requirements for strong execution. If DIS were to show weakening profitability in the coming years, leading to credit downgrades, then this may lead to increasing interest expense costs, lower earnings to service debt, and, finally, once again, more credit downgrades. This is known as the "debt death spiral" and illustrates the double-edged sword of strong credit ratings. That said, there isn't really any indication that DIS will suddenly stop their history of strong execution.

Conclusion

DIS has transformed their stock's story from one of the stable business lines to a focus on their high growth streaming businesses. I anticipate Disney+ and Hulu to gain significant traction in the coming years and prove to be formidable competitors to NFLX. I rate shares a strong buy with a 30% upside to my estimate of fair value.

