The Most Dangerous Part Of The Portfolio - Weekly Blog # 581

Our portfolios are invested with our emotions, perhaps unconsciously. While we don't label each investment, we probably assign each to a capital appreciation or capital preservation label. We are willing to take a relatively large risk of temporary or even permanent loss of capital for expected larger returns with our capital appreciation assets. Much less risk is assigned to our capital preservation assets and we don't expect to take significant risks with those. (Future blogs will discuss the thinking behind this allocation.)

My concern is that some investors, lured by perceived history, are potentially taking unexpectedly larger risks with their capital preservation assets. If there were some material losses with any of these assets it might shake us up emotionally and cause us to question our whole investment philosophy and portfolio. With this shock to our investment system, it could cause us to retreat from investing at exactly the wrong time and cause us to fail to generate long-term capital growth for the entire investment portfolio. The rest of this blog is devoted to specific risks related to our capital preservation assets.

What We Don't Know

If we are to be honest we could right the volumes examining what we don't know. For the sake of brevity I will highlight just three topics of what we don't know:

The timing and extent of the next major market decline?

Where today's fragmented data leads?

When will interest rate risks be materially higher and under what conditions?

The reasons these are questions is that I don't know the answers. The reason that they are important to identify are because they are critical to the prudent use of high-quality bonds and bond funds as capital preservation assets. In looking at these assets, it is important to recognize some of the essential differences between debt and equity, which impacts how we use capital preservation assets. Major bond considerations are as follows:

Bonds and credits have fixed maturities, with some variability due to call features.

Some fixed income instruments fit specific needs and might be held to maturity.

Bonds are primarily traded between dealers acting as both principals and agents, without a consolidated tape.

There are some differences in both law and regulation between stocks and bonds.

Governments, through both their treasury and central bank intermediaries, use bonds to transmit messages to the economy.

Investment decisions are based on both experience and current thinking. In reaching any decision, investors would be wise to listen to the words of the late, great, and former client Sir John Templeton and recently quoted Howard Marx, another former client. They said the four most dangerous words ever spoken are "this time it's different." Or, is this the wrong standard of probability? (Lessons can be learned from the racetrack too.)

What Does The Current Data Show?

The answer is mixed and one can choose to emphasize almost any piece of data for either the bullish or bearish side, as follows:

The year to date share volume on the New York Stock Exchange is down 39%. (Investors not exercised.) Three major stock indices have eclipsed their 65-day moving average. The ETF weekly performance winners are sector bets. 47 of the 72 prices of stocks, ETF, commodities and currencies are generally rising. Deposit interest rates jumped this week to 0.75% from 0.72% for MMDA. The Barron's bond confidence indicator is only a little less favorable to the highest quality. The total returns on the average High Yield bond fund has rotated around those of General US Treasury funds. (No convincing pattern year-to-date, but behind for five years.)

Where's The Risk?

The risk is in the belief of some bondholders who hold low-risk securities on the assumption they won't go down materially in price. What could go wrong? Bonds, most of the time, move in tandem with general interest rate moves. (Current interest rates are historically low and many think they will go even lower still. However, current rates are insufficient to cover a possible partial or complete default at a time when there is increasing need to roll over maturing debt. At the same time, rates are below the needs of retirement accounts, which are facing greater demands from retirees living longer.)

In the UK, bond fund holders have suffered from the collapse of net asset values caused by a well-known "bond king." In the US, in every decade we have had at least one formerly very successful leading bond manager fall materially. The repeated pattern is that the manager discovers a group of bonds or credits that are under-appreciated in the market before they rise. The manager's success brings in more money for him/her to manage at the very same time that the cheap bonds are bid up by other managers and competitors who were not previously aware of these "bargains."

In time the formerly "cheap" merchandise becomes "expensive," often at roughly the same time there are problems with the issuer of the bonds. What was expected to be credit quality gains become credit quality losses, with some of the bonds suffering from the withdrawal of buyers. The pattern has been repeated since the age of Shakespeare's "The Merchant of Venice," as well as in numerous other markets. Thus, I have high confidence that it will happen again at a time and place to be determined. Part of today's problem is that there are very few bond analysts and portfolio managers who were operating more than 35 years ago when the bond bull market began.

Two Worries

The first is that for the relatively small number bondholders, directly or through investment vehicles like mutual funds, they will withdraw from investing at the very point when there are more than the normal number of bargains available.

Markets around the world are synchronized across asset classes with a reasonably fixed level of liquidity and move to where they can get the highest risk assumed rate of return. Thus, it is possible that a large problem in one asset class will drain other markets, at least temporarily.

I have done my fiduciary duty by warning you, but I hope I am wrong, although the odds will be on my side eventually.

