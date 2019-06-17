Restaurant Brands: Expansion At The Cost Of Investor Returns

Investment Thesis

Restaurant Brands delivered in my opinion a bit of lackluster Q1 results in April. System-Wide sales increase by 6.4%, which seems to be decent growth. Yet, in the first three months of 2018, they had a system-wide sales growth of 9.2%. Especially considering that they have a very aggressive growth strategy in place, it appears that the growth trend is losing momentum.

In addition, comparable sales growth were also limited with their Tim Hortons brand seeing a decline of 0.6% in comparable sales, while Burger King and Popeyes saw some limited growth with increases of 2.2% and 0.6% respectively.

Restaurant Brands has around 26.000 in operating and as mentioned before they have a goal of having at least 40.000 restaurants in operation eventually. To achieve this, they have a very aggressive growth strategy in place. Part of this strategy are strategic acquisitions, which is illustrated by the incorporation of Popeyes in March 2017 and international expansion of their brands.

Source: Investor Day Presentation

From a financial perspective, Restaurant Brands earnings per share have decreased from $0.66 per share in Q1 2018 to $0.55 in Q1 2019. We will have a closer look at their earnings trend over the past years later in this article.

The company

Restaurant Brands (QSR) is a Canadian multinational fast food holding company. It was formed in 2014 after the merger between American fast food restaurant chain Burger King and Canadian coffee shop and restaurant chain Tim Hortons. It expanded further in 2017 due to the acquisition of American fast-food chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. They operate more than 17,800 Burger King restaurants, >4,800 Tim Hortons and more than 3,100 Popeye restaurants. They aspire to have eventually 40,000 restaurants operating under their brands and are currently operating in more than 100 countries worldwide.

All together, they are the 5th largest operator of fast food restaurants in the world behind very famous brands such as McDonald's, Subway, Starbucks, and Yum! Brands.

Source: Restaurant Brands

Valuation

At the current share price ($66) and last year's earnings per share ($2.42), Restaurant Brands is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 27.3. This is exactly similar to the 5-year average. However, analyst earnings expectations for FY2019 are $2.69 (Source) with this in mind, we can calculate that it is trading at P/E ratio of 24.59, just below its 5-year average of 27.3.

Source: Self-Made table based on company data

During the last 3 years, Restaurant Brands also managed to keep their profit margins above the double digits despite the large acquisition of Popeyes.

If we compare Restaurant Brands to some of its competitors, we can see that Restaurant Brands is trading is just below the P/E ratio of McDonald's (MCD), but well above the P/E ratio of Darden (DRI). McDonald's had an operating margin of 18.15% in 2018 and Darden had an operating margin of 9.77%. For me, this makes Restaurants Brands quite expensive when you take their operational margins into account. For a more detailed analysis of Darden, you can check my previous article here Darden Restaurants: Well Worth An Investment.

Source: Ycharts

Dividends

Restaurant Brands does not have a formal dividend policy, the board of directors said that for 2019 they are determined to pay $2.00 in dividends per common share and which is paid out on a quarterly basis.

Their dividend grew at a 4-year CAGR of 34.63%, which is really impressive. But this high growth also resulted in a high payout ratio, The payout ratio in 2018 was 74%, which leaves not much for a safety margin. Source: Self made-table based on company data

Metric: Value: Policy No formal dividend policy Dividend CAGR (4 years) 34.63% Pay-out Ratio 74% Current Yield 3.03%

Source: Self-made table based on company data

When looking at total shareholder returns in the past 5-years, we can see that Restaurant Brands is the underperformer by a wide margin. The other two companies are relatively close to each other in terms of total return to their shareholders.

Source: Ycharts.com

Conclusion: There are Better Alternatives

I believe that Restaurant Brands has a very aggressive growth strategy in place, focusing on acquisitions and international expansion. This comes at the expense of total returns to shareholders. I am also not very happy about the limited same-store growth for Q1 2019 and the trend of declining same-store-sales, this could mean that their brands are losing attractiveness.

In addition, I believe when you compare Restaurant Brands to its peers, there are better opportunities in the market that may yield better results in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.