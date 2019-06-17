Buy The Fear In Yum China

Tariff announcement in May has caused the stock to drop significantly. A deeper look at the situation reveals moderate to low risk for YUMC long term.

American fast food is gaining popularity among the Chinese population and spend in eating out as a percentage of total income is rising in China.

Introduction

Yum China (YUMC) is an American Fortune 500 fast food restaurant company which owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. In 2/16, Yum Brands (YUM) spun-off its Chinese business unit as a separate publicly traded entity. YUMC is currently the largest restaurant company in China, with over 8,400 restaurants as of year-end 2018 and $8.4 billion of revenues. YUMC has exclusive rights to operate KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell and owns the Intellectual Property for East Dawning, Little Sheep, COFFii and JOY brands outright.

The YUMC spin-off was geared towards providing increased focus towards Mainland China as the Chinese division of YUM Brands was growing their store base for several years at a compound annual rate of 11% mainly due to the market's growing middle class. Unlike the US, the brand does not face the restaurant saturation issues and has lots of room for growth and expansion.

Post spin-off, the growth has been strong with rising margins.

Data Source: Company FY2019 Form 10-K

Post announcement of increased tariffs, YUMC's stock dropped by 19%. This article outlines the growing fast food trend in China and the position of Yum China’s brands in this trend. Further, the article adds some color to the trade issues around Yum China and how it is not as big a risk as seen by Wall Street’s reaction. To sum up, the article explains YUMC’s valuation and shows that the stock is undervalued at current levels, presenting good upside for long-term investors.

Trends in eating out

A report recently released by the China Cuisine Association (CCA), in 2017, Chinese people spent an estimated 3.9 trillion yuan (600 billion US dollars) on food, with a year-on-year growth of 10.7 percent.

According to this report, most of the younger generation born in the 1990s and 2000s prefer to dine out frequently, and they have contributed about 50 percent of the 3.9 trillion yuan.

A McKinsey study projects food - dining out (part of discretionary expenses) to grow by 10.2 percent a year in the coming decade, against the 7.2 percent growth for basic food ingredients.

Source: McKinsey Study

Source: TradingEconomics

Many interviewees cited by the China Central Television 2 (CCTV2) said they spent about 50 to 60 percent of their salary on food. Most of them never cook at home, and the average cost for each meal is around 30 yuan (S$6). The Chinese demand for imported cuisines has also been on the rise. Individuals born during and after 1990s prefer fast casual restaurants, which account for about 16 percent in China's catering market. This is where we can see the opportunity for YUM China’s restaurants.

Popularity of YUMC restaurants

According to the report, dining environment was selected by 19.2% of the consumers as the most important factor that influenced their choices of restaurants. A total of 17.8% of them considered taste as the most important.

When it comes to Pizza Hut, unlike the US, there’s much more to the experience than just pizza. Pizza Hut in China has a full wine list and a three-course menu complete with dessert. The menu is expansive, with pizza and pasta, salads, steaks and there is also a brunch menu with items like bacon and scrambled eggs. In the Fujian region, the chain is a popular date-night spot that attracts couples dressed to the nines. There’s often a wait for seats; calling in for reservations is highly recommended.

With more than 5,000 restaurants in 1,100 cities in China, KFC still holds 11.6% of the market share in China, according to Euromonitor, far ahead of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 5.6%. McDonald's only has around 2,500 restaurants.

Trade Concerns:

In my opinion, the concerns of rising cost of food due to imposed tariffs on US imports is already priced into YUMC stock.

The stock dropped almost 19% since the announcement of tariffs on US imports (25% on chemicals, meat, wheat and wine).

Since then, the stock has slowly begun recovering, but still trades at a 14% discount when compared with its high of $47.36 on May 3rd.

Yum China's CEO Joey Wat mentioned that they do not see an obvious impact to their business due to tariffs since they source locally. However, due to tariffs on US food imports, China is seeing rising food prices. This could affect the prices of food at the restaurants owned by YUMC indirectly, but I believe that risk is already priced in at this time.

Chinese importers have begun their search for other sources of food. A recent report states that a large Russian meat producer has started supplying poultry to China in May and has added pork and soybeans to the list of exports recently. Such moves are likely to stabilize the price of food and food products in the near term.

In the long term, I expect US and China to form some sort of an agreement to resume trade in an amicable manner since it is in the interests of American small businesses, farmers as well as American consumers.

Valuation

Yum China's free cash flow growth has been growing since the spin-off in 2016. Due to this, the company has been able to increase its dividend post spin-off and also authorized a $2 Billion share repurchase program in 2018 to increase value for its shareholders.

Data Source: Company FY2019 Form 10-K

Based on Discounted Cash Flow model with modest growth rates applied, I obtain an intrinsic value of $56.39 which presents a 37% upside for investors.

The stock is slightly undervalued at 20 times forward earnings.

YUMC has an average price target of $50.3 presenting a 22% upside for investors.

Conclusion:

YUMC’s growth post spin-off has been strong and their brands have become popular among Chinese consumers. Growing fast food trend followed by strong consumer confidence are indicators for a long-term opportunity in YUMC. Recent tariff concerns have hit the stock hard and present a good entry point for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.