Facebook: Yet Another Buying Opportunity

This is yet another opportunity to buy Facebook on the cheap. The likelihood of regulatory involvement having a negative impact on Facebook is minimal. Combined with a growth story trading at a value multiple, and we get a compelling case for the stock.

As I have pointed out numerous times before, headlines, while short-term price action drivers, do not reflect the long-term story of the company.

This case has just begun, and is likely years away from any potential break up or conclusion. In addition, we don't know if anything other than a fine comes out.

Regulators Move In On Big Tech

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are all under pressure from increased regulatory scrutiny. This increase in regulatory scrutiny has weighed on shares of all three companies, and has even weighed on one company not targeted by anti-trust regulators, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

In response to the announcements of probes into big tech, Amazon shares fell 4%, Alphabet shares fell 6%, Apple shares fell 1%, and Facebook shares fell 7.5%. Longer-term, I believe this is yet another opportunity for long-term believers in the Facebook story to buy the stock.

First lets look at the headlines that led to this selloff in the stock:

"FTC to lead Facebook probes; DOJ has lead on Google"

"Big Tech faces Congressional probe"

The Legal Case For Facebook

Let me first say that I am not an attorney. This is just my opinion on Facebook's legal standing.

Back in 1920s, legislative "trustbusters" were attacking monopolistic financial institutions, steel monopolies, and oil drillers. These businesses gained a reputation as robber barons, companies that would frequently abuse their monopolistic power. Not only did these robber barons stifle competition in the market, they were able to leverage any kind of prices they wanted on customers. They harmed the consumers. So, is Facebook a modern day robber baron?

Well, we need to see whether or not Facebook is (a.) stifling competition and (b.) harming its customers. First of all, we have to look at the market Facebook does business in: internet advertising.

Right now, 60% of the overall internet advertising market is controlled by Facebook and Google. However, this doesn't make up the whole market. Smaller players like Amazon, Yahoo, Snap (NYSE:SNAP), and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have all been competing for the remainder of advertiser budgets. While Facebook is a major player in the advertising market, it does not control the whole market. As a matter of fact, as I mentioned earlier Facebook and Google's duopoly only control 60% of the market. The rest is up for grabs among smaller, more niche players like Snap, Twitter, Amazon, and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS). Because Facebook doesn't have such bloated market share levels, the idea that Facebook is an antitrust threat is not reasonable.

Second of all, is Facebook harming customers? First, let's define Facebook's customers. This is a controversial topic. Are Facebook customers advertisers or users? The people that are buying things from Facebook, the consumers, are advertisers, not users. Even if we designate Facebook users as consumers, they are not bound by a contract to use the service. They can cancel any time they choose, and move to the other boundless social networks (Snapchat, TikTok, etc.). The users have choice. They are not bound to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or any other Facebook-owned platforms. Now, lets assume that advertisers are the real consumers. Do advertisers have choice? Well, Facebook is not the only internet advertising platform. Google, Amazon, Snapchat, Twitter, Pinterest, and many other platforms can be utilized by advertisers instead of just Facebook and its platforms. Advertisers are not forced to do business with Facebook. So, it is unlikely that Facebook is hurting its competitors.

Overall, Facebook specifically, while riddled with controversy, is unlikely to be broken up by big regulators.

Facebook: A Growth Company At A Value Multiple

This is a theory I have had for some time on Facebook. Ever since the stock fell to as low as $123, and bounced back to its current level at $173, I have continued to believe that Facebook is a growth business, trading like a value stock. This fundamental disconnect has been a key reason for my optimism on the stock.

Let's do a relative analysis of Facebook versus other growth companies.

As you can see, Facebook is growing faster than all of these other companies. Now, lets look at Facebook's forward P/E, relative to the P/E of these other companies.

As you can see, the only FANGM stock cheaper than Facebook, is Alphabet. Yet, Facebook is growing faster than any of these other stocks. This is what I mean by Facebook being a growth company at a value multiple. The stock trades like it is a value stock, maturing into a slowing growth business.

However, the business is clearly growing much quicker than their fellow mega-cap peers. Facebook is a growth company trading at a value multiple.

Facebook's Growth Trajectory

Unlike other smaller advertising companies like Snap and Twitter, Facebook is not even close to as reliant on individual large customers. <20% of Facebook's total revenue comes from its 100 largest customers. In the Q1 conference call, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also notes that Facebook has three million advertising partners. Facebook's advertising reach extends far beyond a handful of massive customers. This sheer scale shows just how loyal the Facebook advertiser base is. This is the reason that despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, advertisers have stuck with Facebook.

In addition, as more and more content moves from offline to online (traditional media to internet), Facebook will be a direct beneficiary of budgets being transferred over to internet advertising. Currently, news, sports, and the majority of entertainment is done over traditional means (radio, TV, newspaper, etc.). As content moves away from these traditional, low ROI mediums and towards higher ROI mediums like the internet, internet advertising companies will benefit from increased investment on their platforms. I personally have seen a number of social media platforms move to sports streaming, news offerings, and original programming. As a result, internet platforms are taking share from traditional media platforms.

In addition, Facebook is capitalizing on its enhanced suite of digital media platforms. Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook are all owned and operated by Facebook. These platforms all have over one billion users. Facebook's dominance of the social media ecosystem is what allows the company to retain users and advertisers in their ecosystem. Instagram and WhatsApp's userbases have opportunities for future monetization. Stories advertisements, payments, eCommerce, and even gaming are all opportunities for future growth in the business.

So, it is safe to say that Facebook's growth trajectory is still solid.

Facebook DCF Model

Here is a look at my DCF model. I use this model to garner a base case price target on the stock.

Lets start with some basic cost of equity assumptions:

Because Facebook has no debt, we can assume this cost of equity as our discount rate in the DCF model. There is no need to weigh for debt if the business is debt-free. This model assumes a beta of 1.17, an average of the unlevered and levered betas for the last three years. It assumes a 2.096% risk free rate, the current yield on the ten year bond. It also assumes an equity risk premium of 538 basis points, the source being Damodaran.

Now, let's dive into my estimates for the business.

Revenue Gross Margin (%) OpEx Operating Profit Tax Rate Net Profit Shares Outstanding EPS 2019 $69.242 bln (24% y/y) 80.2% $32.139 bln $23.393 bln 14% $20.118 bln 2.854 bln $7.05 2020 $84.475 bln (22% y/y) 79% $37.602 bln $29.132 bln $25.054 bln $8.78 2021 $100.103 bln (18.5% y/y) 78.5% $42.866 bln $35.713 bln $30.714 bln $10.76 2022 $114.618 bln (14.5%) 78% $47.582 bln $41.819 bln $35.964 bln $12.60 2023 $128.372 bln (12% y/y) 77.4% $51.864 bln $47.495 bln $40.846 bln $14.31

This model assumes from now to 2023, revenue growth rates are cut in half, from 24% to just 12%. Meanwhile, each year we see a level of gross margin erosion. Also, operating margins will fall <35% next year, as the company ramps spending ahead of the 2020 election. While there will be a recovery in the company's operating margins, the recovery will not be into the 40% area. For the most part, these expectations are in-line or slightly below consensus for the next five years of analysts estimates.

Now, lets translate these EPS estimates into estimates about the company's free cash flow generation. That is, after all, what DCFs are built on. All numbers are in billions of dollars.

Net Income Net Income Adjustments Operating Cash Flow Capital Expenditures FCF 2019 $20.118 $13.381 $33.499 $18.5 $14.999 2020 $25.054 $14.984 $40.038 $21.09 $18.948 2021 $30.714 $19.342 $50.056 $23.409 $26.646 2022 $35.964 $21.394 $57.898 $25.75 $32.148 2023 $40.846 $25.224 $66.07 $28.325 $37.744

Net income adjustments are what turn net income into cash from operations. These adjustments include changes in working capital, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation. In terms of my projection for Facebook's CapEx, in the Q1 earnings call, the company guides for CapEx of $17-$19 billion. $18.5 billion for 2019 is towards the higher end of this range. Keep in mind, in prior quarters this guided range was $18-$20 billion. So Facebook is definitely lowering CapEx. So, there is a good likelihood that Facebook sees CapEx below my estimates.

Now, lets break down the model itself.

Why I'm Not Long Facebook, Yet

Despite my enthusiasm, and price target on the stock, I am not long Facebook. I missed out on a great opportunity to initiate a position in the low $160s after the regulatory probes were announced, I just failed to buy the stock. However, momentum has turned over to the bulls. I will patiently wait for Facebook to return to the $160-$170 range before going long the stock. Such a correction may not happen, and I may miss another compelling opportunity in Facebook. However, with recent geopolitical and economic tensions, market volatility is likely. Such volatility could decrease Facebook's stock price in the short-term, creating a window of opportunity for long-term bulls like myself. Until then, I will let the story play out, and keep a watchful eye on Facebook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. This is not financial advice, please do not interpret this as financial advice. It is my own personal opinion. I am not a financial advisor.