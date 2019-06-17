NDP: Yieldy Fund In A Yield Desert - Oasis Or Mirage?

However, the fund also appears to generate negative alpha, fails to outperform in down markets despite its covered call strategy and boasts one of the highest premiums.

We take a look at the fund's strategy and investigate its performance relative to sector and benchmarks.

In this article we cave in to our morbid interest in the Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) and take a look at this highest-yielding and among the worst-performing funds in the CEF universe. The fund is somewhat unusual in its upstream focus and covered call strategy within the MLP sector.

Our conclusion is that much of the fund's poor performance is due to the fund's upstream focus which has performed even worse than MLPs and the broader midstream sector. However, the fund also appears to generate negative alpha, lack the usually-touted defensive nature of the covered call strategy in down markets and boasts a very high premium - all of which makes it a tough fund to recommend.

Yield Desert

NDP has an unusually high yield, particularly given the recent compression in CEF yields across the board. High valuations, tight discounts and low nominal rates have combined to drive CEF yields lower. In the chart below we plot the average CEF sector TTM yield spread to cash (cash defined as 3M Libor). You have to go back to before the financial crisis to find a market environment with a lower pickup - not exactly a comforting thought. It's also worth keeping in mind, however, that cash yields before the crisis were significantly higher - so absolute fund yields in that period were higher as well.

If we look at absolute yields and turn to funds, we can see in the chart below that the percentage of funds sporting TTM yields above 7.5% is on the low side. Except for relatively brief instances, the last 10 years generally afforded a greater proportion of the CEF income universe above this yield level.

Why NDP?

NDP has been on our radar for some time, attracting some morbid curiosity on our part for its sky-high yield amid generally poor performance. To see how much of an outlier NDP is within the fund universe, let's take a look at the TTM yield / discount chart below. All the funds anywhere close to NDP in yield terms are either significant overdistributers such EDF and EDI that we have written in the past about, or MLPs - which are in a class of their own though still well below NDP. DMO is no longer such a heavy overdistributer but a big slug of the previous year's distribution was from long gains.

Apart from attracting some curiosity about its sky-high yield, the fund is a serial offender on our fund dashboard. Within our income CEF universe, it has

the worst 1-year drawdown

the lowest 5-year NAV return

8th highest 5-year z-score

9th tightest discount

A Couple Of Tangents

NDP is part of the Tortoise CEF energy stable of funds, which spans various tax structures and energy sectors. There are two key aspects to NDP: the energy sector mix and the investment strategy. The sector mix is 70% upstream (with a mandate to maintain this allocation to at least 70%) and 20% MLPs. The investment strategy of the fund can be best described as single-stock covered calls where the fund tries to write 5-15% OTM calls on ~75% of the portfolio.

Apart from the yield and statistics, NDP is quite an interesting fund for us because it stands at the intersection of two long-running narratives we have been exploring - the structure and evolution of the MLP sector and the relative performance of covered call strategies. Each of these narratives warrant several articles, but it's worth briefly sketching out the relevant issues.

The MLP sector has had a challenging time, particularly after the 2015 oil crash, which made it clear that running a cash-lite company requiring frequent access to capital markets was not a sustainable business model. So for the last few years the sector has been restructuring itself, converting to corporations, eliminating IDRs and lowering distributions in order to increase an ability to self-fund. After several years of hard work and poor performance, things look to be turning up - earnings are good and surprising to the upside, new projects are coming on line, private equity is taking an interest and distributions are growing.

Now, much of this is probably beside the point for a fund like NDP which has structured itself as a RIC rather than a C-Corp. This means that the fund cannot hold more than 25% of its assets in MLPs - for this the fund avoids federal and state income taxes which have plagued MLP benchmarks like AMLP.

The covered call narrative is probably more contentious. Our research has shown that index covered call funds by and large underperform both their equity benchmarks and covered call indices in excess of the fund fees. It wasn't obvious to us why this tended to be the case, however, in retrospect the answer is clear. One of the choices covered call strategies make is how far out-of-the-money to strike the calls they sell. Striking the options very close to at-the-money means you maximize the option premium but minimize total returns (this last point is not obvious but has been shown to be the case) so the best-performing covered call strategies will avoid very near strikes. The choice that index-covered call CEFs appear to have made is to maximize options premia (and by extension fund distributions) at the expense of long-time total return by choosing to sell options with near-at-the-money strikes. This is the reason why we generally stay away from such strategies but it is a surprisingly controversial point as many investors sharply defend the fund's strategies despite the strategy consistently generating lower long-term wealth for broadly running the same portfolio and taking the same kind of risk.

Now, the complicating bit here is that NDP pursues a single-stock covered call strategy which mixes things up a little bit. There are many factors that would impact the success as well as earnings of the NDP strategy. The key highlights for us are the following:

Single-stock volatilities are higher than index volatilities, all else equal, because of the imperfect correlation between the stocks composing the index. This serves to increase the amount of premia the single-stock strategy can collect

Energy sector volatility is the highest among S&P sectors which boosts option premia, all else equal

The energy sector has treaded water over the last few years unlike most other stocks, which should increase the performance of a covered call strategy focused on the energy sector relative to a strategy that is just long the sector

So there are some hopeful indications that NDP should benefit from some of these tailwinds in its covered call strategy.

One concern we have is a broader question of how appropriate is a covered call strategy for highly volatile assets. As we suggest above, volatile assets may in one sense be the most appropriate assets for covered calls because more volatile assets earn higher option premiums, all else equal. On the other hand, highly volatile assets tend to either crash or spike up. During crashes, the premiums on the options will not save you from having a deeply down year and during spikes higher you lose out on much of the gains. What would be great is to have a highly volatile asset that doesn't go anywhere! We won't hold our breath for this, however.

What's Behind the Yield?

Since CEF investors are often more interested in yield than total return, let's have a look at yield first.

Initial observations are not great. Firstly, the net NAV trend (NAV ex-distributions) is persistently down which is usually a red flag for overdistributing.

Secondly, the fund appears to have about -$2.9mm in UNII which is about 1.5% of net assets and half of quarterly net distributable cashflow. Thirdly, 100% of 2018 distributions are ROC - which at first blush appears pretty high for a fund that is only 20% MLP.

However, all of the above is circumstantial evidence. To really answer this question we head to the annual report.

NDP provides some helpful non-GAAP information that adjusts for cashflows like MLP income and premia on covered calls. We think the following three rows are quite helpful.

Source: Tortoise

Net premiums are defined in the report as premiums received less amounts paid to buy back out-of-the-money options. Distributable cashflow also subtracts advisory and leverage costs.

Because the convention for single-stock options is physical (rather than cash-settlement for index options) what the fund seems to be doing is to buy back the options closer to expiry, presumably only those that are likely to expire in-the-money and because the fund doesn't want its assets to be called away at random times. This does, however, mean that the fund has to cross the bid/offer spread twice for each option.

In any case, the important takeaway here is that the three rows are fairly similar which suggests to us that the fund does not appear to be overdistributing. In other words, the cash generated from selling and buying back the options appears to track cash paid out on the common stock.

The annual report also has the following comment about the fund's distribution policy:

The fund has adopted a distribution policy which intends to distribute an amount closely approximating the total taxable income for the year and, if so determined by the Board, distribute all or a portion of the return of capital paid by portfolio companies during the year

It's not clear how to quantify this comment, but it's probably better for it to be there than not.

Taking a quick look at the fund's TTM yield - the yield has remained significantly higher than the rest of the sector due to the covered call strategy premiums and despite the high current premium.

The difference between the fund's yield and the rest of the sector is close to the record high level.

NDP vs. Sector

One thing we like to do when writing about funds is to compare the performance of a given fund to its sector. The reason for this is clear: investors have many potential funds to choose from, all of which operate in a competitive ecology of broadly similar mandates and assets.

In the case of MLPs, however, this is slightly trickier than usual. This is because of the RIC/C-Corp split within the sector. This means there is wide disparity among funds in their actual holdings, most notably in the allocation to MLPs but also in the allocation of the other 75% within RIC funds which could be allocated to broader midstream, upstream, utilities, debt and other assets.

The other difference, at least for NDP, is in its actual strategy. Because the fund pursues a covered call strategy, its performance will by definition differ from that of other funds, most of whom do not sell options.

We have more sympathy with the sector caveat than the covered call caveat. On covered call caveat, the supposed benefits of selling covered calls relative to the underlying portfolio are reduced risk and outperformance in drawdown years - neither of which is usually delivered by covered call CEFs.

That said, let's see how NDP stacks up to the rest of the sector.

In 5-year total NAV return terms, it's close to the bottom with annual returns of -15% - a figure which includes distributions. What explains such stark underperformance within the MLP sector? Here, we think there's a kinda-good-news-but-mostly-bad news kind of story. The kinda-good-news story is that NDP is not fully invested in MLPs due to its RIC status and MLPs have underperformed the broader midstream sector. The bad news is that upstream - the sector NDP is mostly allocated to - has performed even worse. It's not something you can necessarily blame the fund for given upstream is in its mandate, however, this does suggest that diversification within the MLP sector is more important than for other sectors.

NDP has outperformed the sector in just 2 of its 7 years since inception.

NDP's discount has resisted the lower trajectory of the rest of the sector

There is a clear relationship between fund yields and discounts - current pricing does not obviously suggest that NDP is cheap by any stretch.

Another interesting chart is the relationship between fund TTM yield and yield-to-risk, that is yield per unit of price volatility. This is relevant for price-sensitive investors such as those with additional leverage of just those who like to keep a lid on portfolio volatility to avoid potential behavioral biases such as the temptation to sell amid a steep drawdown. Here, the fund does appear to generate a fairly high yield per unit of volatility although other funds like FEI and FEN seem to do it as well albeit at lower yield.

NDP vs. Benchmarks

We think the analysis of NDP vs. the MLP CEF sector is compelling, however, we acknowledge that the fund is sufficiently different that it may not be apples to oranges. It's easy to throw up one's hands and say - well, the fund is too different, so we cannot make a judgment on it. However, there is still an important analysis we can do - we can see whether the fund adds alpha beyond its benchmark exposure.

Although the fund does not list its benchmarks we can propose some sensible options:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) - a 70%+ upstream ETF

J.P. Morgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) - the reason we pick an ETN over an ETF such as MLP is to avoid the tax drag of a C-Corp structure that NDP also doesn't have

S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) - this ETF imperfectly stands for the covered call dynamic

This is what total returns look like of the two energy funds and NDP NAV.

If we run the daily return regression of NDP NAV vs. these funds, we get a 69% R^2 which is pretty good and very high t-stats for the first two ETFs and a respectable one (3.9) for the third.

This is what the benchmark model looks like vs. the NDP NAV - far from perfect but good enough in our view.

What purpose does building a regression model of NAV serve? It answers two key questions: First, does the fund generate positive alpha beyond its benchmarks, and how much leverage does it tend to have through time?

As far as the first question - does NDP generate alpha beyond its exposures? - the answer is no. The result of the regression tells us that the fund has alpha of about -5% annualized. This is not a good result - it's not obvious to us why this is the case but a clue lies in the second finding.

The second finding is that leverage of the fund, proxied by the sum of the regression coefficients is just 110% - at the low end of its 110-120% mandate and current level of 125%. We don't have evidence why this figure is relatively low and Tortoise don't provide the relevant information. Part of this is due to the capping of upside via call sales but some of it could also come from the need to deleverage during sharp drops in asset values which could lock in some permanent capital losses in the fund. If this is indeed the case, it does argue that highly volatile assets are less appropriate for leveraged funds that need to maintain asset coverage or be forced to deleverage.

The 110% implied leverage and negative alpha suggests that investors are not getting a good deal and they may be better off using the cheaper upstream and MLP ETFs that deliver the same exposure, without the negative alpha drag and that also carry much lower management fees.

One of the arguments we hear about covered call funds is that they are more defensive in down markets. Let's see whether this holds up with NDP. In the chart below we plot annual total returns for NDP NAV vs the ETFs. In two of the four down years, NDP underperformed both ETFs, in the third year it outperformed slightly and in the fourth year it came out in the middle. So this argument does not seem to hold water for NDP. What may have happened in those down years is that the higher leverage of the fund largely offset the premiums collected on the sold calls, so net net the fund does not come out ahead.

So what does all of the analysis tell us?

Well, overall NDP has had bad luck by being invested in upstream which has done even worse than MLPs. It has not outperformed in down years and appears to generate negative alpha. The relatively high discount is also unappealing. We think total return investors who like the underlying allocation should consider switching to a combination of upstream and MLP ETFs. Although the cash-generation ability of the fund is high, to us it still ends up being a mirage.

Conclusion

In this article we review NDP - the highest-yielding fund in our income CEF coverage. Apart from this dubious honor NDP also flags up as one of the worst performers. Although much of this is due to the fund's upstream mandate which is something it cannot do much about, we also find that the fund has unattractive features such as negative alpha, middling performance in down years and a high premium. We think investors are better off in a combination of upstream and MLP ETFs.

