Buy Ruth's Hospitality Group If You Want To Eat Steak In Retirement

Consumer stocks are hot. The Consumer Discretionary Sector (XLY) has been a market leader all year and I do not expect that to end soon. The reason is simple: the outlook for earnings growth is strong and that outlook is supported by labor market trends.

I've talked about the consumer and consumer trends a lot in recent articles so I won't rehash it now. The most recent news fundamental to the consumer as it relates to the restaurant industry is May sales. TDn2K, a data analytics company working with the restaurant industry, reported May sales rose 1.1%. This is up from the 0.4% decline in April and largely driven by higher check averages. The only bad news is that store traffic is down on a rolling three-month basis, about 2.6%, but TDn2K isn't worried about it:

As we expected, May ratified that the relative strength continues for restaurants when it comes to sales momentum. What is even more encouraging for the industry was that in a month relatively free of external factors, such as winter storms and holiday shifts which have muddied the results in recent months, restaurants were able to post some encouraging sales growth

What I am here for today is to dig a little deeper into a restaurant stock that passed my screen for the Technical Investor Portfolio.

Ruth's Chris Steak House, We're Eating Steak Tonight

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH), together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide with plans to expand.

The company has been growing revenue steadily since the 4th quarter of 2015. Growth acceleration peaked above 16% during the Trump tax bump last year and since settled back down to the mid single-digit range YOY. The coming quarter should see revenue grow by about 2.7%, the full year 2019 about 4.5%. Looking to next year revenue growth should accelerate to near 8%.

Revenue growth will be driven in part by capital expenditures and restaurant expansion. The company has increased its CAPEX spending plans by 65% for the year and will use the money to purchase two franchises from a long-time partner, among other things.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Head And Shoulders Above The Competition

When compared to its peers, Ruth's ranks very well in terms of its growth and outlook. Next year's 7.8% YOY revenue growth is nearly double the sector median. It's not the best but it isn't far off. Cash flow growth is expected to top 20% while most competitors will be lucky to see cash flow hold steady and this will fuel future dividend increases.

The dividend yield is about 2.3% at today's share prices. That's only about 0.5% above the broad-market average but compounded by revenue growth, a low payout ratio, and history for dividend growth. The company has only been paying a distribution since 2014 but has increased the payout every year. The five-year growth rate is near 20% and the payout ratio is a low 35% so there is room for future increases.

In terms of profitability, it is doing much better than the sector median. The margins are a bit low but don't mean much when you think about check averages. The check average at a Ruth's Chris Steak House is in the range of $100, 28% of $100 is $28. The sector median gross margin is closer to 38%. 38% of a $30 check average is only $11.40, less than half the profit per customer Ruth's is getting. Notably, Ruth's announced in the last earnings report that check averages were on the rise.

Net income margin is just over 9%, nearly double the sector average.

Ruth's return on equity, 45%, is more than three times the sector average.

Ruth's return on capital and return on assets are both more than double the sector average.

There Is Deep Value In This Dividend Growth Stock

Despite all of Ruth's many positive qualities, the stock is trading at a level I would consider fairly valued for the sector. It is, relative to the sector median, virtually inline in all respects. There are few metrics of value, Enterprise Value relative to EBITDA, sales, etc., that suggest the stock is slightly overvalued but even they are not so far out of whack as to turn me off of this opportunity. Few others in this space have the dividend, dividend safety, and dividend growth outlook as Ruth's.

Relative to McDonald's and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH), arguably the two top dividend growth stocks in the restaurant industry, Ruth's is deeply undervalued and a stock worth buying.

RUTH MCD TXRH P/E ADJ TTM 16.27 25.9 25.39 P/E ADJ Forward 15.95 25.2 23.69 P/E GAAP TTM 16.41 26.9 25.38 P/E GAAP Forward 15.93 25.3 23.72

Del Frisco's (NASDAQ:DFRG) may be the closest stock in comparison, business-wise, as it operates a chain of steakhouses too. It does not pay a dividend so is of no interest to dividend growth investors. Besides, Del Frisco's is up for sale and may soon become a part of Ruth's Chris growth story.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is simple. This company is growing, makes money and does a better job of doing so than most others in the industry. Better yet, this company does a better job of making money and uses its profits to pay a nice dividend. A dividend that is safe relative to its peers, a dividend that does not produce a strain on the balance sheet, and one that is likely to be increased this year, next year, and the year after that. If you are looking for a dividend growth stock in the restaurant industry, this is my top pick that isn't the stock I chose for the Technical Investor Portfolio.

I would be a buyer at today's share prices, near $23.00. My near-term price target is $26.50, a 15% upside to today's prices. My longer-term target is a retest of the highs set last year, a 50% increase from today's prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.